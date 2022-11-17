Top 5 Teams in FIFA World Cup 2022 | Cheer Your Favorite Team to Victory

The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious tournament held every four years and the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is set to begin in Qatar on 20th November and will conclude on 18th December 2022. A total of 32 teams from all around the world will compete for the most coveted trophy in international football. Footballers from across the world will showcase their talent for their teams. So, in this blog, we will look at the top 5 teams in FIFA World Cup 2022.
This world cup might be the last for proficient footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Despite being the top players of football at present, both of them will aim for their first World Cup titles in Qatar this year.
FIFA Rankings: All 32 World Cup Teams
|Rank
|Nation
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|1841.3
|2
|Belgium
|1816.71
|3
|Argentina
|1773.88
|4
|France
|1759.78
|5
|England
|1728.47
|7
|Spain
|1715.22
|8
|Netherlands
|1694.51
|9
|Portugal
|1676.56
|10
|Denmark
|1666.57
|11
|Germany
|1650.21
|12
|Croatia
|1645.64
|13
|Mexico
|1644.89
|14
|Uruguay
|1638.71
|15
|Switzerland
|1635.92
|16
|USA
|1627.48
|18
|Senegal
|1584.38
|19
|Wales
|1569.82
|20
|Iran
|1564.61
|21
|Serbia
|1563.62
|22
|Morocco
|1563.5
|24
|Japan
|1559.54
|26
|Poland
|1548.59
|28
|South Korea
|1530.3
|30
|Tunisia
|1507.54
|31
|Costa Rica
|1503.59
|38
|Australia
|1488.72
|41
|Canada
|1475
|43
|Cameroon
|1471.44
|44
|Ecuador
|1464.39
|50
|Qatar
|1439.89
|51
|Saudi Arabia
|1437.78
|61
|Ghana
|1393
FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 Teams to Watch Out for
|S.N
|Teams
|1
|Brazil
|2
|Belgium
|3
|Argentina
|4
|France
|5
|England
Brazil
The Brazil team is sitting on top of the chart of FIFA Ranking of all 32 teams. They won the Copa America in 2019 but have not lifted the World Cup trophy since 2002. Neymar, a Brazilian professional footballer is backed by an incredible supporting cast this year. Brazil is the most successful team in the history of the World Cup as they won titles five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002).
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil Squad
Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City), Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Weverton (Palmeiras)
Defender: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Eder Millitao (Real Madrid), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Bremer (Juventus), Dani Alves (Puma), Danilo (Juventus)
Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)
Forwards: Neymar(PSG), Richarlison (Tottenham), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Antony (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Pedro (Flamengo) , Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal).
Belgium
FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium Squad
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg).
Defenders: Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa ), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Wout Faes (Anderlecht).
Midfielders: Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Amadou Onana (Everton), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).
Forwards: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Loïs Openda (Lens), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Leandro Trossard (Brighton).
Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Squad
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Asotn Villa) Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal), Franco Armani (River Plate).
Defenders: Nahule Molina (Atlético Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Juan Foyth (Villarreal).
Midfielders: Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Alexis mac Allister (Brighton), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen).
Forwards: Lionel Messi (PSG), Angel di Maria (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Juilan Alvarez (Manchester City), Nicolas Gonazales (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (AS Roma).
France
FIFA World Cup 2022: France Squad
Goalkeepers: Areola (West Ham United), Lloris (Tottenham), Mandanda (Rennes).
Defenders: L. Hernandez, (Bayern Munich) Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Axel Disasi (Monaco), Koundé (Barcelona), Konaté (Liverpool), Pavard (Bayern Munnich, Saliba (Arsenal) Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Varane (Manchester United).
Midfielders: Camavinga (Real Madrid), Fofana (Chelsea), Guendouzi (Marseille), Rabiot (Juventus), Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Veretout (Marseille).
Forwards: Benzema (Real Madrid), Coman (Bayern Munich), Dembélé (Barcelona), Giroud (AC Milan), Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Mbappé (PSG), Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach).
England
FIFA World Cup 2022: England Squad
Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle United).
Defenders: Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Conor Coady (Everton), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United).
Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), James Maddison (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United).
FIFA World Cup 2022: Where to Watch in India
The FIFA 2022 world cup matches will be broadcast on the new Sports18 and Sports18 HD for cable and set-top-box TV viewers and live streaming available on the JioCinema app.