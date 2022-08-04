Top 5 Best Indian Nutrition Brands which helps you Boost your immunity & efficiency

- Advertisement -

The fitness industry has been growing in leaps and bounds and so are the fitness-related businesses. These businesses range from fitness apparel, gyms, exercise equipment, smart watches, mobile applications, and many more. You can still do exercise without mobile and technology, but the story is different for nutrition brands and hence have experienced tremendous growth. Nutrition is the essential component of anyone’s day-to-day life, be it a gym goer or a couch person. Thus take a look at top 5 best Indian nutrition brands that will take your fitness journey to the next level.

Top Nutrition brands in India

Indian Supplement Company Name MuscleBlaze Healthkart Optimum Nutrition (ON) bGREEN JustHer

MuscleBlaze – Best Indian nutrition brands

MuscleBlaze came into the Indian market in 2012 and since then it has been getting a thumbs-up from almost every sports and fitness enthusiast. The company has been getting a lot of traction after 2020 since fitness became the new social media trend.

-- Advertisement --

The company has a large variety of products. Currently, they have more than 300 products. Biozyme series made MuscleBlaze the first Indian brand to get the whey protein powder to be certified by Labdoor, which is an internationally renowned supplement testing agency.

Following are the categories in which MuscleBlaze products are divided:-

Proteins.

Gainers.

Fit Foods.

Pre/Post Workout.

Creatine.

Peanut Butter.

Fish Oil.

Sports Range.

BCAA

Multivitamins.

Fitness Accessories.

Plant Protein.

-- Advertisement --

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Protein, MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Isolate, and MuscleBlaze Whey Hydro are some of the most popular MuscleBlaze products. These products make MuscleBlaze one of the best Indian nutrition brands.

Healthkart – Top Indian nutrition brands

HealthKart is the 2nd company on the list of best nutritional supplements brands in India. Prashant Tandon and Sameer Maheshwari founded the company in 2011. Fascinatingly both the founders are engineers who have done postgraduate courses from a foreign university. Prashant is a Chemical Engineer while Sameer is a Civil Engineer and now both of them are running one of the best food supplement & Indian nutrition brands.

-- Advertisement --

Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd. is HealthKart’s parent company. They have thousands of product varieties and they do provide these fitness products at comparatively cheaper prices. Well, they don’t manufacture the nutrition supplements, they just sell them on the website. Perhaps, that’s why they have offered a huge product range.

This is India’s largest online health and fitness store which offers products from the following companies:-

MuscleBlaze.

TrueBasics.

JustHer.

Nouriza.

Gritzo.

bGREEN.

Optimum Nutrition (ON)

Optimum Nutrition is a US-based brand, but owing to ever increasing demand for supplements and nutrition products, the ON products are now manufactured in India in collaboration with Tirupati Lifesciences.

-- Advertisement --

Optimum Nutrition has been a leading player in the market for more than 30 years. Even after 30 long years, they have never ceased to manufacture quality products. The ON was also a partner of Olympic Bronze medalist Bajrang Punia.

Optimum Nutrition is a protein powder supplier to the Australian Football League (AFL) and the Chiefs Rugby Union Club.

Following are the products offered by Optimum Nutrition:-

Gold Standard 100% Whey.

Gold Standard 100% Isolate.

Performance Whey.

Weight Gainers.

Serious Mass.

Serious Mass-Suitable for Vegetarians.

Energy.

Essential Amino Energy.

Advanced Fitness.

Micronized Creatine Powder.

Glutamine Powder.

bGREEN

bGREEN is for the people who have gone vegan. This is the best place if you are looking for vegan protein. bGREEN Plant Protein is a 100% vegan supplement made with a blend of pea and brown rice protein. bGREEN has Healthkart as its parent company.

Those who don’t have any idea about veganism, a vegan diet, or veganism, tend to omit animal products for ethical, health, or environmental reasons.

Following are the food product that vegan people eat:-

Beans, peas, and lentils.

Soy products.

Seeds.

Whole grains.

Starchy vegetables: such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, squash, beets, and turnips.

Non Starchy vegetables.

Fruit.

Other plant-based foods.

Following are products offered by bGREEN :-

Protein Powders.

Green Vitamins & Minerals.

Pre-Workout.

Vegan Foods.

Skin & Hair Health.

Women Wellness & Care.

Protein Powders.

Pre-Workout.

Recovery.

Immunity.

Green Vitamins & Minerals.

You can say, bGREEN is the best food supplement brand in India for vegan people.

JustHer

As the name suggests, JustHer is a nutrition brand exclusively made for women. Women usually take care of their family and children and husband but will neglect one’s health and that’s where JustHer plays a major role. The brand offers protein with herbs exclusively for women that has a special blend of ayurvedic herbs along with whey protein concentrate to address the specific health needs of women.

Again HealthKart features the products of JustHer. Interestingly, this company does not have its website and that’s where you see the products on every online shopping website.

You could gift a JustHer nutrition product to your mother or sister who tirelessly works for you and your family.

Tara Nutricare

Tara Nutricare is another company that manufactures nutritional products and supplements and is one of the best nutrition brands in India. Since 1989, the company has undergone many positive changes and now it stands as one of the top nutrition brands.

The company has its headquarters in Jalandhar, Punjab, and has outlets across the country. They have a dedicated website where you can buy their product and kick-start your fitness journey.

Products offered by the company are:-

Proteins.

Muscle Mass & Size.

Weight Gainers.

Lean Definition.

Power & Strength.

Weight Management.

Natural Anabolics.

Health & Wellness.

While following products are currently trending in the fitness market:-

Storm Xtreme.

Biogain Whey.

100% ISO PRO.

Magik Mass.

Body Grow.

Conclusion

The lockdowns have galvanized people to be serious about health and fitness. Nowadays people do care about what they eat and how much they eat and that’s where the Indian nutrition industry has come into an action model. Quite clearly, the above-mentioned brands have experienced growth like never before and have bolstered the overall economy of the country.

On a lighter note, you can brag about how you are spurring the economy of India by buying Indian nutrition brands.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport