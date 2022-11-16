Top 5 players To Watch Out for in FIFA World Cup 2022

- Advertisement -

The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious tournament held every four years. Footballers from across the world showcase their talent for their teams. The Qatar Football World Cup will display a range of new talents. Moreover, this world cup might be the last for proficient footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Despite being the top players of football at present, both of them will aim for their first World Cup titles in Qatar this year. Both the players probably have the last chance to gift glory to their nations. Here we will look at the top players to watch out for in FIFA World Cup 2022.

Cometh the hour, cometh @MarioGoetze 🤩 Germany left it late to win the 2014 #FIFAWorldCup 🤯 4 days to go until #Qatar2022! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 16, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 players to watch out for

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

One of the top players of football in the world, Messi has scored over 784 senior career goals for club and country. The football maestro will aim for his first world cup title this year. By winning the World Cup in Qatar, Messi will add to the bunch of his individual and team accolades. The 35-year-old footballer will likely display his last FIFA performance in Qatar Football World Cup as he will turn 39 by the next FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

-- Advertisement --

Goal machine Ronaldo is another top player at the World Cup, who will aim for the first World Cup title in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored over 800 official senior career goals for the club and country. Ronaldo will also most likely play his last FIFA World Cup as the star footballer is 37 now and will turn 41 by the next FIFA World Cup. The football maestro will be eyed by everyone in Qatar.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior aka Neymar Jr . (Brazil)

The Brazilian footballer is all set to represent his country on the biggest stage in Qatar Football World Cup 2022. The nation expects the star footballer to bring the trophy after years of desperation and anticipation. Neymar Jr. has always been overshadowed by Messi and Mbappe at PSG but has anyhow emerged as one of the most exciting players of recent times.

-- Advertisement --

Kylian Mbappe (France)

-- Advertisement --

Kylian Mbappe is a rising football star. The young footballer is undeniably one of the most hyped football youngsters in recent times. Kylian has already brought World Cup glory in 2018. The 23-year-old will play the leading role in France’s title defense.

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

De Bruyne, with his full international debut in 2010, has earned over 90 caps and scored 25 goals for Belgium. Kevin has some quirky skills of passing with the flick of an ankle. De Bruyne produced two assists at the last World Cup. Manchester City’s and Belgium’s outstanding player will look forward to lifting the trophy this year.

When is Qatar Football World Cup 2022 commencing?

-- Advertisement --

The FIFA World Cup will commence on Sunday (November 20). The first match will be played between host Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium.

World Cup Schedule

November 20: Opening Ceremony, Group A Opener (Qatar vs Ecuador)

December 2: Final Group Games

December 3-6: Round of 16

December 9-10: Quarterfinals

December 13-14: Semi-finals

December 17: Third-Place Match

December 18: Final

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where to Watch in India

The FIFA 2022 world cup matches will be broadcast on the new Sports18 and Sports18 HD for cable and set-top-box TV viewers and live streaming available on the JioCinema app.

Read more | Must Watch Games in FIFA World Cup 2022

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport