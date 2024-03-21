Top 5 Fastest Batsmen to Reach 5000 Runs in IPL: Milestone Achievers

- Advertisement -

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has more often than not served as a breeding ground for exceptional batting showcase. Batsmen display their power, finesse, and adaptability across various formats and conditions. Starting off in 2008 when the first season of this illustrious league was played, till now, 16 seasons of IPL have taken place. And in these 16 seasons, there have been numerous batsmen who have showcased phenomenal batting and set unprecedented records. One of the most coveted milestones in IPL history is reaching 5,000 runs. It signifies a batsman’s consistency, dominance, and ability to perform under pressure. Here, we explore the top 5 fastest batsmen who reached the milestone of 5000 runs, etching their names in the records books of IPL.

Top 5 Fastest Batsmen to Reach 5000 Runs in IPL

No. Name Innings 1 David Warner 135 2 Virat Kohli 157 3 AB de Villiers 161 4 Shikhar Dhawan 168 5 Suresh Raina 173

David Warner (135 Innings): The Explosive Opener

David Warner, the swashbuckling Australian opener, reigns supreme at the top of this list. Nicknamed “Pocket Rocket” for his rather short stature and explosive stroke play, Warner has redefined T20 batting with his aggressive approach. He reached the 5,000-run mark in just 135 matches, boasting an exceptional average of over 43 and a mind-boggling strike rate exceeding 140. Warner’s dominance lies in his ability to find boundaries from the very first ball, putting pressure on bowlers from the first ball itself. Having played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC), he has been a nightmare for bowling attacks across the IPL.