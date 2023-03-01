Top cricket players who are expected to miss IPL 2023

- Advertisement -

The countdown to the biggest domestic cricket tournament ‘IPL’ has begun. The tournament will begin on March 31 and defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2023. This year too 10 teams will be pouring their sweat and blood to become the ultimate champions. Cricketers around the world will showcase their talent again in this much-awaited tournament “IPL 2023” but also many top players will likely miss the tournament. Here we will discuss, the top players who are expected to miss IPL 2023.

Top cricketers who are expected to miss IPL 2023

Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won’t take part in the IPL 2023 tournament as he suffered multiple injuries after a car accident on December 30 last year. This talented Indian star is still recovering from multiple injuries.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah‘s absence will be a major concern for Mumbai Indians as they were relying heavily on his services. Bumrah is an integral part of the Mumbai Indians team and his absence will be badly felt. He has not been playing for more than 5 months due to a back injury.

Pat Cummins

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has decided to skip IPL 2023 due to a busy international season. He was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 and has gone back home to take care of his ailing mother in Sydney.

Mitchell Starc

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mitchell Starc will not be present in IPL 2023 after opting not to register for the auction. Starc hopes to recover from his finger injury. He is an Australian international cricketer who plays for the Australian national team and New South Wales in domestic cricket.

Steve Smith

Former Australian captain Steve Smith has opted to skip the T20 league this year and has opted not to register his name for the IPL 2023 auction. Steven Peter Devereux Smith is an Australian international cricketer and is best known for his superb consistency to score runs in Test cricket.

Alex Hales

England cricketer Alex Hales, one of the stars of their T20 World Cup 2022 victory, has chosen to miss IPL 2023 due to workload issues. In February 2022, he was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the auction for the 2022 IPL tournament.

