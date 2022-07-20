Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Total number of medals won by India in hockey at Commonwealth Games so far

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Total number of medals won by India in hockey at Commonwealth Games- KreedOn
Image Source- Outlook India
Hockey has been part of the Commonwealth Games since 1998 and India has managed to secure 1 Gold and 3 Silver medals in this sport so far. The men’s team won two silver whereas the women’s team has astonishingly won one Gold and one Silver. The Indian women’s Hockey team made history when they clinched gold for India for the first time in the 2002 CWG. India ranks third after Australia and New Zealand in the hockey medal tally at CWG. According to FIH rankings, Indian men’s hockey and women’s hockey teams have already qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022

Medals won by Indian in Hockey at Commonwealth Games

Indian Men’s Hockey Team

  • In 1998, India lost against England in the Bronze medal match and had to settle for fourth place in Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games.
  • In 2010 New Delhi, India entered in finals but lost against Australia 8-0 and won the silver medal.
  • In 2014, India entered the finals and went on to win another silver as they again lost to Australia by 4-0 in Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
  • In 2018, India lost the Bronze medal match against New Zealand and stood in the fourth position with a score of 2-1, in Gold Coast, Australia.

READ | Total number of medals won by Indian Boxers at Commonwealth Games

Indian Women’s Hockey Team

  • In 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, the Indian women’s team was defeated by New Zealand by 3-0 points. India stood in the fourth slot with 10 points.
Indian Women ‘s Hockey won gold At Manchester Commonwealth Games 2002, Image Source- Bhartiya Hockey
  • In 2002, the India women’s team entered the finals with the efforts made by Captain Suraj Lata Devi and her team. The Indian women’s Hockey team made history when they defeated England and won their first gold in the Commonwealth Games held in Manchester.
  • In 2006, the energetic Indian women’s team by this time got the nickname “Golden Girls of Hockey”, and they again entered the finals but were defeated by Australia with 1-0 points and had to settle with silver, in Melbourne.
  • In 2018, India stood fourth after a tragic defeat in the bronze medal match against England with a 6-0 score in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

READ | Total number of medals won by Indian Table Tennis players at Commonwealth Games

