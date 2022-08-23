Tuesday, August 23, 2022
HomeSportsCricketTop 5 most controversial moments in the history of Asia Cup |...

Top 5 most controversial moments in the history of Asia Cup | From MS Dhoni to Harbhajan Singh

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Top 5 controversial moments in the history of the Asia Cup- KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
- Advertisement -

Asia cup 2022 is going to kickstart on Aug 27 2022 in UAE, where a total of 6 teams will battle it out against each other for the trophy. There were many incidents and controversial moments that happened in the history of the Asia Cup that created headlines and outrage in the country. Take a look at five most controversial moments which made the headlines in Asia Cup’s previous editions.

Top 5 Controversial Moments in Asia Cup

Gautam Gambhir Vs Kamran Akmal

controversial moments in asia cup- KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times

In the 2010 Asia Cup match against Pakistan, India had got a target of 268 runs. MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir stitched 98 runs for the third wicket. During this, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal appealed for a catch though Gambhir got furious about Kamran Akmal’s way of appealing.

-- Advertisement --

Gambhir got into an argument with Akmal during the drinks break. The umpires stepped into the matter and Dhoni took Gambhir away to lighten the situation.

Later, on a talk show with Vikram Sathaye, Gambhir said, “I missed it fully. He appealed in such a way that he thought that the ball hit the bat. Then I told him that there is no point in appealing because nothing like that happened, we just got into a heated argument and then it just got from bad to worse.”

The Ugly Spat- Harbhajan Singh vs Shoaib Akhtar, Asia Cup 2010

Image Source- Hindustan Times
-- Advertisement --

In the Asia Cup 2010, there was a huge conflict between Pakistan’s pacer Shoaib Akhtar and India’s legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh during the match. Harbhajan Singh smashed a six on Shoaib Akhtar’s ball in the 47th over of the Indian innings. After this incident, there was a battle of comments that passed between the two.

After winning the match, Harbhajan Singh also made some gestures toward Shoaib Akhtar which upset him even more.

-- Advertisement --

Later in a video interview on the Helo app, Akhtar disclosed that he was so angry with Harbhajan that he went to the hotel after the game to pick up a fight with him.

MS Dhoni’s severed head 

controversial moments asia cup- KreedOn
Image Source- Indian Express

A morphed image of Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed holding MS Dhoni’s head created a giant storm on social media. This incident happened ahead of the Asia Cup final in 2016. The picture was uploaded on Twitter and caused outrage among Indian cricket fans.

Before the finale, the then India head coach Ravi Shastri said, “It’s not our job to look at newspapers, our job is to play cricket. It’s your job to find out what stories are getting published in the dailies. When we play cricket, we do not concentrate on newspaper articles. So you all can make your own assessments by reading those stories.”

-- Advertisement --

‘Captain Cool’ lost his cool- Asia Cup, 2016

controversial moments Asia cup
Image Source- The Indian Express

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as Captain Cool, lost his cool on a decision of the umpire in Asia Cup 2016. Asia Cup 2016 is also known for poor umpiring. Dhoni lost his cool and seemed furious when India’s appeal was turned down by on-field umpire Sharfuddaula Ibn Shahid. The umpire dismissed India’s appeal and gave “Not out” to  Pakistan’s Khurram Manzoor. TV replays also showed that the ball hit Manzoor’s gloves before Dhoni took the catch. After the match, a visibly upset Dhoni exhibited his concern about the poor umpiring. 

17-ball over from Mohammad Sami

Image Source- The Indian Express

In the Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in 2004, Pakistan’s Mohammad Sami started with a maiden over but followed it up with a series of blunders. He bowled an over of 17-balls which included seven wides and four no-balls.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleDurand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC started their campaign on a winning note | EBFC ended in a stalemate against Indian Navy
Next articleBest courses for sports science in India: Learn the science behind you favorite sport

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup: Head to Head – Stats,...

Cricket
Ind vs wi 4th t20 dream11 prediction - KreedOn

Ind vs WI 4th T20 Dream11 Prediction | India vs West...

Cricket Predictions
Asia cup winners so far- KreedOn

Complete List of Asia Cup Winners From Past to Present |...

Cricket
Asia Cup 2022- Schedule, Dates, Venue, Squad & Where to Watch- All you need to know-KreedOn

Asia Cup 2022 – Schedule, Dates, Venue, Squad & Where to...

Cricket