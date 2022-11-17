Top 5 Teams in FIFA World Cup 2022 | Cheer Your Favorite Team to Victory

The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious tournament held every four years and the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is set to begin in Qatar on 20th November and will conclude on 18th December 2022. A total of 32 teams from all around the world will compete for the most coveted trophy in international football. Footballers from across the world will showcase their talent for their teams. So, in this blog, we will look at the top 5 teams in FIFA World Cup 2022. This world cup might be the last for proficient footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Despite being the top players of football at present, both of them will aim for their first World Cup titles in Qatar this year.

FIFA Rankings: All 32 World Cup Teams Rank Nation Points 1 Brazil 1841.3 2 Belgium 1816.71 3 Argentina 1773.88 4 France 1759.78 5 England 1728.47 7 Spain 1715.22 8 Netherlands 1694.51 9 Portugal 1676.56 10 Denmark 1666.57 11 Germany 1650.21 12 Croatia 1645.64 13 Mexico 1644.89 14 Uruguay 1638.71 15 Switzerland 1635.92 16 USA 1627.48 18 Senegal 1584.38 19 Wales 1569.82 20 Iran 1564.61 21 Serbia 1563.62 22 Morocco 1563.5 24 Japan 1559.54 26 Poland 1548.59 28 South Korea 1530.3 30 Tunisia 1507.54 31 Costa Rica 1503.59 38 Australia 1488.72 41 Canada 1475 43 Cameroon 1471.44 44 Ecuador 1464.39 50 Qatar 1439.89 51 Saudi Arabia 1437.78 61 Ghana 1393

FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 Teams to Watch Out for

S.N Teams 1 Brazil 2 Belgium 3 Argentina 4 France 5 England

Brazil

The Brazil team is sitting on top of the chart of FIFA Ranking of all 32 teams. They won the Copa America in 2019 but have not lifted the World Cup trophy since 2002. Neymar, a Brazilian professional footballer is backed by an incredible supporting cast this year. Brazil is the most successful team in the history of the World Cup as they won titles five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002). FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil Squad

Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City), Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defender: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Eder Millitao (Real Madrid), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Bremer (Juventus), Dani Alves (Puma), Danilo (Juventus)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

Forwards: Neymar(PSG), Richarlison (Tottenham), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Antony (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Pedro (Flamengo) , Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal).

Belgium

Belgium with its sustained decent performances at major tournaments continued to ride high in the rankings. The Belgians have reached the quarterfinals at each of their last four major tournaments, including a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup.

Coach Roberto Martinez could be criticized for not going further with his elite squad. But the squad has players like Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku. A poor performance in Qatar could see Belgium disappear from the top rankings.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium Squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg).

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa ), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Wout Faes (Anderlecht).

Midfielders: Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Amadou Onana (Everton), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Loïs Openda (Lens), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Leandro Trossard (Brighton).

Argentina

A favorite of many, Argentina on Wednesday defeated United Arab Emirates by 5-0 in the world cup warm-up match. Since the days of the great Diego Maradona, this team has achieved milestones. Argentina is mostly known for its star player, Lionel Messi, and he is considered G.O.A.T by most people. The team has improved under coach Lionel Scaloni, with Messi still at its core. Messi along with his team finally lifted the trophy of Copa America last year. This summer, Argentina was also boosted by their 3-0 victory over Italy in the Finalissimo. Argentina is one of the top teams to watch out for in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Squad