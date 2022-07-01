Friday, July 1, 2022
Top Ten Cricket Balls | BUY the best cricket balls for more fun & better playing experience

By KreedOn Network
Top Ten Cricket Balls | Know which ball you enjoy playing with - KreedOn
Image Source- crowncricketer.com
Cricket in India was first introduced by British East India Company mariners and has changed its form since then. From Test to ODI and now to T20, cricket is the 2nd most popular sport after football. Red cricket balls were the first type of cricket balls that were used in Test matches. It is a game that is enjoyed by people of all ages and with different skill levels.

Cricket is basically a bat and ball game played between two teams of eleven players each on a field. A 22-yard pitch with a wicket at each end consisting of two bails balanced on three stumps. It requires skills and concentration to keep boots tight on the cricket pitch.

Cricket balls are manufactured to be used in the sport of cricket. The ball is oval-shaped, with two panels of leather stacked together, and 12 stitches holding the leather firmly.

These balls are perhaps the most important part of the game along with the shape of the bat. The ball can make or break the game based on the skills of the player.

Let’s take a look at a complete list of the best cricket balls available in the market.

Top ten Cricket Balls

S.NoBalls
1Headly Rubber Ball
2Ans Winpro Cricket Wind Ball
3SG Club Cricket Ball Leather(Red)
4Silver’s Rubber Cricket Tennis Ball
5Cosco Light Cricket Tennis Ball
6SG Club White 
7Netco Power Leather Ball
8SG Shield Cricket Leather Ball
9CW Super Stylish Spin Ball
10SST Leather

Headly Rubber Cricket Tennis Ball

best cricket balls - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Pure rubber is used in making these balls and is a great alternative for SG and Cosco balls. These balls are the most affordable product on our list. 

The Headly Rubber ball is bright yellow in color and is lightweight with high durability. Furthermore, these balls have an anti-friction surface.

  • These Headly cricket tennis balls are a great choice for intermediate players.
ProsCons
Lightweight and durable tooToo hard
Affordable Not for professionals
Made of pure rubber

Ans Winpro Cricket Wind Ball

best cricket balls - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

These cricket balls are recommended by cricket coaches all around the world. They are great for training and casual use.

Ans Winpro cricket balls are great for people who want to switch from tennis balls to hard balls. The balls are waterproof and are perfect for learning swing and spin deliveries.

These balls come in a set of three. These balls are multicolored, affordable, and a great choice for cricket beginners.

ProsCons
Best for trainingLow bounce 
Affordable A bit heavy
Waterproof 

READ | Best Tennis Balls Available in the Market Today – BUY NOW!

SG Club (Red) Leather ball

best cricket balls - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

SG is probably one of the most popular cricket ball brands in the world. These balls are mostly used in the Indian subcontinent. SG is a highly trusted brand by professionals in India.

These SG balls have an incredibly attractive design and texture. The leather used in these balls is of high quality. Furthermore, these balls have a naturally seasoned inner core.

  • They are a great choice for junior and club levels.
ProsCons
Attractive Too big
Lightweight ballsA little expensive 
High quality material

Silver’s Rubber Cricket Tennis Ball: Season ball

cricket balls - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

These Silver season balls are one of the highest-rated season balls available in the market. Silver is a brand that is considered on par with SG and Kookaburra. This makes it one of the best cricket ball brands in the world.

These balls are yellow in color and are incredibly attractive and lightweight.

The weight of these balls is around 60-65 grams and is available in packs of three.

  • They are undoubtedly one of the best choices for cricket balls.
ProsCons
Very lightweightNot very durable 
Attractive designNot many cons
Affordable 

Cosco Light Cricket & Tennis Ball

best cricket balls - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Cosco is a leading name in the market and is probably the first name that comes to your mind when you think of a cricket ball.

Not only casual players, but even professionals trust the Cosco brand. These Cosco balls are lightweight and are an Amazon bestseller product.

These balls have a great bounce and are available in a pack of six balls.

  • These affordable cricket balls would be a great option.
ProsCons
Affordable Outer skin is not long-lasting 
Very Lightweight Smaller size
Nice bounce

READ | Top 20 Best Table Tennis Racket for Beginners & Professionals

SG Club White

best cricket balls - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

This is the second ball in the list from SG. These white balls are amongst the best limited-over balls available. The leather used in these balls is alum tanned and superior in quality. These balls are only waterproof, but they also have a naturally seasoned inner core.

This ball is very lightweight and great for swing bowlers.

  • It’s an ideal choice for club cricket players.
ProsCons
WaterproofA bit expensive 
A good choice for swing bowlers Not for professionals
Lightweight balls

Netco Power Leather ball

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

These Netco Power leather balls are made of the highest quality leather. These cricket balls are known for their durability and their attractive red glow shine.

  • Netco leather balls are a great choice for professional players.
ProsCons
High quality leatherShape is an issue
Lightweight and affordable Too small
Very durable

SG Shield Cricket Leather Ball

cricket balls - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

SG is probably the best cricket brand in the country. Therefore, it is not surprising that we have another SG cricket ball on our list.

This ball is a natural seamer. Thus, it would be a great pick for seam and swing bowlers. This SG cricket leather ball is highly durable and has attractive color and design.

  • These balls are a little expensive but would be a great choice for school players.
ProsCons
Natural seamerNot very affordable 
High durability Not for professional players
Nice design

CW Super Stylish Spin Season

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

These CW season balls are one of the most stylish balls in the list. These balls work great with a tennis racket and willow cricket bats. They are quite versatile and are suitable for all surfaces.

These balls are water-resistant with high durability and are perfect for all weather conditions.

  • They will be a great choice for training purposes.
ProsCons
Highly durableVery expensive
Suitable for all conditions Not many cons
Stylish design

SST Leather Ball

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

These SST balls are the last balls we have on our list. SST leather balls are made of the highest quality materials. They are highly suitable for ODI and T20I matches. These cricket balls have a great grip and have high water resistance.

It is available in a pack of 12 balls. These SST leather balls are highly durable and perfectly suitable for limited-overs cricket.

  • You won’t regret purchasing SST leather balls.
ProsCons
Nice gripExpensive 
Water-Resistant Not many cons
Made using high-quality materials

READ | 20 best tennis rackets to buy in 2022 – Rule the court with these rackets

For more authentic product reviews, follow KreedOn networks today & get the latest & best sports product reviews.

Stay connected, Stay Updated. KreedOn: The voice of Indian Sports

KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on contact@kreedon.com .
