Top 5 Indian Scorers in Asia Cup | Do you know which Indian batsman scored the most runs in Asia Cup?

Asia Cup 2022 is commencing on 27th August 2022, although Sri Lanka was the official host of the tournament, the tournament will take place in UAE instead due to the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka. Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format and all the participating teams will try to perform best in Asia cup and prepare for upcoming T20 world cup. The Asia Cup has been dominated by India, particularly Indian batters. In this article, we will check out the top Indian scorers in the Asia cup.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan are the final six nations participating in Asia Cup 2022 that have been divided into 2 groups. The top 2 from each group will enter a super four stage, wherein the four teams will battle to qualify for the finals.

Top 5 Indian Scorers in Asia Cup

Rank Batter Runs Innings Average Strike Rate Best 100s/50s 1. Sachin Tendulkar 971 21 51.10 85.47 114 2/7 2. Rohit Sharma 883 26 42.04 90.01 111* 1/7 3. Virat Kohli 766 14 63.83 99.60 183 3/2 4. MS Dhoni 690 20 69.00 91.51 109* 1/3 5. Shikhar Dhawan 613 13 51.08 93.58 127 2/3

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar often referred to as the ‘God of Cricket‘ is the highest run scorer in the entire cricketing history. The Little Master has 971 runs with an average of 51.10 in Asia Cup. These 971 runs have been bolstered by 2 centuries and 7 half centuries. Sachin with a strike rate of 85.47 in the competition had always been a quick scorer.

Sachin’s famous 100th hundred came in the Asia Cup only. The year was 2012 and the opponent was Bangladesh. Sadly for him and millions of fans, Bangladesh emphatically chased down the target and India ended up on the losing side. Anyway, he is in the number one position when it comes to the top run scorers of India in the Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will be the captain of Men in Blue in the Asia Cup 2022 and the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup Down Under. Rohit has 883 runs in his Asia Cup account and he will look forward to surpassing the great Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest Indian run-scorer in this continental competition. With a strike rate of 90.01, he is at 5th position in the list of all-time Asia Cup run scorers.

In the last Asia Cup that was held in the T20 format, Rohit scored 138 runs at an average of 27.60. He will try to ramp up the numbers in the Asia Cup 2022.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli features at number 3 in the list of Indians with the most Asia Cup runs. King Kohli has scored 766 runs in 16 matches with an average of 63.83.

Kohli is also the only Indian batter to score three hundred in the Asia Cup and was the leading run-scorer for the country in the 2012 and 2016 editions. With a strike rate of 99.60, the prolific batter has scored 3 centuries and 2 fifties in Asia Cup.

Kohli is going through a dry patch and he will want to prove every critic wrong. He had a good break before the Asia Cup 2022 which was much needed. Thus fans are hoping to see Kohli coming out of the bad patch. The match against Pakistan will be Virat’s 100th T20 International.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, the World Cup-winning captain of India features at number 4 in the list of Indians with the most runs in the Asia Cup. MS has scored 690 runs at an average of 69.00 with 1 ton and 3 fifties. The runs have come at a clip of 91.51. In 2010, India won the Asia Cup title after a long wait of 15 years. He was the highest run scorer for India in the 2010 edition. Unfortunately, he had a poor run in the last Asia Cup where he scored 77 runs in six matches at an average of 19.25. Nonetheless, he is the Indian Cricket Legend and a once-in-a-lifetime kind of cricketer.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan, the ‘Gabbar’ of team India occupies 5th position amongst the Indian batters with the most Asia Cup runs. This left-hand batter had a brilliant run in 13 Asia Cup innings where he accumulated 613 runs at an average of 51.08. The strike rate of 93.58 tells you how good he was scoring those 613 runs.

Shikhar, unfortunately, is not in the India Squad for Asia Cup 2022, which is a disappointing thing for his fans. Shikhar is the 2nd highest run scorer in the recently finished India’s tour of Zimbabwe ODI series. This big match player will be missed dearly if Indian batters struggle in the competition.

