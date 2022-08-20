Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022 | Where to watch TOT vs WOL | DREAM11 PL Prediction for today’s match | Fantasy Football Tips

- Advertisement -

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Dream11 prediction PL 2022: Saturday evening Premier League is back with yet another exciting fixture where Tottenham will welcome Wolves.

Tottenham Hotspur will be full of confidence following a grueling rivalry match against Chelsea, with Antonio Conte watching his side from the stands.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, did lose their first game and were on the verge of losing their last, which provided them enough motivation to record their first win of the campaign.

In this blog you will get complete details of TOT vs WOL today’s match. Moreover, you will also get experts suggestions on fantasy team, whom to chose for forward, midfielder, defender and goalkeeper.

Tottenham Hotspur FC

Tottenham is coming into this match with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Chelsea. Antonio Conte’s men showed good spirits at Stamford Bridge, thanks to Hojbjerg’s finish and Kane’s dramatic equalizer. Nevertheless, Spurs are currently in fourth place with four points.

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Wolves, on the other hand, didn’t enjoy a good start to the season. The Wanders lost the opening game of the season and played a goal-less draw against Fulham. They must find their form to compete against the top 6.

The club was moderate in the transfer market after Bruno Large made Sporting’s Matheus Nunes his key signing.

Tottenham vs Wolves Dream11 prediction PL 2022 | TOT vs WOL Prediction

Date Saturday, August 20th, 2022. Time 5:00 PM Venue Stamford Bridge, London Predicted playing XI Tottenham: Lloris, Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Dejan Kulusevski, Kane, Son Heung-min. -- Advertisement -- Wolves: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker, Neves, Guedes, Podence, Neto, Hwang. Injuries Tottenham: Cristian Romero, Oliver Skipp Wolves: Raul Jiminez, Semedo, Moutinho, Traore. Players to watch Guedes, Kane, Son, Neves

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s PL Match | TOT vs WOL | Fantasy Prediction for Premier League 2022

Lloris, Davies, Dier, Ait Nouri, Hojbjerg, Dendoncker, Podence, Kulusevski, Kane, Son, Neto.

Goalkeeper

Lloris: Sa is a good chap, but Lloris is the definite pick in this one. The skipper will be looking to keep a clean sheet against Wolves.

Defender

Davies: The Welshman is becoming an integral part of Conte’s side with his consistent performance, thus, getting him directly into the dream team.

Dier: Dier has started taking a leadership role at Hotspur way and even scored on the opening weekend. He’ll be looking to keep his form.

Ait Nouri: Defence is the key reason why Wolves suffered a setback, but Ait Nouri can surely bring his side’s defense back on track.

Midfielder

Hojbjerg: Tottenham’s midfield pillar, Hojbjerg is the obvious pick in this one, after scoring an equalizer against Tuchel’s side.

Dendoncker: Has been excellent for the Wolves during the campaign. He’ll be looking to break the Spurs’ defense.

Dejan Kulusevski: Is a brilliant dribbler who demonstrated his goal prowess in the first match with 1 goal and 1 assist, making him our top pick for this match.

Daniel Pondence: Managed to score a crucial goal against Leeds last week, and he has consistently created attacking chances, making him a prospective difference maker.

Forwards

Kane: The England skipper finally broke his deadlock against Chelsea, after scoring a late, dramatic equalizer.

Son: The Korean may have an assist to his name but is yet to score his first goal of the season, and what better day to score against the Wolves?

Neto: The Portuguese returned with a long-term injury and is yet to showcase his attacking potential.

MY DREAM11 PREDICTION | TOT vs WOL

Wolves are yet to register their first win of the season, while Tottenham is looking fine under Conte. Hence, we reckon it’s going to be an easy, 3-0 win for Tottenham.

Tottenham vs Wolves Premier League 2022 | Where to watch?

In India, the Tottenham vs Wolves match will be broadcast on Star Sports. You can also watch the match live on Disney+ Hotstar.

