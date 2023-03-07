Top 5 Sports Schools in India | Unleashing Athletic Potential & Training for Greatness

- Advertisement -

In India, in recent years, sports is looked upon as a career option. Sports is not just about playing the game, there are many other sectors involved in it. Physiotherapy, biomechanics, psychology, and nutrition are viable career options for sports enthusiasts. There is a rise in sports schools in India recently. Many sportspeople also closely work with these schools and help the students make a career in the field of sports. Let us have a look at some of the top sports schools in India:

Top 5 Sports Schools In India

S.No. Sports Schools Place 1 Bhaichung Bhutia Football School New Delhi 2. GD Goenka International School Rohtak 3. National Sports School Coimbatore 4. Major Dhyan Chand Sports College Etwah 5. The Asian School Dehradun

Bhaichung Bhutia Football School

Bhaichung Bhutia, India’s longest-serving football captain, is behind the exciting project known as Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS). Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools’ founding team got together to develop an ecosystem that fosters and strengthens the desire to Play, Study, and Master the beautiful game.

The BBFS operates on the principle that no gifted kid should be denied coaching resources and proper mentoring due to lack of funds. Almost 350 athletes have received help from BBFS, which collaborates with the Indian Football Foundation to provide scholarships to gifted students. To develop the sport from the grassroots level to professional paths, BBFS seeks to create a caring ecology while promoting parent and coach engagement to provide the finest possible support structure for a kid.

Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools also boasts of two Residential Academies located in Gurgaon (Haryana) and Nilambur (Kerala), in addition to its Non-Residential football institutes spread around the nation. It is one of the best football academy in India.

GD Goenka International School, Rohtak

One of the best sports schools in India is the GD Goenka International School, which is located in Rohtak, Haryana. This institution is widely regarded for its cutting-edge facilities, immaculate classrooms, and fully furnished labs. In addition to these things, GD Goenka is India’s top sports institution. It provides the best sports infrastructure in their academy. The knowledgeable staff at this school places equal emphasis on students’ extracurricular and athletic endeavors as they do on their academic performance. On the GD Goenka campus, there are several sporting venues for activities including cricket, swimming, boxing, badminton, shooting, lawn tennis, skating, gymnastics, and taekwondo.

National Sports School, Coimbatore

Mr. Senthilkumar launched the National Sports School in 2014 with the goal of creating a multisport facility with the long-term goal of turning it into a center of excellence for sports. Sports school has a staff of 30 exceptional young coaches and trainers with a proven track record of working with children and youngsters. Tennis, football, cricket, basketball, volleyball, skating, silambam, karate, kabaddi, and cycling coaching are all offered at the sports school. It now has more than 400 students and is moving towards the 500 mark. It provides best sports infrastructure in their academy.

Major Dhyan Chand Sports College, Etwah

A college and sports school can be found in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district. It was formerly known as Saifai Sports College. The state government founded Saifai Sports College in 2014 at Saifai, Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh. Under the U.P. Board curriculum, it provides athletic, cricket, football, hockey, wrestling, kabaddi, swimming, badminton, and judo instruction for students in sixth through twelfth grades. After Beer Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur and Guru Gobind Singh Sports College in Lucknow, it is the third sports college to be built in Uttar Pradesh.

The Asian School, Dehradun

One of India’s top sports institutions, Asian School is located in Dehradun. In 2000, the Asian Educational Charity Society established this institution. Asian School’s campus has a total area of 14 acres. This school offers well-kept classrooms, chemistry, biology, and physics laboratories, as well as a well-stocked library. It provides best sports infrastructure in their academy.

This school has two enormous playgrounds, tennis, badminton, and tennis courts, a gymnasium, and a 25-meter swimming pool for sports. Sports facilities for basketball, athletics, baseball, badminton, cricket, hockey, cross country, skating, karate, swimming, soccer, shooting, horseback riding, table tennis, and many more are available on this school’s campus. It is among Dehradun’s top schools.

