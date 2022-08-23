Top 8 Best Indian Female Bodybuilders | The Epitome of Beauty & Strength

- Advertisement -

The field of bodybuilding has always been dominated by men and perhaps like any other sports, the female bodybuilders have always been in the shadow of the men bodybuilders. Previously, India didn’t have a supportive environment and ecosystem for budding female bodybuilders. Women’s cricket in India came into the limelight after their heroics in the 2017 World Cup. But that doesn’t mean women’s cricket never existed before that. Quite similarly, even though the majority of people are not aware of women’s bodybuilding, that doesn’t mean it does not exist. Well, they do exist and in this article, we are going to explore the Indian women’s bodybuilding industry and the best Indian female bodybuilders..

The Best Indian Female Bodybuilders

S.N Female Bodybuilder 1 Shweta Rathore 2 Shweta Mehta 3 Karuna Waghmare 4 Kiran Dembla 5 Deepika Chowdhury 6 Ankita Singh 7 Sonali Swami 8 Yashmeen Chauhan

Shweta Rathore

Shweta Rathore did biochemical engineering at Manipur University and then worked in the corporate world in the marketing sector.

She was always interested in the fitness field and joined a gym when she was in 8th standard. It was incredible to see a girl of such a young age showing interest in the gym. However, she never thought about bodybuilding as her profession.

Things took a turn when her brother first suggested to her about considering bodybuilding professionally and since then the girl has never looked back.

She became the first female to win a medal in the world championship. She won bronze at the 6th WBPF World Championship in 2014. Shweta made history when she won Miss India for 3 years on the trot.

Shweta is the first Indian brand ambassador for Muscletech, and she is the brand ambassador for Avvatar. She is also the Founder of Fitness Forever.

Following are the accolades that she has won over the years:-

Winner of 49th Asian Championship.

Miss World 2014 Fitness Physique.

Miss Asia 2015 Fitness Physique.

Miss India Sports Physique Champion 2015.

Miss India 2016.

Miss India 2017

Shweta Mehta

There is nothing in this world that an Engineer cannot do. An engineer is the most ubiquitous entity and thus Shweta Mehta is an ideal example. This full-time bodybuilder and fitness model was a software engineer and was working in Bangalore in a company.

In 2015, she became runner-up in the Women’s Fitness Model category in the 2015 Jerai Classic. Next year, she stepped up and won the same competition and also grabbed the award in the Women’s Physique category.

Shweta hails from Fatehabad, Haryana. She is also famous for her MTV Roadies Rising Warrior audition where she performed a spectacular stunt. She carried Harbhajan Singh on her shoulders and performed several squats which clearly shows you how strong her body is.

Karuna Waghmare

Karuna Waghmare is one of the veterans in the field of female bodybuilding. She has experience of more than two decades in the field of fitness training. This Mumbai girl has organized bodybuilding and fitness training camps for aspiring Indian female bodybuilders over the past several years.

She stood sixth in the Female Physique Fitness category at the 2015 Amateur Olympia. This was the first occasion for any Indian woman to win the award at that level.

Kiran Dembla

Kiran has been in the fitness industry for a while. Anushka Shetty and Tamanna Bhatia are among the many clients of Kiran Dembla for overall fitness and aerobic exercises. Well, she is a certified personal aerobics and fitness trainer.

The feat is no smaller considering the fact that she is from India and during 2013, India didn’t have a supportive environment and ecosystem for budding female bodybuilders. Very few people know that just before the competition there were three deaths in her family. So it was more of a mental battle than a physical battle on the stage. Against all odds, she won both battles.

Deepika Chowdhury

Deepika Chowdhury hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Well, so far we have seen Indian female bodybuilders who are from larger cities and they had the privilege of every other facility. But Deepika started her journey from Bhopal, which is comparatively less developed.

She fought all the odds and now she is considered one of the top and best Indian female bodybuilders.

She is India’s first female IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) professional. She is also the first Indian woman to win an international competition. The competition was the Overall Figure category at the 2015 NPC Steve Stone Metropolitan Championships, USA.

Ankita Singh

Ankita from Bangalore had to toil for the first few years. She was continuously grinding in the gym for more than six years, from 2008 to 2014. The hard grind and dedication paid off in the next five years of the decade.

She came fifth in the Women’s Fitness Physique category at the 6th World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championships, 2014. Soon after, Ankita was once again a top five finalist in 2015 Jerrai Classics.

In 2016, she missed the medal, but the next year, in 2017, she won bronze at the IBBF Miss India Bikini Physique.

Sonali Swami

Sonali Swami was a Zumba and Bokwa instructor. For those who don’t know Bokwa, it is a dance fitness program based on the South African musical tradition of Kwaito. It is a combination of cardio and strength training.

Sonali is from Bangalore and she is co-owner of Fitblink which provides wellness and fitness advice. She won bronze in the Women’s Model Physique category which took place in Bhutan in 2016.

Yashmeen Chauhan

Yashmeen Chauhan hails from Gurgaon, Haryana. She is one of the top female bodybuilders in India. She is known as the ‘Iron Lady’, thanks to her ripped physique. She was always a strong athlete who later became multiple award-winning female bodybuilder.

2016 was a dream year for her as she ended up on the medal podium quite a few times. Yashmeen won two gold medals at IBBFF Miss India Competition, in 2016 and was also titled as Indian Body Building and Fitness Federation (IBBFF) Miss India. This lady bodybuilder went to China and brought a bronze medal in IFBB’s 50th Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Beijing, in 2016.

Now this strong lady owns a gym in Gurgaon and helps hundreds of aspiring bodybuilders, both men and women to chase their dream.

Conclusion

All these super women proved the fact that women are no lesser than men. They can excel at every other task. A few years back, a girl or woman pursuing a bodybuilding career was seen as taboo, though it was never a taboo and never will be. All these girls have crossed lots of hurdles and dealt with several challenges and criticism. Indian female bodybuilders have done the arduous task of bringing the mentality change and now it’s everyone’s responsibility to encourage any girl who wants to be a part of this glorious field.

