Top 10 Highest Run Scorers in Test | A Testimony of Fact “The Form is Temporary, But Class is Permanent”

Test cricket is widely regarded as the holy grail of cricket. However, with the ever-rising popularity of limited overs cricket, it seemed as if test cricket no longer enjoyed the viewership and following it once enjoyed. Especially with the younger generation, which seemed to be more inclined towards T-20 leagues such as Big Bash, the Indian Premier League, etc. Nonetheless, it is important to understand the significance that Test Cricket holds in a cricketer’s life. For any cricketer, his/her ultimate end goal would be to play Test Cricket. In test cricket where your mettle is truly tested; you discover your competence. And needless to say, test cricket is as exciting as any form of cricket, or even better, some would argue. In this blog, we will look at the top 10 highest run scorers in test cricket.

Top 10 Highest Run Scorers in Test Cricket

Player Runs Mins Balls 4s 6s Team Opposition Ground Match Date Scorecard BC Lara 400* 778 582 43 4 West Indies v England St John’s 10 Apr 2004 Test # 1696 ML Hayden 380 622 437 38 11 Australia v Zimbabwe Perth 9 Oct 2003 Test # 1661 BC Lara 375 766 538 45 0 West Indies v England St John’s 16 Apr 1994 Test # 1259 DPMD Jayawardene 374 752 572 43 1 Sri Lanka v South Africa Colombo (SSC) 27 Jul 2006 Test # 1810 GS Sobers 365* 614 – 38 0 West Indies v Pakistan Kingston 26 Feb 1958 Test # 450 L Hutton 364 797 847 35 0 England v Australia The Oval 20 Aug 1938 Test # 266 ST Jayasuriya 340 799 578 36 2 Sri Lanka v India Colombo (RPS) 2 Aug 1997 Test # 1374 Hanif Mohammad 337 970 – 24 0 Pakistan v West Indies Bridgetown 17 Jan 1958 Test # 446 WR Hammond 336* 318 – 34 10 England v New Zealand Auckland 31 Mar 1933 Test # 226 DA Warner 335* 554 418 39 1 Australia v Pakistan Adelaide 29 Nov 2019 Test # 2372

David Warner- 335* (418)

Number 10 on the list of highest test run scorers is the dynamic and explosive batsman from Australia, David Andrew Warner. His unbeaten knock of 335 from 418 deliveries came in the second test match against Pakistan. This knock bested his previous high score of 253. Another feat that he managed to accomplish was that he passed Sir Donald Bradman and Mark Taylor’s record of 334. Warner was caught off a no-ball when he was on 226 and the bowler was Musa Khan. He did not let this lifeline go in vain and he smashed 39 fours and a six throughout his stay in the crease. This was the first triple century for the left-hander and with this, his score became the second-highest Test score by an Australian and 10th highest overall.

Walter Hammond- 336*

Number nine on the list we have former England Test Captain, Walter “Wally” Hammond with his brilliant knock of 336. He achieved this feat in the 2nd test match of England’s tour of New Zealand in the year 1933. Often described as a tall and well-built man, Hammonds’s knock is said to ooze with grace and elegance. How he fiddled with the Kiwi bowlers is something that is still talked about to date. Another point worth mentioning here is that, on the way to 336 runs, Hammond broke his bat when he was on 297. And like most of the players from that era, he did not carry a spare bat and had to play with Tommy Mitchell’s bat.

Hanif Mohammad- 337

Next on the list, we have former Pakistani Batsman, Hanif Mohammad. Hanif, from an early age, had a talent for the game. According to the renowned English coach, Alf Gover, Hanif was born to play cricket. His incredible knock of 337 against a formidable and devastating West Indies bowling lineup is still talked about to date. West Indies had scored a mammoth total of 579 in their first innings, and in reply, Pakistan could only manage 106 before being rattled out. The West Indies were touted to win the first test of the tour, but that is when Hanif Mohammad rose to the occasion and became the first Asian to score a triple century in Test cricket. Apart from being one of the highest scorers in test cricket, he also holds the record for playing the longest innings, as he batted for about 940 minutes (more than 16 hours).

Sanath Jayasuriya: 340 (578)

On number seven on the list, we have the prolific Sri Lankan opener, Sanath Jayasuriya with his knock of 340 against India in Colombo in 1997. Winning the toss, the Indian captain, Sachin Tendulkar decided to bat first. India declared on 537/8 in their first innings. Following this, Sri Lanka came to bat and thus began their onslaught. The Indian bowlers had no answer to the sheer magnificence of the batting prowess of Jayasuriya. He went on to score his first and only triple century in the purest form of the game. Sri Lanka scored 952, which to date remains the highest-ever total score in test cricket.

Len Hutton: 364 (847)

Next is former England opener, Len Hutton’s knock of 364 in Ashes 1938/39, against a powerful Australian bowling line-up. Pundits have often dubbed this as one of the finest marathon innings of the era. Hutton batted for 797 minutes (about 13 hours) and faced 847 balls, which to date is the longest innings ever played in test cricket (in terms of balls faced). Owing to his brilliant knock, England scored a gigantic total of 903/7. England managed to win the game by an inning and 579 runs, which to date is the biggest win in a test match.

Sir Garfield Sobers: 365*

On number 5, we have Sir Garfield Sobers, with his brilliant knock of 365 not out in the third test match of Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies in 1958. What makes this knock more remarkable is that this was his first century, which he managed to convert into a triple century. He also became the youngest batsman to ever score a triple century (at the age of 21 years).

Mahela Jayawardene: 374 (572)

In the fourth position of the highest scorers in test cricket, we have Mahela Jayawardene. In the match against South Africa held in Colombo in 2006, he smashed 374 from 572 deliveries. His knock included 43 fours and a six.

Brian Lara: 375 (538)

The only individual to secure two positions in this list of highest scorers in test cricket is Brian Lara. He is undoubtedly one of the finest batsmen to have ever stepped foot onto the crease. His knock of 375 came against England in the fifth test match in 1994. Lara smashed a total of 45 fours and not a single six. The match, however, ended in a draw.

Matthew Hayden: 380 (437)

In the list of Top 10 Highest Run Scorers in Test, Matthew Hayden placed second. Matthew Hayden had already established himself as an explosive and dynamic batsman of the time. Moreover, the Australian team at the time consisted of legendary players such as Brett Lee, Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, etc. So, Zimbabwe knew what they were signing up for when they toured Australia in 2003. However, they were unprepared for the havoc that Hayden unleashed. He smashed 38 fours and 11 huge sixes. He scored at an amazing strike rate of 87 as this knock holds the record for being the 2nd fastest triple hundred in test cricket (in 362 balls). Australia was declared at 735/6 in the first innings as Zimbabwe lost the match by an innings and 175 runs.

Brian Lara: 400* (582)

The player with the highest individual test score in the history of the game is the West Indian batting legend, Brian Lara. Against a menacing English bowling attack that consisted of players like Matthew Hoggard, Steve Harmission, and Andrew Flintoff, Lara scored an unbeaten knock of 400, which consisted of 43 fours and 4 sixes. The legendary batsman went on to become the only batsman to hit a quadruple century (400) in Tests. He also became the only batsman to hit two 350+ scores in Test cricket twice.

