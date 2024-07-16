Top 5 Bowlers Who Never Bowled a No Ball in Their Entire Career: Unbeatable Precision

- Advertisement -

Cricket is a game of skills and excellence. Your fitness and technique decide, how far you will reach in your career. Cricket has a centuries-old history. But very few bowlers and batsmen have become legends of the game. Some of these legendary bowlers never bowled a no-ball. These players have great and long careers. But their specific techniques are so good that they never bowl a single no-ball. In this article, we will discuss five of these world-class legendary bowlers, who have never bowled a no ball in their career. From Ian Botham to Imran Khan, there is also a legendary Indian player on this list.

Bowlers Who Never Bowled a No Ball

Sr. no Players 1 Dennis Lillee 2 Ian Botham 3 Kapil Dev 4 Imran Khan 5 Lance Gibbs

Dennis Lillee

One of the early legends of the game was Dennis Lillee. But to this day he has a great fan base. Many bowlers see him as an idol. Behind this cult following, there is a pompous career. The fourth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test history, Dennis Lillee played from 1971 to 1984. In these 13 years of career, he has played 70 Test matches. Along with this, in these 70 matches, Dennis Lillee took 355 wickets at an average of 23.92 and best bowling of 7/83.

Dennis Lillee bowled the fourth-most balls for Australia in Tests after Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Nathan Lyon. Some other legends of Australian Cricket team. He bowled 18,467 deliveries in 132 Test innings. He also bowled 3593 balls in 63 innings of ODIs without bowling a single no-ball. In both the formats combined, the former Aussie quick bowled 22060 deliveries without bowling a single no-ball. Thus, this bowl is one of the epitomes of cricket. Dennis Lillee was one of the pioneers of Australian cricket. After him, many legendary bowlers came into the Australian lineup.

Ian Botham

England is the birthplace of the cricket. The nation has also produced some of the most talented players in the game. This is the case in both the batsman and bowler positions. In cricket, there are very few bowlers who have never bowled a no ball. And one of those greats is Ian Botham. This England national started his career in 1976. He played for 16 years. He retired in 1992. In this long career, he took 528 wickets from 218 matches in international cricket.

In Tests, he bowled 21,815 deliveries with an average of 28.40 and best bowling figures of 8/34. He also left his mark in ODIs. Ian Botham got 145 wickets with a 28.54 average and best bowling of 4/31 in ODIs. He bowled 6271 deliveries in 115 innings in the ODI format. But throughout this long and successful career, he never bowled a single no-ball. This is no doubt a marvelous feat to achieve.

Kapil Dev

Another name on this list is Kapil Dev. Arguably one of the best captains of the Indian cricket team. He was one of the finest all-rounders of India. He showed excellence in bowling, batting, and fielding. This Indian maestro never bowled a single no-ball. It is very important to point out, that he achieved this feat in a long-term career of 16 years. He started his career in 1978. Which ended in 1994. He was the first captain of the Indian cricket team captain to lead the nation to a fantastic World Cup win.

Kapil Dev bowled 6490.2 overs in his international career and never bowled an extra no-ball. He bowled 27740 balls in 227 Test innings, with an average of 29.64 and best bowling figures of 9/83. In 221 ODI innings, Kapil Dev got 253 wickets with a 27.45 average and best bowling of 5/43. He reached an epitome as the right-arm fast bowler. The people of India still love and admire his bowling, batting, fielding, and leadership.

Imran Khan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is more known for his great cricketing career. Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan is another great all-rounder who features on this list. He is no doubt one of the titans of this sport. As a right-arm fast bowler, he played 88 Tests and 175 ODIs. He took 362 wickets with an average of 22.81 in Test matches. Imran also took 182 wickets with a 26.61 average in the ODI format. Pakistan has produced some of the greatest bowlers in history. And among them, Imran has definitely created his important place.

After Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, Imran bowled the third-most balls for Pakistan. But even after deliveries, he never lost his focus, composure, or technique. Thus, never bowled a single no-ball. Imran Khan started his career in 1971 and last appeared in international cricket in the final of the 1992 World Cup. On that occasion, he led the national team to the title. He has played for 21 years. Like the above-mentioned four names, Imran also achieved the milestone, which is a very difficult task.

Lance Gibbs

After four fast bowlers, we finally got a spinner on this list. Lance Gibbs is one of the greatest players to play the game. Former West Indies spinner Lance Gibbs appeared in 79 Test matches and 3 ODIs. Gibbs took 309 Test wickets, the fourth-most by a West Indies bowler, in 148 innings. He also became quite successful in the ODI. In just 3 ODI appearances, he took two wickets. He is also the oldest on the list. He played cricket from 1958 to 1976.

Lance Gibbs delivered 27,271 balls. This is the third-most for a West Indies bowler after Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose across formats. Gibbs played as the right-arm off-break bowler. He is the first spinner to reach the milestone of 300 wickets. He has taken 309 wickets. It is the most Test wickets taken by a West Indian spinner. His best bowling figures were 8/38. He also had an outstanding economy rate of just 1.99. But throughout this staggering cricket career, he never bowled a single no-ball. Which is undoubtedly a great feat.