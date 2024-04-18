Top 8 Tips for Mastering the Butterfly Stroke: Swim Like a Pro

The butterfly stroke, with its powerful undulations and graceful dolphin kick, is undeniably one of the most aesthetically pleasing and efficient swimming techniques. However, mastering the butterfly stroke requires dedication, coordination, and a focus on specific elements. This comprehensive guide dives into 8 key tips to help you achieve a flawless butterfly stroke. This will propel you towards swimming success.

For a very long time, elite butterfliers relied on a bent arm recovery. Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Mark Spitz set world records in the 100- and 200-meter butterfly events at the Munich Games, but he recovered with a slightly bent arm. Swimmers can avoid excessive undulation and shoulder rotation. They can do this by bringing their arms just over the surface with a straight arm recovery. In the butterfly stroke, swimmers can maintain a more efficient body position and use less energy by recovering with straight arms.

Swim with a flatter body position

Even though undulation is essential to swimming fast butterfly, especially when performing powerful and smooth dolphin kicks, an undulation that is too wide can cause a significant amount of frontal drag. Swim with a narrow amplitude close to the water’s surface and aim for a narrow “window” to perform the butterfly stroke inside. To swim a butterfly with an effective, at-the-surface stroke, a straightforward cue to use is to aim for a “dry back.” By adopting this posture, the swimmer can be sure that they are staying close to the surface and avoiding excessive up-and-down motion.

Reduce chin lift when breathing

When inhaling during the butterfly stroke, raise your head out of the water and place your chin slightly above the surface. When breathing, point the face forward rather than arcing the head upward and outward. This will help get rid of unnecessary up-and-down movement and excess undulation in the stroke. The chin should “ride” the surface of the water while breathing during butterfly. (The image below shows Phelps demonstrating the “chin rider” head placement.)

Breathe late in the stroke cycle

Probably the hardest part of the butterfly stroke is timing. A “start and stop” stroke results from breathing too early in the stroke cycle, which causes the hips to sink and momentum to shattered. When you execute a butterfly stroke quickly and effectively, your breathing stays in sync with the pull and kick rhythm. Linking breathing to the hands-under-the-chest gesture is a quick cue that swimmers can use to ensure proper butterfly breathing.

In order to take a quick breath during the pulling motion, swimmers should aim to raise their heads at that precise moment. After inhaling, return the head to its streamlined position. This aids swimmers in utilizing a hydrodynamic glide position, improving stroke efficiency, and smoothly resuming the catch and pulling phases.

Kick Continuously

This “big kick, small kick” theory has evolved over time as swimmers and coaches have improved technique and aquatic training, similar to many other aspects of the sport. The butterfly’s two kicks ought to have the same size and force. “The swimmer should always start the propulsive backward and downward motion with their feet moving and their knees bending to about a 90-degree angle.” In addition to improving breath efficiency, the second kick of the stroke cycle propels the hands forward into the glide and catch.

Train shorter distances for better technique

Swimming butterfly requires a lot of energy and is quite taxing. Not surprisingly, the butterfly stroke burns the most calories out of all swimming strokes, according to Harvard Health. Long, uninterrupted butterfly repetitions for distance were unheard of, even by the greatest butterflier of all time, Michael Phelps, who multiple times broke the 200-meter butterfly world record. Rather, he concentrated on swimming shorter distances in the pool so that he could practice swimming with race-caliber technique for longer periods of time. By using sets such as 45×50-yards [10 on :45 focused on stroke control + 5 on :35 fast], he was able to increase race-specific endurance without resorting to a “survival stroke.” It takes concentrated, excellent sets that emphasize technique to develop a proper butterfly stroke, so don’t be afraid to break up the sets to guarantee improved stroke mechanics during your swim workouts.

Incorporate buttery drills to master stroke timing

Even for highly skilled swimmers, perfecting the timing of the butterfly stroke can be challenging. Combining that with the difficulty of maintaining the full-stroke butterfly for extended periods of time makes it easy to overlook the maintenance of your butterfly technique. Butterfly drills, such as single arm or 1-1-1 butterfly drills, can be used to: a) increase reps of proper hip and hand entry timing; and b) build good form, butterfly-specific endurance.

Increase core strength for more power

The butterfly stroke is a strenuous exercise that requires the arms and legs to be simultaneously and synchronized activated and relaxed. The core is where all of this activity is concentrated. When swimming butterfly, a strong core aids in maintaining an efficient body position in the water. Along with providing your spine with the rigidity needed to maintain a streamlined, drag-free body position in the water, your core also powers powerful and consistent dolphin kicks.

When elite competitive swimmers performed dolphin kicks, their EMG activation was measured, and the results were published in Frontiers in Sports and Active Living. The most active muscle during the upward kick into the downbeat of the dolphin kick was found to be the erector spinae. Back extensions, bridges, planks, and Supermans are erector spinae-targeting core exercises that strengthen the core and increase your power in butterfly swimming.

Conclusion

For swimmers, learning the butterfly stroke is a difficult but ultimately worthwhile endeavor. The sensation of having perfect butterfly technique and “flying” across the pool in a coordinated dance of power, efficiency, and timing is unmatched. Take your fly to the next level by using these butterfly technique tips the next time you visit the pool!

