Total number of medals won by Indian Boxers at Commonwealth Games

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games will kickstart on July 28, 2022. India has gradually fared in boxing and won numerous medals at Commonwealth Games. India is the 10th most-successful country at CWG in boxing.

In the upcoming 2022 Birmingham edition, Indian Boxers are expected to perform a formidable show and increase their medal count even further. This year the young chaps, including Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, will put her best punch forward in the arena.

How many medals have India won in Boxing at CWG

India has won a total of 37 medals so far in boxing including 8 gold at the Commonwealth Games. Shivaji Bhonsle, the first Indian to win a boxing medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1970 at Edinburgh.

Medals won by Indian Boxers in multiple CWG

1970 CWG- Edinburgh

India won only one medal at Edinburg CWG. Shivaji Bhonsle became the first Indian to bag a boxing medal at the Commonwealth games. He made a memorable victory after winning a bronze in the men’s welterweight (69 kg) category.

1974 CWG- Christchurch

India boxers won two medals, one silver, and a bronze in New Zealand Commonwealth Games. Chandra Narayan in the flyweight category won silver and Muniswami Venu in the lightweight category settled for bronze.

1978 CWG in Edmonton

This year a solitary medal came in boxing and that was made possible by Birender Thapa who clinched the bronze in the Light flyweight category.

1982 CWG in Queensland

In Queensland, India was unable to show progress in medal tally as only one boxer was able to secure a medal, the same as the previous CWG games in Edmonton. Chenanda Machaiah, a boxer from Karnataka bagged a bronze medal in the Welterweight category.

1990 CWG, Auckland

The Indian contingent returns headstrong and overcame all the challenges to clinch a total of 32 medals in all sports in which India participated. Dharmendra Yadav was the only medalist in the boxing event. He won Bronze in the Light Flyweight category.

1994 CWG in Victoria

India showed its consistency again by winning a single medal in the boxing event in CWG at Victoria, British Columbia. This outcome was made possible by Sah Birju’s bronze medal in the light flyweight category.

1998 CWG Kuala Lumpur

Jitender Kumar was close enough to win India’s first gold in boxing but was outsmarted by an English Boxer, John Pearce. Kumar had to settle for silver in the Middleweight category.

2002 CWG Manchester

The Indian boxers managed to win three medals in this event. Mohammed Ali Qamar became the first Indian man to clinch India’s first gold medal in boxing at the Commonwealth Games. The second medal for India was given by Som Bahadur Pun who claimed silver in the Men’s Featherweight category. Jitender Kumar again showed his moves and won the bronze in the Middleweight category.

2006 CWG in Melbourne

Indian boxing contingent finished with their highest-ever medal tally in the history of the Commonwealth Games. India added 5 more medals in the kitty including one gold, two silver, and two bronze at Melbourne.

The only gold in boxing was won by Akhil Kumar in Men’s Bantamweight category. The silver medals were bagged by Vijender Kumar and Harpreet Singh of the Welterweight and Heavyweight categories respectively. India added further medals by winning bronze in boxing. Jitender Kumar and Varghese were able to clinch bronze in this event.

2010 CWG, New Delhi, India

In the home country, Indian boxers displayed tremendous shows and were able to manage 7 medals in boxing events. The boxing team shined with three golds with the efforts of Manoj Kumar (Men’s Light welterweight), Suranjoy Singh (Men’s flyweight), and Paramjeet Samota in the Men’s Super-heavyweight category.

India also claimed four bronze and that was done by Amandeep Singh, Jai Bhagwan (Men’s lightweight), Dilbagh Singh (Men’s Welterweight), and Vijender Singh (Men’s welterweight).

2014 CWG, Glasgow

The women boxers manifested dominance in this sport as they win their first ever medals for India in boxing at the Commonwealth Games. Laishram Sarita Devi won the silver, while Pinki Rani won the bronze in the Flyweight category.

In men, Devendro Singh and Mandeep Jangra were able to win silvers in the light flyweight and welterweight categories respectively.

2018 CWG, Gold Coast

The extraordinary effort by Mary Kom made headlines all over the news when she became the first Indian women’s boxer to clinch a gold at CWG. Vikas Krishan Yadav also clinched gold in a men’s event. Silver medals were won by Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik while bronze goes to Naman Tanwar, Hussamudin Mohammed, and Manoj Kumar.

