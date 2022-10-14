Top 14 Next-Gen Young Cricketers Who Could Rule The Upcoming Decade

- Advertisement -

Many young cricketers have the potential to succeed at the top level. But the difference between the best and the rest is ‘consistency’. These cricketers from all over the globe have performed well at the domestic level or the U-19 World Cups.

The young cricketers are currently putting up some impressive local stats, and they are living up to expectations on international stages. They have demonstrated the ability to play under pressure and have all the credentials to become greats.

-- Advertisement --

Let us have a look at the best young cricketers under the age of 25 years, playing across the world and who could rule the sport in the upcoming decade:

Young cricketers from ENGLAND

Ollie Pope (24 Years)

Ollie Pope is a treat to watch and high elbow cover drives are often compared with Ian Bell. The talented young batsman embodies every quality of a current-generation batsman. Pope can maneuver the ball into the gaps for quick singles as well as play scoops and sweeps whenever needed. He has also added a new sweep in his armory. The Surrey Batsman is very nimble on his feet and an excellent player against spin.

-- Advertisement --

He is the first-choice wicketkeeper for his county side Surrey which is an added advantage. If he becomes a little watchful at the start of the innings and improves his shot selection, he can be a thorn in the flesh for the opposition in the years to follow.

Zak Crawley (24 Years)

Zak Crawley is one of the highly regarded batsmen in the English circuit. With the natural gift of timing and the ability to score runs all over the ground, he can win you matches single-handedly. Even after his slump of form after 267 against Pakistan in 2020, with the backing of McCullum and age on his side, he can do wonders for England in upcoming years. Due to his ability to score runs quickly, he can be an all-format player and can be a contender for the top 3 spots very soon.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Top 5 Best Cricket Betting Apps in India

Harry Brook (23 Years)

Harry Brook is an exciting young all-rounder who caught everyone’s attention due to his impressive T20 blast season in 2020. He was the captain of the U-19 World Cup squad in 2018. Brook is an attacking batsman who bats in the middle order, and he bowls medium pace and could crank it up to high when in full rhythm. In domestic cricket, he has a strike rate of around 150 and a bowling average of 26. He recently made his debut against West Indies in 2022. With the retirement of Ben Stokes from ODIs, he can fill the void and be the game-changer for England.

The Englishman had an exceptional T20 series against Pakistan and scored with utmost ease and grace. He hit some clean shots that took everyone’s breath away. Brooks is in contention for playing 11 in this year’s T20 World Cup.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Laws of Cricket Appeal | Do you know why cricketer’s shout Howzat

Young Cricketers from INDIA

Shubhman Gill (23 Years)

Shubhman Gill is a talented young Indian cricketer, who bats in the top order. He is a right-handed batsman who takes your breath away with each stroke he plays. He plays some crisp drives and can pull the bowlers right from fine leg to cow corner.

Gill has already set records in his short international career. He became the fastest Indian to score 500 runs in ODI cricket for India. Shubhman was pivotal in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2021-22 and played a crucial knock of 91 to help India win the historic series. He is very consistent and will take the legacy of Sachin and Virat forward.

Sarfaraz Khan (24 Years)

Sarfaraz is one of the young cricketers who is highly rated in India. Sarfaraz led the batting rankings with 982 runs scored at an average of 122.75 in six games in the Ranji Trophy 2022. The batter scored four hundred and two half-centuries this season, with the greatest individual score of 275.

India is desperately looking for a middle-order batsman in test cricket. Many players have been tested but could not seal a permanent place in the squad. Sarfaraz can play attacking as well as defensive cricket as per the situation. It is very difficult to keep him quiet once he gets going.

Yashaswi Jaiswal (20 Years)

Yashaswi Jaiswal is one of the most talented Indian cricketers. He bats left-handed and his cover drives are a treat to watch. His overall off-side play is pure elegance. He can maneuver the ball against spinners. He can surprise you by dancing down the track and hitting a clean blow.

