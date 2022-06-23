Top Health benefits of Vajrasana Yoga – Learn Vajrasana Pose, How to do, Precautions

- Advertisement -

Yoga is a system of exercises given to the world by India. There are numerous health benefits of Vajrasana yoga. Vajrasana got its name from the Sanskrit word vajra which means diamond or thunderbolt. People outside India know the benefits of yoga and they perform it enthusiastically. However, despite being a product of India, Indians are still skeptical about Yoga and different yogasanas, one of them is Vajrasana.

What is Vajrasana?

‘Vajra’ and ‘asana’ are the two words from which the name Vajrasana has been formed. Vajra means thunderbolt and it refers to the mythical weapon of Lord Indra as per the Hindu mythology books. It is a symbol of indestructibility and strength. It is also called Diamond Pose.

Generally, yoga and yoga asanas are performed early in the morning, or in general performed empty stomach. But Vajrasana is the only asana in yoga that is expected to be done right after having a meal.

People of any age, any gender can perform it after having lunch, dinner, or even breakfast. But generally, it is performed after dinner.

Vajrasana or Diamond Pose has some other names like Adamantine Pose, Pelvic pose, Thunderbolt pose, Kneeling pose, etc.

When Vajrasana is performed after having a meal, it helps in the digestion process. It can cure stomach ailments, strengthens your digestive organs, and improves overall health. Vajrasana also helps you to elongate your spine and thus leads to a better posture which is a crucial aspect of anyone’s physical appearance.

How to do Vajrasana

Sit on the flat floor or a yoga mat by kneeling. Fold the knees and ankles backward and point the feet in line with the legs. The lower end of your feet should face upward by touching the big toes. Sit back on your legs and exhale. Buttocks should rest on the heels. Whereas the thighs should rest on your calves. Keep your spine, neck, and head straight, then keep your eyes close and start deep breathing. Adjust your thighs and pelvis slightly backward and forward until you feel comfortable. Keep your head straight and gaze forward while your chin should be parallel to the floor. Keep the left palm on the left knee and the right palm on the right knee with elbows in a straight line. Breathe in and out at a comfortable speed. Inhale deeply for four counts and exhale slowly to eight. To end the asana, slowly raise the glutes and thighs of your lower legs, until you are back into a kneeling position. Then stand up slowly.

Duration of Vajrasana

The more the duration of this exercise, the more are the health benefits of Vajrasana. The duration of Vajrasana completely varies from individual to individual. Some may not be able to perform it well while others can do it comfortably. Try it day in and day out, eventually, to learn this pose with accuracy.

Beginners on an average can hold the Vajrasana pose for 3-4 minutes. With regular practice and a gradual increase in the duration, you can hold it for 15-20 minutes or even more. Duration is not that important, it will improve gradually. The important thing is dedication and patience to hold it for a longer duration.

Health benefits of Vajrasana

Benefits of Vajrasana Improves blood circulation Improves posture Improves digestion Provides relief from lower back pain Strengthens pelvic floor muscle Helps to calm the mind Improves sleep Helps in weight loss

It Improves Blood Circulation

Vajrasana brings calmness not only to your mind but also to your body. This calmness helps for better blood circulation. Better blood circulation means nutrients are reaching all the body parts and thus better health.

Vajrasana Improves Posture

Vajrasana yoga is all about being calm, still, and with a straight spine.

Most of the time people sit with their backs hunched. Though the arched back while seating is comfortable, it can have adverse effects on your spinal cord.

Here Vajrasana acts as a rescuer. A well-performed Vajrasana will improve the posture of your body and will give your body an impressive appearance.

Improves Digestion

This is the most important health benefit of Vajrasana and this is the primary reason for which it is performed. It obstructs blood flow to our legs and thighs and increases it in our stomach area, thus improving our bowel movements and relieving constipation.

The asana is also a way to get rid of acidity and gas problems. Thus it improves the overall digestion and which means all the nutrients are absorbed by the body.

Provides Relief from Lower Back Pain

Continuous long-distance traveling on a bike or two-wheeler and a heavy backpack add a lot of stress to the lower back. For the people who go through such situations, Vajrasana is the go-to asana.

Vajrasana, as discussed earlier, will help you to have a straighter spine. This makes the lower back stronger and this gives relief from the pain.

Vajrasana Strengthens Pelvic Floor Muscles

As Vajrasana blocks or restricts the blood flow to the legs, the blood will automatically circulate more in the pelvis area thus resulting in the strengthening of pelvic floor muscles.

It is highly beneficial for women suffering from stress urinary incontinence.

Vajrasana Helps to Calm the Mind

When you perform Vajrasana, you sit quietly and calmly. Here the closing of eyes is important. Also as Vajrasana is not a comfortable position, you involuntarily concentrate on holding the position. Hence for some time, you forget all the problems.

This small period freshens your mind.

It Improves Sleep

As your mind gets fresh, you get rid of anxiety and stress. This stress-buster relaxes your body and helps you to have a sound sleep.

Vajrasana Helps in Weight Loss

Vajrasana increases the blood flow to your stomach. This extra flow of blood efficiently absorbs the nutrients. Thus, the fat percentage reduces, and you get a flat tummy and thus a weight loss.

Precautions while performing Vajrasana

Do not perform Vajrasana if you have knee problems or if you have recently undergone knee surgery.

People suffering from hernia should perform the Vajrasana only under the guidance of an expert yoga instructor.

Individuals with slip disc problems are recommended to avoid the asana.

People who are suffering from severe arthritis should not perform Vajrasana.

Conclusion

Vajrasana is a very simple and effective asana.It is perhaps the basic asana for many other asanas like Gomukhasana, Ustrasana, and Shirshasana.

It is best for the ones who are a bit lazy to have a gym session. You just have to sit in a proper position, close your eyes, and just relax. It makes you physically and mentally fit.

This asana can bring a radical change to your body and your mind, so let’s do Vajrasana.

