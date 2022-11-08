Top Teams of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Based on Their Squads | Ranking The 12 Teams of PKL

- Advertisement -

Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 is going on and we have seen some astonishing results and incredible comebacks. We are at the halfway mark in the league and the next half is going to be a belter. Surprisingly, the most successful team in PKL history, Patna Pirates languishing at the 11th position (as of November 3, 2022), while there have been some consistently outstanding performances from Puneri Paltan who are known for their erratic performances across the seasons. This article will tell you the top best Pro Kabaddi League teams of season 9 based on their squads.

Pro Kabaddi League: List of Winners So Far

Year Winner Runner Up Result MVP 2021-2022 Dabang Delhi K.C. Patna Pirates 37-36 Naveen Kumar 2019 Bengal Warriors Dabang Delhi KC 39-34 Naveen Kumar 2018 Bengaluru Bulls Gujarat Giants 38-33 Pawan Sehrawat 2017 Patna Pirates Gujarat Giants 55-38 Pardeep Narwal 2016 Patna Pirates U Mumba 31-28 Rohit Kumar 2016 Patna Pirates Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-29 Pardeep Narwal 2015 U Mumba Bengaluru Bulls 36-30 Manjeet Chhillar 2014 Jaipur Pink Panthers U Mumba 35-24 Anup Kumar

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Top Teams Based on Squads

Pro Kabaddi League: Top Teams- U Mumba

U Mumba perhaps has the youngest and least experienced squad and thus it could be one of the weakest teams on paper. With youngsters filled up at every position, the team lacks the experience how to deliver top performances during the toughest of moments.

However, on the flip side of the coin, this squad with all the energetic and enthusiastic young people can surprise everyone if they get enough motivation, support, and backing from the fans and team management.

Pro Kabaddi League: Top Teams- Haryana Steelers

The Steelers never had problems with individual performances, however, they do lack consistent performance as a team which keeps them away from a series of victories. This season, they have a decent squad, but they lack big names who not only haunt the opponent but can change the complexion of the game in a matter of seconds.

The team has an excellent defensive unit with Joginder Narwal, Mohit Nandal, and Jaideep Dahiya. While Vinay, K Prapanjan, and Manjeet Dahiya will have raiding responsibilities.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Top Teams- Gujarat Giants

Gujarat has Chandran Ranjit as their head coach who was head coach of Patna Pirates when they won PKL 3 times and that too on a trot. Gujarat had struggles when it came to the bigger games, so the presence of a veteran coach is a fantastic addition for them.

Coming on to the mat, Gujarat has Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal, and Sandeep Kandola who forms the core of the defense. So the defense looks sturdy, but they have some problems in the raiding unit.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Top Teams- Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas do possess an intimidating raiding weapon Pawan Sehrawat. They also retained last season’s best Indian defender, Sagar Rathee. With Pawan and Sagar making attack and defense stronger respectively, it is now the responsibility of other players to rally around these two and uplift the overall team game.

Pawan became the most expensive player in PKL history. But many experts feel they should have invested in building the team rather than going all out for the most sought-after player. Ultimately, Kabaddi is a team sport and the entire team needs to be at the same level to deliver unfailing performances.

Pro Kabaddi League Teams- Jaipur Pink Panthers

With Rahul Chaudhari, Arjun Deshwal, and V Ajith Kumar in as raiding options, the inaugural PKL winners Jaipur Pink Panthers don’t have to worry too much about gaining points through raids. However, they have a worrying defensive unit.

Jaipur does have a decent and capable squad. The only thing they have to take care of is the team game. With good and consistent performances across the players led by the veterans, Jaipur can give many surprising results.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Top Teams- Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors do have one of the most balanced squads. The team is a nice blend of experienced players and youngsters who are keen to learn from the best of the game. Like many teams, Bengal Warriors have a good attacking unit, but they have some issues in the defensive unit.

The team has some big names. Maninder Singh and Deepak Niwas Hooda are senior players and a lot will be riding on these two.

PKL 2022 Top Teams: Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls did well at the auction table by retaining the core of their defensive unit. It includes Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam, Aman Antil, and Saurabh Nandal. These 4 players have played with each other many times before, and they do have a great camaraderie. So the defensive unit knows each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

Pawan Sehrawat went to Tamil Thalaivas. With this signing, Pawan became the most expensive player in PKL history. Losing Pawan is the biggest blow. Vikash Khandola has been added to the squad to perform the attacking duties. So performances from Vikash will determine Bengaluru’s fate in the Pro Kabaddi 2022.

PKL 2022 Top Teams: Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC has retained Naveen Kumar and Vijay Malik. The retentions were the obvious ones. Coming to the defensive unit, does lack experience if you compare it with the last season’s defensive unit individuals.

Surprisingly, the youngster Naveen Kumar wears a captain’s armband. Experts are still skeptical about Vijay Malik’s contribution. It will be interesting to see how he performs further.

PKL 2022 Top Teams- Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates is the most successful team and one of the top teams in Pro Kabaddi league. Patna was the runner-up in the last season and they have retained the last season’s defensive core for this season as well. So there are plenty of expectations from the defensive unit.

Ravi Shetty is the head coach of the squad who has plenty of experience when it comes to coaching kabaddi teams on the bigger stage. Overall, Patna does have a great squad with enough balance.

PKL Top Teams 2022- Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan does have enough firepower to claim the PKL title this season. It is quite surprising to see Pune as a potential winner of PKL, considering they have always had some frustrating team performances across the seasons. They retained the likes of Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Sombir, who were quite impressive last season.

Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh are the additions to the team. As of now, as per the expectations, Pune is soaring high seating at the 2nd position of the PKL table (as of 3rd November 2022).

PKL 2022 Top Teams- UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas have Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, and Sumit Sangwan who can change the mood of the match in mere few seconds. There could be some issues with cover defenders, but UP Yoddhas are one of the consistent teams of PKL and they know how to play a good brand of kabaddi by tackling the issues inside the team.

The team management has created a squad with a good balance of attack and defense. If all things get ticked, UP can possess a great threat to the defending champions Dabang Delhi.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Top Teams- Telugu Titans

Surprise! Surprise! Surprise! Telugu Titans are at the number 1 position when it comes to the top Pro kabaddi league teams of season 9. The article has been written considering the on-paper capabilities and not the actual performance and results. So yes! Telugu Titans have the best squad on paper and even more surprisingly, they are at the rock bottom of the table.

They have a perfect starting seven featuring Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ravinder Pahal, and Monu Goyat. Still, they find themselves in the last position. Anyways, Telugu Titans have the perfect squad on paper.

