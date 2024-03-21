Friday, March 22, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketTop 5 Fastest Batsmen to Reach 5000 Runs in IPL: Milestone Achievers
-- Advertisement --

Top 5 Fastest Batsmen to Reach 5000 Runs in IPL: Milestone Achievers

Fastest 5000 Runs in IPL | KreedOn
Image Source: The Times of India
Ikshaku Kashyap
By Ikshaku Kashyap
4 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has more often than not served as a breeding ground for exceptional batting showcase. Batsmen display their power, finesse, and adaptability across various formats and conditions. Starting off in 2008 when the first season of this illustrious league was played, till now, 16 seasons of IPL have taken place. And in these 16 seasons, there have been numerous batsmen who have showcased phenomenal batting and set unprecedented records. One of the most coveted milestones in IPL history is reaching 5,000 runs. It signifies a batsman’s consistency, dominance, and ability to perform under pressure. Here, we explore the top 5 fastest batsmen who reached the milestone of 5000 runs, etching their names in the records books of IPL.

-- Advertisement --

Top 5 Fastest Batsmen to Reach 5000 Runs in IPL

No. Name Innings
1 David Warner 135
2 Virat Kohli 157
3 AB de Villiers 161
4 Shikhar Dhawan 168
5 Suresh Raina 173

David Warner (135 Innings): The Explosive Opener

David Warner - Top 5 Fastest Batsmen to Reach 5000 Runs in IPL | KreedOn
Image Source: Cricket Country

David Warner, the swashbuckling Australian opener, reigns supreme at the top of this list. Nicknamed “Pocket Rocket” for his rather short stature and explosive stroke play, Warner has redefined T20 batting with his aggressive approach. He reached the 5,000-run mark in just 135 matches, boasting an exceptional average of over 43 and a mind-boggling strike rate exceeding 140. Warner’s dominance lies in his ability to find boundaries from the very first ball, putting pressure on bowlers from the first ball itself. Having played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC), he has been a nightmare for bowling attacks across the IPL.

Click Here To Continue Reading

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Ikshaku Kashyap
Ikshaku Kashyap
Previous article
CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report
Next article
End of an Era: MS Dhoni Steps Down as CSK Captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad to Lead in IPL 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India and Afghanistan End Match in Goalless Draw

Sumit Malgotra -
India and Afghanistan faced off in a closely contested 0-0 draw during a pivotal Group A match of the...
Cricket

IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell Mimics Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis During practice

Sumit Malgotra -
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team is super excited as they prepare for the first match of the IPL...
News

Para-Powerlifting World Cup: Ashok and Paramjeet Kumar Earn Spots in 2024 Paralympic Powerlifting Event

Sumit Malgotra -
Ashok Kumar and Paramjeet, who compete in para-powerlifting, earned silver medals at the Para-Powerlifting World Cup in Egypt. This...
Cricket

End of an Era: MS Dhoni Steps Down as CSK Captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad to Lead in IPL 2024

Sumit Malgotra -
Once again, CSK's skipper has surprised everyone because Dhoni Quits CSK’s Captaincy role without telling anyone beforehand. This time,...
Cricket

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s...

KreedOn Network -
CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: The cricketing world is at the edge of its seat as the curtains rise...
News

Indian Open Jumps: Nayana James, Abdulla Aboobacker Wins Gold, Eldhose Secures Silver

Sumit Malgotra -
In Bangalore, on Wednesday, experienced long jumper Nayana James clinched the gold medal, achieving a new personal best at...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019