With Shikhar Dhawan at the fag end of his international career and a lack of quality left-handers, Jaiswal can surely fill the void in the Indian side.

Also Read | Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z guide for fast and spin bowling

Young Cricketers from AUSTRALIA

Cameron Green (23 Years)

Cameron Green is the best young cricketer in Australia. The talented all-rounder can win you games single-handedly. Green has already made an impact in the Australian setup, winning key matches for the side. He is also excellent against spin bowling. Cameron Green can be the next big thing in Australian Cricket.

He bowls around 135+ and is a handy middle-order batsman. He has an average of over 40 in first-class cricket. The Western Australian can also use the long levers when needed. He can be the all-format all-rounder that Australia is looking for.

Will Puckovski (24 Years)

Puckovski is very highly rated in the Australian setup. The Victorian has made a lot of runs in domestic cricket and has knocked on the door of the selectors. He is very consistent and plays all around the park.

The only issue with Puckovski is his consistent injuries. He was ruled out due to concussions around 7-8 times in his career. If he remains fit, he is here to rule Australian Cricket.

Young cricketers from PAKISTAN

Haider Ali (22 Years)

Haider Ali is a very talented young cricketer. He is a right-handed batsman and can bat anywhere in the middle order. He is aggressive against spin and pace. The Pakistani batsman plays gorgeous-looking shots.

He has also played in various leagues in the world. Haider made his debut for his country in 2020.

If he gains consistency, he can be unstoppable in white-ball cricket.

Naseem Shah (19 Years)

Naseem is a very promising young cricket from Pakistan. The fast bowler can consistently crank it above 145 kph. He is very mature for his age and bowls a consistent line and length. With his rapid pace, it becomes even more challenging to tackle him.

If injuries stay away from him, he can be the best fast bowler for the country in the upcoming decade.

Also Read | Arshdeep Singh Biography | Age | Achievement | Bowling | Stats

Young cricketers from NEW ZEALAND

Finn Allen (23 Years)

Finn Allen is one of the most promising among the New Zealand young cricketers. The right-handed batsman opens the innings for his side. The wicketkeeper-batsman is explosive and plays with complete freedom. He is not afraid to attack bowlers. Finn scored a century for a New Zealand XI against England, whose attack featured Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, and Ben Stokes.

The Kiwi star is progressing quickly in international cricket. He is at the forefront of opening the innings for the Blackcaps in the T20 World Cup. With Guptill reaching the end of his career, Allen has the chance to make the opening spot of his own.

Rachin Ravindra (22 Years)

Ravindra is a very promising young all-rounder cricketer for the Blackcaps. He’s a brilliant batsman who can bat in the top three and a fantastic left-arm spinner. Someone who can bat top six and bowl high-quality left-arm spin is something New Zealand hasn’t seen in a long time. He’s still young, but he’s mature for his age, and he’ll be on the radar of the selectors.

Young cricketers from SOUTH AFRICA

Dewald Brevis (19 Years)

Brevis announced himself on the big stage in the U-19 World Cup 2022. He was the highest run-scorer in the World Cup. Brevis scored 506 runs with an average of 84.33 and holds the record for most runs in a single edition of the tournament.

The man from Johannesburg is widely known as ‘Baby AB’ across the World Cup. This exciting young player can play 360 degrees with laps and scoops. He is the next-generation fearless cricketer who is not afraid to express himself on the biggest stage. The talented batter was brought by Mumbai Indians in the 2022 IPL at the price of 3 crores. Baby AB also featured in the CPL 2022 and had a consistent run in the tournament.

Tristian Stubbs (22 Years)

Stubbs is one of the best young cricketers from South Africa having immense potential. The 22-year-old batter knows no fear and can surprise you with every ball with breathtaking shots. He is excellent against pace and spin and attacks the spinners as well. Stubbs is an exceptional fielder and was picked by Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Stubbs also played the league Hundred.

READ | How Athletes Can Earn Money From Social Media – Detailed Case Study

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport