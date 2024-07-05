Friday, July 5, 2024
TOPS Core Group Welcomes Talented Athletes Sarvesh, Abha Khatua, and Kiran Pahal

TOPS Core Group Welcomes Talented Athletes Sarvesh, Abha Khatua, and Kiran Pahal | KreedOn
Image Source: Sportstar
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
Indian athletes Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jumper), Abha Khatua (shot putter), and Kiran Pahal (quarter-miler) have been added to the TOPS core group for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Their inclusion was announced by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in a press release on Wednesday. Sarvesh and Abha secured their spots for the Paris Olympics through their rankings after World Athletics released the final list, while Kiran met the Olympic qualification standard in the women’s 400m at the Inter-State National Athletics Championships last week.

Sarvesh, a high jumper from Maharashtra, has been a key figure in Indian high jump alongside national record holder Tejaswin Shankar. In 2023, Sarvesh had a successful year, competing in major international events such as the Asian Athletics Championships, World Athletics Championships, and Asian Games. He earned a silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships with a jump of 2.26m.

Sarvesh secured his place for the 2024 Paris Olympics through the ranking route, holding the 23rd position. He also won gold at the recent Inter-State Athletics Championships with a best jump of 2.25m.

Kiran Pahal was the standout athlete at last week’s Inter-State Athletics National Championships, being the only one to secure a direct qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She delivered an exceptional performance in the women’s 400m event.

After recovering from an injury, Kiran amazed spectators by clocking 50.92 seconds in the women’s 400m semi-final, surpassing the Olympic qualification standard.

She maintained her impressive form in the women’s 400m final, again recording a time of 50.92 seconds. This timing is the second fastest by an Indian woman, just behind Hima Das’s national record of 50.79 seconds.

Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals

POPULAR POSTS

