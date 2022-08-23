Top 5 most controversial moments in the history of Asia Cup | From MS Dhoni to Harbhajan Singh

- Advertisement -

Asia cup 2022 is going to kickstart on Aug 27 2022 in UAE, where a total of 6 teams will battle it out against each other for the trophy. There were many incidents and controversial moments that happened in the history of the Asia Cup that created headlines and outrage in the country. Take a look at five most controversial moments which made the headlines in Asia Cup’s previous editions.

Top 5 Controversial Moments in Asia Cup

Gautam Gambhir Vs Kamran Akmal

In the 2010 Asia Cup match against Pakistan, India had got a target of 268 runs. MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir stitched 98 runs for the third wicket. During this, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal appealed for a catch though Gambhir got furious about Kamran Akmal’s way of appealing.

Gambhir got into an argument with Akmal during the drinks break. The umpires stepped into the matter and Dhoni took Gambhir away to lighten the situation.

Later, on a talk show with Vikram Sathaye, Gambhir said, “I missed it fully. He appealed in such a way that he thought that the ball hit the bat. Then I told him that there is no point in appealing because nothing like that happened, we just got into a heated argument and then it just got from bad to worse.”

The Ugly Spat- Harbhajan Singh vs Shoaib Akhtar, Asia Cup 2010

In the Asia Cup 2010, there was a huge conflict between Pakistan’s pacer Shoaib Akhtar and India’s legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh during the match. Harbhajan Singh smashed a six on Shoaib Akhtar’s ball in the 47th over of the Indian innings. After this incident, there was a battle of comments that passed between the two.

After winning the match, Harbhajan Singh also made some gestures toward Shoaib Akhtar which upset him even more.

Later in a video interview on the Helo app, Akhtar disclosed that he was so angry with Harbhajan that he went to the hotel after the game to pick up a fight with him.

MS Dhoni’s severed head

A morphed image of Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed holding MS Dhoni’s head created a giant storm on social media. This incident happened ahead of the Asia Cup final in 2016. The picture was uploaded on Twitter and caused outrage among Indian cricket fans.

Before the finale, the then India head coach Ravi Shastri said, “It’s not our job to look at newspapers, our job is to play cricket. It’s your job to find out what stories are getting published in the dailies. When we play cricket, we do not concentrate on newspaper articles. So you all can make your own assessments by reading those stories.”

‘Captain Cool’ lost his cool- Asia Cup, 2016

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as Captain Cool, lost his cool on a decision of the umpire in Asia Cup 2016. Asia Cup 2016 is also known for poor umpiring. Dhoni lost his cool and seemed furious when India’s appeal was turned down by on-field umpire Sharfuddaula Ibn Shahid. The umpire dismissed India’s appeal and gave “Not out” to Pakistan’s Khurram Manzoor. TV replays also showed that the ball hit Manzoor’s gloves before Dhoni took the catch. After the match, a visibly upset Dhoni exhibited his concern about the poor umpiring.

17-ball over from Mohammad Sami

In the Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in 2004, Pakistan’s Mohammad Sami started with a maiden over but followed it up with a series of blunders. He bowled an over of 17-balls which included seven wides and four no-balls.

