Top Ten Cricket Balls | BUY the best cricket balls for more fun & better playing experience

Cricket in India was first introduced by British East India Company mariners and has changed its form since then. From Test to ODI and now to T20, cricket is the 2nd most popular sport after football. Red cricket balls were the first type of cricket balls that were used in Test matches. It is a game that is enjoyed by people of all ages and with different skill levels.

Cricket is basically a bat and ball game played between two teams of eleven players each on a field. A 22-yard pitch with a wicket at each end consisting of two bails balanced on three stumps. It requires skills and concentration to keep boots tight on the cricket pitch.

Cricket balls are manufactured to be used in the sport of cricket. The ball is oval-shaped, with two panels of leather stacked together, and 12 stitches holding the leather firmly.

These balls are perhaps the most important part of the game along with the shape of the bat. The ball can make or break the game based on the skills of the player.

Let’s take a look at a complete list of the best cricket balls available in the market.

Top ten Cricket Balls

Headly Rubber Cricket Tennis Ball

Pure rubber is used in making these balls and is a great alternative for SG and Cosco balls. These balls are the most affordable product on our list.

The Headly Rubber ball is bright yellow in color and is lightweight with high durability. Furthermore, these balls have an anti-friction surface.

These Headly cricket tennis balls are a great choice for intermediate players.

Pros Cons Lightweight and durable too Too hard Affordable Not for professionals Made of pure rubber

Ans Winpro Cricket Wind Ball

These cricket balls are recommended by cricket coaches all around the world. They are great for training and casual use.

Ans Winpro cricket balls are great for people who want to switch from tennis balls to hard balls. The balls are waterproof and are perfect for learning swing and spin deliveries.

These balls come in a set of three. These balls are multicolored, affordable, and a great choice for cricket beginners.

Pros Cons Best for training Low bounce Affordable A bit heavy Waterproof

SG Club (Red) Leather ball

SG is probably one of the most popular cricket ball brands in the world. These balls are mostly used in the Indian subcontinent. SG is a highly trusted brand by professionals in India.

These SG balls have an incredibly attractive design and texture. The leather used in these balls is of high quality. Furthermore, these balls have a naturally seasoned inner core.

They are a great choice for junior and club levels.

Pros Cons Attractive Too big Lightweight balls A little expensive High quality material

Silver’s Rubber Cricket Tennis Ball: Season ball

These Silver season balls are one of the highest-rated season balls available in the market. Silver is a brand that is considered on par with SG and Kookaburra. This makes it one of the best cricket ball brands in the world.

These balls are yellow in color and are incredibly attractive and lightweight.

The weight of these balls is around 60-65 grams and is available in packs of three.

They are undoubtedly one of the best choices for cricket balls.

Pros Cons Very lightweight Not very durable Attractive design Not many cons Affordable

Cosco Light Cricket & Tennis Ball

Cosco is a leading name in the market and is probably the first name that comes to your mind when you think of a cricket ball.

Not only casual players, but even professionals trust the Cosco brand. These Cosco balls are lightweight and are an Amazon bestseller product.

These balls have a great bounce and are available in a pack of six balls.

These affordable cricket balls would be a great option.

Pros Cons Affordable Outer skin is not long-lasting Very Lightweight Smaller size Nice bounce

SG Club White

This is the second ball in the list from SG. These white balls are amongst the best limited-over balls available. The leather used in these balls is alum tanned and superior in quality. These balls are only waterproof, but they also have a naturally seasoned inner core.

This ball is very lightweight and great for swing bowlers.

It’s an ideal choice for club cricket players.

Pros Cons Waterproof A bit expensive A good choice for swing bowlers Not for professionals Lightweight balls

Netco Power Leather ball

These Netco Power leather balls are made of the highest quality leather. These cricket balls are known for their durability and their attractive red glow shine.

Netco leather balls are a great choice for professional players.

Pros Cons High quality leather Shape is an issue Lightweight and affordable Too small Very durable

SG Shield Cricket Leather Ball

SG is probably the best cricket brand in the country. Therefore, it is not surprising that we have another SG cricket ball on our list.

This ball is a natural seamer. Thus, it would be a great pick for seam and swing bowlers. This SG cricket leather ball is highly durable and has attractive color and design.

These balls are a little expensive but would be a great choice for school players.

Pros Cons Natural seamer Not very affordable High durability Not for professional players Nice design

CW Super Stylish Spin Season

These CW season balls are one of the most stylish balls in the list. These balls work great with a tennis racket and willow cricket bats. They are quite versatile and are suitable for all surfaces.

These balls are water-resistant with high durability and are perfect for all weather conditions.

They will be a great choice for training purposes.

Pros Cons Highly durable Very expensive Suitable for all conditions Not many cons Stylish design

SST Leather Ball

These SST balls are the last balls we have on our list. SST leather balls are made of the highest quality materials. They are highly suitable for ODI and T20I matches. These cricket balls have a great grip and have high water resistance.

It is available in a pack of 12 balls. These SST leather balls are highly durable and perfectly suitable for limited-overs cricket.

You won’t regret purchasing SST leather balls.

Pros Cons Nice grip Expensive Water-Resistant Not many cons Made using high-quality materials

