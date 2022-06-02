- Advertisement -

TOP SPORTS COLLEGES IN INDIA: India is an abode for a diverse range of sports that empowers the youth and accentuates opportunities to unveil their potential and hidden talent. Sports is culturally embedded in Indian history and it has also evolved over the past few decades by raising opportunities for people from across the world. Over time, the Indian subcontinent has embraced and excelled in the domain of sports through raising allowances and funding for the concerned sports institutions. Moreover, an array of sports enable young aspirants to pursue their dreams and embrace their flaws and failures under proper guidance to seek an audacious future.

The Indian government, as well as Private Corporations, have endeavored sports spirit in India by establishing several prestigious institutions and colleges across the country. These are special platforms that enhance and refine the potent skills of the youth from scratch. It has also created scope for youth from across different strata of society to represent their nations by acquiring the necessary supervision of professionals for their future prospects.

Top Sports Colleges in India

There are numerous reputable and esteemed Sports colleges in India that offer astonishing courses to strengthen your skills. These colleges consolidate the needs of students through several courses in different sports disciplines. They not only boost the physical skills of a student but also allow them to discover their inner self and acquire discipline. The colleges do not undermine the caliber of students belonging to different classes and train them with maximum effort and minimum negligence. They seek to ameliorate the strengths, personality traits, and qualities of their students. Here is a list of top 10 sports colleges in India with top-notch faculty and facilities for your prospering future prospects in sports.

List of top sports colleges in India

S. No. Name of the College Address Contact Number Email & Website 1 Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education- Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Kariyavattom P O, I N C P E Office, Kizhakumbhagam, Thiruvananthapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Overbridge, Chalai Bazaar, Chalai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala 695001 0471 241 4771 Email-sailncpe@gmail.com / www.lncpe.gov.in 2 NETAJI SUBHAS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SPORTS Old Moti Bagh, Moti Bagh, Patiala, Punjab 147001 0175 230 6171 Email: mail@nsnis.org 3 Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education- Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh Old Moti Bagh, Moti Bagh, Patiala, Punjab 147001 0751 400 0963 Email :registrar@lnipe.gov.in / www.lnipe.gov.in 4 TAMIL NADU PHYSICAL EDUCATION AND SPORTS UNIVERSITY Melakottaiyur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600127 044 2747 7906 E-Mail: tnpesu@rediffmail.com 5 GURU GOBIND SINGH SPORTS COLLEGE Kursi Road, Guramba, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226026 0522 236 1633 http://upsports.gov.in/sportscollege/ 6 Indira Gandhi Institute Of Physical Education and Sports Science-New Delhi, Delhi B-Block, Vikaspuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110018 011 2559 3497 E-mail: igipess.delhiuniversity@gmail.com / www.igipess.du.ac.in 7 College of Physical Education- Pune arati Vidyapeeth Campus, Dhankawadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411043 8 Bombay Physical Culture Association’s College of Physical education- Mumbai, Maharashtra Rd Number 37, Sahakar Nagar, Matunga West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400031 (O): 022 – 2416 86 09 bpcacpemumbai@gmail.com / www.bpcacpemumbai.org 9 Amity School of Physical Education and Sports Sciences- Noida, Uttar Pradesh Sector 125, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201313 0120 244 5252 ksharma1@amity.edu / www.amity.edu 10 Sadguru Education Society’s college of physical education- Jalgaon, Maharashtra Near Khajamiya Darga, Ganesh Colony, Khajamiya Road, Jalgaon, Maharashtra 425001 ( 0257 ) 2251128 , 2251693 , 5616813 For BEd — principalbed@bpedjal.org, For BPEd principalbped@bpedjal.org / www.bpedjal.org

Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education

The Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education is authorized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). It is affiliated to the University of Kerala and aims to prepare versatile sportspersons for representing the nation at the national and international levels. The college offers formidable undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The college also operates sports training schemes in specific disciplines. It offers splendid facilities to boost and raise awareness about physical education and sports in the country. They offer exceptionally good amenities like huge playfields, swimming pools, training halls, hostels, accommodations, library, etc, for your comfort.

Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports

Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports is one of the most prestigious colleges located in Patiala. It is also Asia’s largest sports institute built by the Maharaja of Patiala. The complex is dedicated to promote and uplift sports education in India. The institute offers diploma, post-graduation, certificate, MSc, and Skill Development Courses in different domains. It is also known as the Mecca of Indian sports that devises students towards their aims.

Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education, Gwalior

Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education is located in Gwalior. It is renowned and recognized by NAAC and UGC. The college has also been bestowed with honorable awards for its outstanding faculty and courses. The college aims to upgrade the status of Physical Education by offering numerous undergraduate and postgraduate courses. They have a strong vision and provide excellent teaching-learning to their students.

Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University

Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University was established under the Act of the Tamil Nadu Government in 2004. It is exclusively affiliated and dedicated to excelling students in the pursuit of Physical Education and sports. Their faculty have a holistic approach towards teaching disciplinary courses in sports. The university aims to promote health and wellness through the medium of diverse courses.

Guru Gobind Singh Sports College

Guru Gobind Singh Sports College is located in Lucknow. It offers numerous undergraduate and post-graduate courses to the students besides raising awareness and opportunities for young aspirants. The huge campus and marvelous facilities are essential for the growth of students. It is also suitable for organizing multiple national and international events for the recruitment of students.

Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Science

Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Science is one of the paramount of Sports and Physical Education studies. It is deemed to the University of Delhi and offers leading courses in the domain of sports. The faculty undertakes the responsibility of enhancing the overall performance and traits of students through numerous activities.

College of Physical Education

The College of Physical Education is deemed to be Bharati Vidyapeeth University College of Physical Education was established in 1994 and is a pioneer of Physical Education and sports studies. It offers a large spectrum of undergraduate, diploma, and post-graduate courses along with top-notch facilities. The faculty aims to bring the best out of the students and make them rising stars.

Bombay Physical Culture Association’s College of Physical Education

Bombay Physical Culture Association’s College of Physical Education was established in 1935 with the aim to promote sports education in India. It has flourished by providing the best learning experience to the aspirants to fulfill their goals. It also offers diverse courses for students to maximize their potential and use their caliber to outshine others. The college aims to promote national sports and team spirit through interactive sessions and seminars.

Amity School of Physical Education and Sports Sciences

Amity School of Physical Education and Sports Sciences is recognized by NCTE and the college is well equipped to provide quality learning through numerous courses in the domain of Physical Education, health, and wellness. It aims to prepare students for conquering the challenges of sports by promoting a healthy environment of sports culture.

Sadguru Education Society’s College of Physical Education

Sadguru Education Society’s College of Physical Education aims to provide standard learning of Physical Education and Sports to rural and tribal students from across the nation. The college offers numerous courses and degrees to utilize the caliber and potential of the students to achieve their respective dreams in life. It offers valuable learning to the deprived and needy for their bright futures with a vision to uplift sports culture in India.

