Top 5 most anticipated Indian athletes in Commonwealth Games 2022

- Advertisement -

The much-awaited Commonwealth Games 2022, is all set to begin. A total of 215 Indian athletes will mark their presence from July 28, 2022. This 12-day event will conclude on August 8 2022 in Birmingham, England. Indian athletes are looking confident for this mega tournament. In most editions of the Commonwealth Games, India has managed to secure top 10 positions in the medal table. This time too, the Indian athletes will try to mark a dominant presence in the games.

In this blog, we will look at the top five Indian players to watch out for at the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022.

Neeraj Chopra

-- Advertisement --

Neeraj Chopra is in tremendous form and has been showing some exceptional performances in the international arena since the the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After the Olympic’s victory Neeraj became popular in the global sports industry. He fought the odds and clinched the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He is commonly known as the Golden Boy of India. The javelin star won a gold medal in the last edition of the tournament at Gold Coast in Australia and we believe he is not going to stop until he secures the podium finish again at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Recently in Paavo Nurmi Games, he showed his immense power and rewrote the national record with a throw of 89.30 meters on his return to the track after 44 weeks from the Tokyo Olympics. He is going to roar again in Birmingham and aims to clear the 90 m mark.

Mirabai Chanu

-- Advertisement --

Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has won two medals in the Commonwealth Games. First, the silver medal was won at Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, and a stunning gold medal at Gold Coast Games in 2018. She is looking forward to continue her top performances in the upcoming edition of this competition.

In the recently held Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 49kg category. She became the first Indian athlete to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games in weightlifting. She will be among the top Indian athletes as she has a strong chance of bringing a medal home from the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham.

PV Sindhu

-- Advertisement --

The famous Indian shuttler and presently world no 7, PV Sindhu is considered India’s most successful sportsperson. She is the second individual athlete from India to win two consecutive medals at the Olympic Games. She defeated China’s He Bing jiao to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Recently she won the Swish Open Title by defeating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand and at the Syed Modi International tournament, she defeated Malvika Bansod.

The road for Sindhu has not been smooth so far but this didn’t deter her as she has been continuously performing in the many tournaments after the Tokyo Olympics. In the 2022 Badminton Asia Championship, she got bronze after facing defeat by the hand of Akane Yamaguchi. She is all set to bring another medal for India this time. But she recently crashed out of the Indonesian Open Super 1000 event. She made a shock first-round exit from the tournament after suffering a straight-game defeat against China’s He Bing.

Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina Borgohain punched her way to make history by winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in Boxing. She will make use of the platform at Commonwealth and continue with her good performance.

-- Advertisement --

The Indian boxer didn’t succeed in bringing a medal in the tournament yet, having crashed out at the early stages in the last edition at Gold Coast. She lost to Sandy Ryan of the United Kingdom in the quarters.

However, Lovlina’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics has given a boost to her confidence. She has made herself a big medal contender in the forthcoming Commonwealth Games.

Ravi Dhaiya

Star Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya secured a well-deserved silver medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg category at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. He then qualified for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham by winning his match at the national selection trials held in New Delhi. The 35th edition of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 was held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia where he won gold in his category. This will surely push him to do much better in Birmingham.

Ravi Dahiya is eying on winning a medal in the Paris Olympics 2024. He is a three times Asian champion. Consecutively, he has been winning gold medals in Asian Championship since 2020. He produced stunning gold performances in the Asian championship- 2020 in New Delhi, 2021 in Almaty, and 2022 in Ulaanbaatar and proved to be the potential to shine as a big name in wrestling. His maximum throughput in recent games will help him take down every other wrestler securing a top place for him.

So, this was the complete list of most anticipated and top Indian athletes in Commonwealth Games 2022. Best of luck to these champions all the other Indian athletes participating in the games.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport