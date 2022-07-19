Total number of medals won by Indian Table Tennis players at Commonwealth Games

- Advertisement -

Table tennis has been India’s sixth most successful sport at the Commonwealth Games after shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, and badminton. At the global level, Indian paddlers have been showcasing their skills and presence to all other dominating countries. Since 2002, Indians have achieved numerous medals in Table Tennis events at Commonwealth Games. India’s strong contingent in Table Tennis is all set to showcase their talents in the upcoming Commonwealth Games scheduled at Birmingham from July 28, 2022.

When did Table Tennis debut in the Commonwealth games?

Table Tennis was added to CWG in the year 2002 where India won three bronze medals in that edition. So far, India has achieved a good name with 20 medals including 6 gold medals.

Medals won by Indian Table Tennis players at Commonwealth Games

2002 Commonwealth Games, Manchester

India won three bronze medals that year. Chetan Baboor secured bronze in the event. While in the men’s doubles event, the duo of Subramaniam Raman and Chetan Baboor secured third spot.

2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne

A young boy from Chennai, Sharath Kamal won India’s first gold in table tennis. In the men’s team, Sharath Kamal, Shibaji Datta, Soumyadeep Roy, and Subhajit Saha secured the top spot in the finals and were awarded gold medals. In the women’s team event, Kasturi Chakraborty, Poulomi Ghatak, Mouma Das, Nandita Saha, and Shamini Kumaresan won the bronze.

2010 Commonwealth Games, New Delhi

The pair of Sharath Kamal and Subhajit Saha won gold in India’s most successful CWG campaign. Mouma Das and Poulomi Ghatak received bronze in women’s doubles on their home ground. India won a total of 5 medals in Table tennis. In the men’s single event, Sharath clinched bronze.

2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow

A huge setback for Indian paddlers, as only one medal, was secured by Indian contingents. The pair of Sharath Kamal and Anthony Amalraj was able to clinch silver in the men’s double event.

2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast

In women’s singles, Manika Batra‘s master performance in Gold Coast made her the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at CWG in the women’s singles event. In men’s doubles, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty bagged the bronze while the women’s pair of Manika Batra and Mouma Das was able to clinch silver.

