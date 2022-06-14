- Advertisement -

The people across India have a profound admiration for sports, which motivates and encourages more people to pursue a career in sports. Sports is a medium to enlighten the minds and bodies of young aspirants with life-changing experiences. Over the last few years, the surging fondness and passion of people for sports like cricket, football, hockey, badminton, kabaddi, and so on. Fortunately, our nation presents astonishing opportunities and courses for sports journalism for sports enthusiasts to chase and accomplish their dreams.

Sports is a culture in India that is celebrated throughout the country and abroad due to its craze and devotion. As the name “sports journalism” is itself suggestive, it is a mindful course that enables people to dig into the bright prospects of sports through a keyhole of media. India is an abode of numerous sports that are brought to light through various sources like newspapers, radio, television, internet, magazines, etc to highlight the latest sports controversy.

Courses for sports journalism

Over the last few decades, the sports industry has undergone immense developmental changes to promote the surging career prospects. The famous media houses have seized the attention of sports lovers and are further progressing into a fruitful career approach for many. There are various sports journalism courses offered by several prestigious colleges and universities all over India. These courses include Bachelor’s Degree, PG Diploma programs, Master’s Degree programs, PG Certificate programs, and M.Phil. and Ph.D. programs in sports journalism. There are numerous colleges located across India that embrace the talent and potential of aspiring sports journalists.

Top 10 Sports Journalism Colleges in India

S.No. Sports Journalism Colleges 1. Indian Institute Of Journalism And New Media, Bangalore. 2. Indian Institute Of Mass Communication, New Delhi 3. Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi. 4. Christ College, Bangalore. 5. School Of Communication, Manipal. 6. Delhi College Of Arts And Commerce, New Delhi. 7. Indraprastha College For Women, New Delhi. 8. Kishinchand Chellaram College 9. Kamala Nehru College, New Delhi 10. Madras Christian College

Career Prospects in Sports Journalism

The sports industry has emerged as one of the most beneficial industries that present diverse opportunities for youth. It not only nurtures the high caliber and skills of sports aspirants but also offers astonishing roles to young and potent youth for transmitting their skills into raising awareness and knowledge. The introduction of sports tournaments and leagues requires exquisite and qualified personnel for broadcasting and full coverage of these events. Different specializations and courses in sports journalism create various opportunities for the same. Let’s have a look at the most popular career prospects and roles in sports journalism.

Sports Writer

Just like any other writer, a sports writer engages in writing and highlighting features of sports events and tournaments through articles and blogs that are often found on social media, websites, newspaper columns, and channels like ESPN, Cricbuzz, Cricinfo, and so on. Skillful and knowledgeable people are hired by companies and sports channels to write opinionized articles and pieces. There are often proffered to write and formulate a script and content for shows using creative and innovative tips and tools to attract the audience. There is a great scope being placed in top-notch media houses not only in India but also abroad.

Sports Reporter

It is one of the most fascinating jobs that engage traveling across different venues for covering major sports events and tournaments either live or record for future reference. The major role of a sports reporter is to interview legendary players and coaches of different teams to showcase and seek details of the event and their personal experiences. Over the last few years, there has been a huge rise in the demand for sports reporters all across media houses, newspapers, broadcasting and television channels. People with good communication skills and speaking efficacy are well suited for the prescribed role.

Sports Anchor

A Sports Anchor is accountable for reporting sports news, headlines, and fresh stories to the audience through a microphone just like any other television or radio show host. An anchor must be well versed in Hindi and English language with proficient speaking skills along with being confident and presentable to face the audience and camera. It enables young aspirants to be featured on famous radio, online, and television shows. People often live their dreams of interviewing popular former and current sports personalities. One of the most handsome perks includes association with media houses and sports organizations.

Sports Editors

The senior-most designation in sports journalism is that of a sports editor and there is a massive demand for the same role in the sports and media houses. They often undertake the responsibility of creating and editing sports stories relating to major athletes and sports events. They assign work by creating and managing the network of writers and journalists in the sports industry designated across different fields and departments. Their prime focus is on dealing with different sports fragments like football, cricket, hockey, badminton, etc to focusing on sports events and activities. They are one of the most powerful entities operating in the media houses of the sports industry through their efficient skills and hard work.

Revolutionizing sports courses through online learning

The technological advancement and the boon of the internet have made learning easy, approachable, and affordable. Several courses have been launched in the domain of sports journalism along with other specializations in different segments of sports for an innovative and skillful learning experience. Online and digitalized courses offer innumerable sources of learning and utilizing the potential to seek the best opportunities in the sports industry. All kinds of courses that nurture your existing skills are offered online just like that offered in colleges and universities. Nonetheless, online sports journalism courses have equivalent value as that offered by any university. Sports unveils loads of opportunities and prospects for living a dignified life with a reputable profession.

