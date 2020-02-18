TOT vs LEP Dream11 Prediction | Spurs vs Leipzig CL Round of 16

TOT vs LEP Dream11 Prediction | Leg 1 of 2, Round of 16, UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur welcomes RB Leipzig at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Tottenham have seen a tremendous turnaround under new manager Jose Mourhino. Languishing in the 14th position when the Portuguese came, the Lilywhites have swiftly risen to the 5th spot in the table, just one point below rivals Chelsea whom they meet on the weekend.

RB Leipzig, on the other end, are in a neck-to-neck battle with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The team is just one point shy of the table-toppers. And with Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach (who have a game in hand) fancing their chances for the title as well, Bundesliga was never as exciting and competitive.

The Bundesliga title race is hotting up 🔥 Bayern secured the top spot again yesterday with a 1- 4 away win over Koln. The top 5 are separated by only 6 points though 👀 Who would you back?#FCBayern #BVB #RBL #BMG #B04 pic.twitter.com/dqQlyhSjyh — PredictZ Ghana (@PredictZGH) February 17, 2020

Despite their domestic indulges, the Champions League will surely bring out the best of both the teams. Let’s have a look at both the teams.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are basking under a remarkable recent form. And, ironically, that is happening in the absence of the main man Harry Kane. Jose Mourhino’s arrival has brought out some positive performances from the unit. And despite the unavailability of Harry Kane and the departure of Christian Eriksen, they have adapted well and are on a roll with three consecutive wins.

The influx of new talent, especially Steven Bergwijn, in the winter transfer window has further added to this positivity.

Furthermore, they are unbeaten in the last 6 games in all competitions. Averaging 3.67 goals scored at home in the CL, Spurs will be spurred to score a few goals with RB’s defensive woes.

Out: Harry Kane (hamstring), Moussa Sissoko (knee), Steven Bergwijn (not eligible), Heung Min Son (arm), Juan Foyth (groin).

Doubt: Erik Lamela.

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig are having a brilliant domestic season as they challenge Bayern for the Bundesliga title. However, Julian Nagelsmann will be wary of the bad form they are in. Leipzig have won just one of their last 5 games. They have conceded 7 goals while scoring just 6 at the same time.

With at least 5 players out, including the suspension of Dayot Upamencano, Leipzig are lacking proper defensive cover for a team like Tottenham, last edition’s runner-ups. While they were able to hold Bayern Munich (the same team which destroyed Spurs 7-3) for a 0-0 draw; Leipzig will need to repeat their brilliant best in both defence and attack if they want to return from North London with something.

Out: Willi Orban, Ibrahima Konaté, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Dayot Upamecano.

TOT vs LEP Dream11 Prediction | Match Details

League Leg 1 of 2, Round of 16, UEFA Champions League. Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Date 19 February 2020, Wednesday (20th February, Thursday in India) Time 1.30 am IST Possible playing XI TOT: Lloris (GK); Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Alli, Winks, Celso, Heung-Min Son, Moura, Bergwijn. LEP: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Halstenberg, Klostermann; Sabitzer, Haidara, Laimer, Angelino, Nkunku, Werner, Poulsen. Impact players Alderweireld, Werner

My Dream11 Team

H Lloris (GK); S Aurier, T Alderweireld, D Sanchez, L Klosterman; G Lo Celso, D Alli, C Nkunku; M Sabitzer; H Son, T Werner.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s Champions League Match: TOT vs LEP Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

Hugo Lloris’s return will be a relief for a leaky Spurs defence. In an injury-ridden season, Lloris has started only 2 matches, making 6 saves in the group stage. Despite it, he ranks ahead of Gazzaniga and Gulacsi due to his better save percentage- 75.6% (overall).

Defenders

S Aurier has been crucial in both attack and defence for Tottenham. Defensively, Aurier has made 4 tackles and 3 interceptions in 3 matches. Aurier averages 46.3 passes per game at an accuracy of 84.2% and also has 1 goal and 2 assists in the CL this season.

Toby Alderweireld has started in 4 CL games making 1 tackle and 4 interceptions. Alderweireld averages 56.25 per game with 87.1% accuracy. The Belgian netted a goal on both the sides in Tottenham’s weekend clash against Aston Villa.

Davidson Sanchez has started in 4 CL group stage games, making 6 tackles and 4 interceptions. Sanchez is brilliant in distributing the ball from the back, averaging 74.75 passes per game at an 88.7% accuracy.

L Klostermann has been steady in defence for RB Leipzig. The German has made 3 tackles and 6 interceptions in 6 matches. The defender is crucial in holding the ball for RB, averaging 53.5 passes at an accuracy of 87.7%. He also 1 assist in the Champions League.

Midfielders

Giovani Lo Celso has had a decent start to his Tottenham career with 2 goals, 1 of which came in the Champions League.

Dele Alli joins Lo Celso in the midfield. Alli has resurged under Jose, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists in the domestic league ever since the Portuguese came. Alli averages 39 passes per game as well.

You can field Steven Bergwijn in Alli’s place as well, considering the youngster’s performances in the past two games. With Son and Kane out injured, Steven will have a scope to further flourish besides Lucas Moura.



Christopher Nkunku has played in the CL 5 times this season, out of which 2 were made from the bench. In the overall season, Nkunku has scored 4 goals and assisted 7 times while winning 2 penalties.

Marcel Sabitzer has made 5 CL appearances, scoring and assisting 2 times. Sabitzer averages 57.6 passes per game at an accuracy of 77%.

Forwards

The absence of Heung Min Son will come as a huge blow to Tottenham’s attacking options, considering Harry Kane is injured as well .

"I was worried about not having attacking options on the bench, now I don't have attacking options on the pitch!" Nailed it, Jose. pic.twitter.com/AD9vACtwpp — Tottenham Funnies (@SpursFunnies) February 18, 2020

The onus will, therefore, be on Lucas Moura to provide the much needed attacking threat. Although he is not in a great goal-scoring form of late, the Brazilian proved his value in CL last season by scoring 5 goals, including the hattrick in Amsterdam against Ajax to send Tottenham to the Finals. Could we expect a similar performance from the forward tonight?



Timo Werner , like Son, has been in brilliant form, scoring 25 goals this season, with 3 of them coming in the CL group stage. Werner has made 5 shots on target and converted 60% of them.

Dream11 Team Stats: TOT vs LEP Dream11 Prediction