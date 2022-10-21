Top 5 T20 World Cup Teams to Watch Out For | Front Runners In The Ultimate T20 Battle

- Advertisement -

The much-awaited T20 World Cup has already started on 16th October 2022. The fickleness of the T20 format adds more spice to it. Every team has firepower in its batting lineup and bowling lineup and is strong enough to restrict the opposition to a below-par total. We would see an evenly fought contest with many matches going down the wire. This ICC T20 World Cup could be more competitive than ever.

Here are some of the teams who look very solid and are favorites to lift the title of T20 World Cup 2022.

Top 5 Winners Prediction for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Rank Teams 1 Australia 2 South Africa 3 England 4 India 5 Pakistan

Australia

The 1st in the list of top teams T20 World Cup is none other than the home team looks all set to retain its title. The pace trio of Hazlewood, Cummins, and Starc would be very difficult to handle on fast and bouncy Australian pitches. Batting also looks well settled, mixed with assurance and consistency at the top, and explosiveness in the middle order. They have an attacking as well as a run-saving spinner in the form of Adam Zampa. The top order looks sorted with the tried and trusted combination of Finch and Warner. The new no. 3, Mitchell Marsh can be lethal on fast pitches, both with bat and ball.

The inclusion of Tim David adds depth to the squad. He can be the X-factor in the team. He has the brute force and can clear any boundary at will. The big man can provide the finishing touch for the hosts.

Australia’s chances heavily rely on the Big Show- Maxwell along with the finisher Stoinis. They can destroy the opposition and win matches single-handedly on their day. If they both get going along with the fiery bowling attack, they can be successful in their title defense.

South Africa

South Africa could be the dark horse in this world cup. They are the team to watch out for. They have a fearsome pace attack in the form of Rabada, Nortje, and Ngidi. The spin duo of Maharaj and Shamsi can choke the opposition in the middle overs along with crucial breakthroughs.

The batting order looks in terrific form. The reliable Quinton De Kock provides solidity at the top of the order. Markram is excellent against spin and is very crucial in the middle order. Miller is in the form of his life, finishing innings for fun. His form is crucial for South Africa’s chances. The inclusion of Tristian Stubbs adds firepower to their lineup.

The Only concern for them is the form of skipper Bavuma. Also, they do not bat very deep, but still, they have many match-winners on their side. Maybe, this time the wait is over for the eluding title for the Proteas.

England

England will be keen to add a T20 trophy to their cabinet after the tremendous growth in limited overs posts the 2015 World Cup. The team looks settled with a star-studded batting lineup. The frightening combo of Hales and Butler at the top, followed by Malan, Moeen, and Stokes in the middle order with the brute power of Livingstone at the death. It is a nightmare for any opposition bowlers. They bat extremely deep up to number 10.

Mark Wood is bowling at a scary pace with each bowl over 150 kph. The pace bowling looks great with Woakes, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Sam Curran, and Mills. The spin wizard, Adil Rashid can provide crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs. They have a settled squad to go all the way this World Cup.

India

The team under Rohit Sharma has hardly lost anything in the shortest format since the last year. The top 3 are solid as ever in the form of Rohit, KL Rahul, and Virat. Suryakumar Yadav is batting in a different league altogether scoring runs for fun. The superstar Pandya, along with Karthik can be the best bet for India to finish big in the death overs.

A fully fit Hardik Pandya is a healthy sign for the Indian team. Spin wizard Chahal, the swing master Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and the death overs specialist Harshal Patel further strengthen the squad. Arshdeep was impressive in the Asia Cup and South Africa series but is very inexperienced at this level.

With Bumrah injured, the bowling attack looks slightly weaker. Shami who hasn’t played a single match post the World Cup has been included in the squad as Bumrah’s replacement.

The bowlers’ form and the form of the top 3 batsmen might decide India’s chances in this World Cup.

Pakistan

Pakistan has a strong all-round squad and is the front-runner to win the title. They have got pace battery sensations in the form of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf who could clock the 150kph mark consistently. The pace trio could blow away the opposition on any given day. Shadab is a very clever spinner who not only is economical but also takes wickets.

The run machines Babar Azam along with Rizwan form a consistent opening pair with Asif Ali and Shadab as their finishers. Mohammad Nawaz, who plays as a floater provides flexibility in their middle order.

If the middle order remains consistent, they could be unstoppable and win the much-awaited trophy.

