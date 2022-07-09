Meet the Top Indian Athletes who left their mark in Commonwealth Games | Complete list of Most successful Indian Athletes in CWG

- Advertisement -

The Commonwealth Games 2022 is going to kick start from July 28, 2022. India has been fairly regular at the quadrennial event, featuring in all except four editions (1930, 1950, 1962, and 1986). The Commonwealth Games involving the Commonwealth Nations was first held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. India made its debut at the second edition of the Commonwealth Games in 1934. Back then it was known as the British Empire Games, back in 1934.

There are many successful Indians who left their mark in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

Today let’s have a look at the complete list of most successful Indian athletes in CWG.

In which sports India has won the most medals in CWG?

In India, the shooting sport remains the most successful event in Commonwealth Game’s history. India won the most medal in shooting events with 135 podium finishes.

Most Successful Indian Athletes in Commonwealth Games history

Jaspal Rana – Shooting

Pistol shooter Jaspal Rana is the most successful Indian athlete at the Commonwealth Games. He remarkably achieved a total of 15 medals in shooting, including 9 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze across various CWGs in 1994, 1998, 2002, and 2006.

At the 2006 Commonwealth Games, Jaspal Rana secured a gold medal in Men’s 25m Centre Fire Pistol alongside Samaresh Jung.

In 1994, he was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award at an age of eighteen, and by 21 he received Padma Shri. At Manchester Games 2002, Rana clinched four gold medals in 25m Standard Pistol Shooting. He produced a world record in the 25 m Center Fire Pistol event by aggregating 590 points.

Jaspal Rana with his sincere effort earned more than 600 medals including national and international events. The former shooter took the responsibility to guide the future shooters of India via his own founded academy named Jaspal Rana Institute of Education & Technology, Dehradun.

Samaresh Jung – Shooting

Samaresh Jung hails from the beautiful state of Himachal Pradesh and is an air pistol specialist. At the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, he won two gold medals in the men’s free pistol pairs and the open event of 25 m standard pistol pairs, both in partnership with Jaspal Rana. He had received the honor to bear the Queen’s Baton in the opening ceremony run at the Commonwealth Games held in Delhi in 2010.

He is also a good chess player. At the 2006 commonwealth games, Samaresh won five gold medals in Men’s 50m Pistol, Men’s 10m Air pistol, Men’s 25 m centerfire pistol, 10m Air pairs, 25m Standard Pistol pairs, and 25m Center Fire Pistol regimens and awarded with the David Dixon “Best Athlete of the 18th Commonwealth Games” award.

Jung has secured 14 medals across various shooting events held in 2002, 2006, and 2010 editions of the Commonwealth Games. He secured seven medals including 5 gold, 1 silver, and one bronze at the Melbourne Games in 2006. Jung also mentored Indian shooters who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, 2020. He was honored with the Arjuna award in 2002 and also earned the nickname ‘Gold Finger’ of India.

Gagan Narang – Shooting

Gagan Narang bagged a total of 10 medals in the 2006, 2010, and 2014 editions of the Commonwealth Games. Gagan Narang stunned the world when he bagged four gold medals for India including two gold in pair with Abhinav Bindra at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia.

He was conferred the Arjuna award in 2005 by the Government of India for his astounding performances in the shooting. Gagan Narang was conferred with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2010. He also clinched bronze at the 2012 London Olympics. Gagan Narang founded ‘Guns for Glory’ the Khelo India Accredited Institution. Gagan and his team trained shooters and launched Project leap through this academy. Trainees from this project have also claimed 49 junior international medals. Gagan Narang continued his impressive journey in the 2010 Commonwealth Games where he bagged 4 gold, including two in the individual event and the other two in pair.

Abhinav Bindra – Shooting

Abhinav Bindra was a 10m Air Rifle Shooter and gave India its first-ever individual gold in shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He became the first Indian to have won both the World and Olympic titles at the same time. Abhinav Bindra also won the gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth games in Glasgow. In 2006, Abhinav became the first Indian shooter to win gold at the World Championship. He has 9 CWG medals, including five gold. At the age of 15 years, he competed in the 1998 CWG. Lieutenant Colonel Bindra is a retired shooter and initiated the ‘Abhinav Bindra Shooting Development Program’ in 2014. He was honored with the Arjuna awards and is the youngest recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awards.

Sharath Kamal Achanta – Table Tennis

Sharath Kamath Achanta became the First Indian to win a gold medal in the Table Tennis Championship at the Commonwealth Games in 2006.

He has bagged 9 CWG medals so far including four gold, two silvers, and three bronze. Kamath will be seen in the Indian table tennis squad for the upcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. He was the first Indian to win the Pyongyang Invitational Tournament. In 2020, Indian paddler Sharath Kamal Achanta exceeded G Sathiyan‘s record to become the highest-ranked Indian table tennis player. He represented India four times in Table tennis in 2004, 2008, 2016, and 2022 editions of the Olympics within two decades. He was conferred with the fourth highest civilian award Arjuna Award.

