Top 5 Tennis Academies in India with World Class Facilities | Learn From The Best

Young tennis players aspire to make a name for themselves and bring honor to their nation in this illustrious sport, whether at the prestigious French championships or the world-famous Wimbledon tournament. Sania Mirza, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Rohan Bopanna are just a few elite tennis players from India over the years. Talent is wasted without the proper instruction and training, therefore, it is worthwhile to think about applying to the top tennis academies in India if your child enjoys tennis and has the grit and perseverance necessary to thrive in the sport.

How effective is mentoring?

Any training academy’s key attractions are its coaches and trainers because it is up to them to develop a child’s talents. It is a good idea to carefully compare the coaching staff at the tennis academy with other coaches at other institutions to see how well-qualified they are.

The infrastructure on hand —Adequate courts and equipment are crucial for the best type of tennis instruction. In addition, the presence of a contemporary gym and hostel amenities is a bonus because they will support the kids’ physical and mental well-being.

The tremendous popularity of the sport has led to the emergence of several tennis training facilities around the nation over the years, but some characteristics distinguish a standard facility from the best ones. Here we look at the top 5 tennis academies in India:

Top 5 Tennis Academies in India

Tennis Academies in India Rohan Bopanna The Sports School Tennis Academy 2. Sania Mirza Tennis Academy 3. Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academies 4. Zeeshan Ali Tennis Academy 5. Harvest Tennis Academy

Rohan Bopanna The Sports School Tennis Academy

Rohan Bopanna The Sports School Tennis Academy (RBTSSTA) is situated at The Sports School in Kanakapura. Due to its compliance with international tennis standards, this institution is the ideal vacation spot for young tennis enthusiasts. Children between the ages of 4 and 25 can choose from various training levels. Tennis legend Rohan serves as a mentor, making the instruction obtained by young athletes important.

The Sports School in Kanakapura, India’s first integrated sports institution, serves as home to the second campus of Rohan Bopanna’s Tennis Academy. With seven floodlit hard courts, dormitory accommodations, a contemporary gymnasium, and academic education for the children’s full growth, this expansive 24-acre campus offers the most cutting-edge amenities. Unquestionably, it is among the top tennis academies in India, to develop the nation’s future stars.

Tennis coaching in India has been given a revitalizing new dimension thanks to The Sports School. The unique and well-rounded curriculum of the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy emphasizes both physical development and sporting prowess. Young talent will receive the greatest and most comprehensive advanced-level tennis program in India thanks to its well-structured, diverse level programs that are based on international best practices.

Every step of your journey to achievement is overseen by our staff of highly skilled Indian coaches and internationally certified fitness trainers & instructors. The Sports School Tennis Academy provides well-structured programs at various levels, from a beginner program based on international best practices to a High-Performance program that is intended to provide young talent with the best, integrated advanced-level tennis instruction.

Sania Mirza Tennis Academy

The Sania Mirza Tennis Academy (SMTA), run by the tennis legend herself, is a top institution for learning the game in Hyderabad’s Murtuzaguda neighborhood. Your youngster will certainly receive top-notch training at this facility under the guidance of Sania and one of the best international instructors from France. The institution, which was founded in 2013, has gone a long way and is proud of its contemporary facilities and established training program. Kids from disadvantaged backgrounds who have talent can receive free training from the institute.

Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academies

The academy began as a small business in 2006 and has now expanded to 20 towns across the country. With facilities in major cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat, and more, MBTA has established a strong reputation for itself in the tennis instruction industry. Mahesh Bhupathi founded and oversees the academy, which is renowned for its cutting-edge facilities and excellent instruction. In addition, the company is led by senior Davis Cup champion and former No. 1 player in India, Gaurav Natekar.

Zeeshan Ali Tennis Academy

Former Indian Davis Cup champion Zeeshan Ali is the director of this top-notch tennis coaching center situated in Bangalore. Tennis programs for both full-time and part-time residents were launched by ZATA in September 2015. This tennis program includes lodging, all nutritious meals, and five hours per day of tennis and fitness instruction. The goal of ZATA is to provide the advantages of a tennis-based sports curriculum that is specifically created to bring out the best in each child both on and off the court. For the driven kid who is prepared to put in a lot of work and is wanting to advance into higher tournament competition, ZATA’s High-Performance Tennis (HPT) residential program is the best option.

Harvest Tennis Academy

With a full-time tennis program and an international academic curriculum, the Harvest Tennis Academy, a division of the Harvest International School, is a world-class facility. In Punjab, that is where it is. There are 14 floodlit tennis courts there, including 11 deco grass courts and 3 clay courts, making it India’s greatest modern tennis facility.

The visionary President, Mr. Harvinder Singh Saran, is the one who came up with the idea for Harvest Tennis Academy. a nonprofit organization established in 2005 to assist the underprivileged kids of Jassowal and other nearby towns. By far the top academy in Asia, The Harvest Tennis Academy carved out a place for itself on the global tennis scene.

