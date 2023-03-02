From Virat to Sangakkara: Top 5 batters to complete 25000 runs in international cricket

- Advertisement -

Scoring over 20000 runs in international cricket is a big mountain to climb for any batter. Virat Kohli completed 25000 runs in international cricket during the second innings of the second test match against Australia at his home ground in Delhi. He became the fastest batter to score 25000 runs in international cricket. The Indian batter surpassed the greats like Kumar Sangakkara, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Jacques Kalis. Let us have a look at the top 5 batters to score 25000 runs in international cricket:

Top 5 batsman to complete 25000 runs in International Cricket

Batter Innings taken Virat Kohli 549 Sachin Tendulkar 577 Ricky Ponting 588 Jacques Kalis 594 Kumar Sangakkara 608

Virat Kohli

The Indian superstar Virat Kohli surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest player to score 25000 runs in international cricket. Kohli took 549 innings to reach the milestone. The modern-day legend achieved this feat in just 492 matches. He completed his 25000th run against his favorite opposition Australia.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, the god of cricket completed 25000 runs in international cricket in 577 innings. In a career that spanned over 20 years, Sachin scored 34,357 international runs giving countless memories to the fans. He is the second-fastest player on the list.

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting has been the greatest competitor on the field. The Australian number 3 was consistent and often proved to be a thorn in the opposition’s flesh. Ponting took 588 innings to score 25000 international runs. He scored a total of 27,483 runs from 560 matches. Ponting retired from international cricket in December 2013.

Jacques Kallis

Kallis is the best all-rounder to have played the game of cricket. In his illustrious career, the South African played at number 3 most of the time. Kallis took 577 wickets as well as scored over 25000 runs in international cricket. He accomplished this milestone in the 594th innings. He added so much balance to the side as he was a proper batter bailing the team out of trouble and always providing crucial breakthroughs with the ball.

Kumar Sangakkara

The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper batter was easy on the eye and a treat to watch. Sangakkara was not only a prolific run-getter with the bat but was also extremely reliant behind the stumps. He batted at number 3 most of the time in his career and amassed 28,016 runs. Sangakkara took 608 innings to complete 25000 runs in international cricket.

Who is the all-time No 1 batsman in India? Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is known as the No 1 batsman in India. With his brilliant batting skills, he was nicknamed “The Little Master” and “Master Blaster”, he is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. Who is the fastest to score 1000 runs in ODI cricket? Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman holds the record for the fastest 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. Who is No 1 batsman in T20? Suryakumar Yadav is considered as the No 1 batsman in T20 Format. How many centuries Virat Kohli scored in ODI? Virat Kohli has scored 46 ODI centuries so far (as of March 2, 2023).