15 Football Legends Who Never Got Their Hands on Trophy: The Unfortunate Few

- Advertisement -

In football, trophies are one of the most important things to players. When athletes think back on their careers, they look back on their in-game winners medals. The titles they won will always be remembered, no matter how many goals they scored or how well each player performed.

-- Advertisement --

Being a part of a prominent European club in some way guarantees silverware every season. With an astounding 43 pieces of silverware between them, two of the greats of the game, Dani Alves and Lionel Messi currently hold the record for the most trophies won by football players in history. But enough about winning players—let’s look at some of the great footballers who never won a trophy.

Top 15 Football Players Who Never Lifted a Trophy

Sno Players 1 Antonio Di Natale 2 Giuseppe Signori 3 Bernd Schneider 4 Leighton Baines 5 Matt Le Tissier 6 Yildiray Basturk 7 Rob Lee 8 Stan Collymore 9 Luigi Di Biagio 10 Joseba Etxeberria 11 Steve Bull 12 Cristiano Doni 13 Jonny Haynes 14 Socrates 15 Harry Kane

Antonio Di Natale

With Udinese, Antonio Di Natale scored 227 goals in 446 games. During his international career, he scored 11 goals in 42 games for Italy. Despite the immense potential he had, Di Natale faced challenges due to his limited club experience as he had only played for Empoli and Udinese. Regretfully, this prevented him from competing in the 2006 World Cup and restricted his chances of winning important club accolades.

In the Euro 2012 final, Di Natale was a member of Italy, however they lost 4-0 to Spain. He was honored as Italy’s Footballer of the Year in 2010. In addition, he won the Serie A Golden Boot in 2009–10 and 2010–11 with goals in total of 29 and 28, respectively.

Also Read | Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World

Giuseppe Signori

Another amazing Italian striker who made a huge impact on football was Giuseppe Signori. Throughout his career, he scored more than 250 goals for teams like Lazio and Bologna. If he had stayed three years longer at Lazio, he would have won the Serie A championship, the Coppa Italia, the Cup Winners’ Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Like Di Natale, Signori won the Serie a Golden Boot three times, with Lazio in the 1992–1993; 1993–1994; and 1995–1996 seasons. He was approached by many Premier League teams, but he decided to remain in Italy, which cost him a trophy. Signori was an unutilized substitute in the 1994 World Cup final between Italy and Brazil, when Italy ultimately lost on a penalty kick. Signori scored seven goals for his country.

Bernd Schneider

The German-born football midfielder Bernd Schneider is regarded as one of the unluckiest players in football history. Despite his talent and achievements, he narrowly missed out on major trophies. In the Bundesliga, he finished second twice. He was a losing finalist in the German Cup on two occasions. Schneider was also a runner-up in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite making 81 appearances for the German national team, he never won a major championship. Interestingly, he played for Germany in South Korea and Japan during the 2002 World Cup. Despite making it to the final, Die Mannschaft lost against Brazil, where Ronaldo Nazario gave an outstanding effort

Leighton Baines

You could argue that he was one of England’s top full backs during his Premier League tenure, and he ended his career as one of the players with the most penalty totals in Premier League history. Leighton Baines’ left boot wreaked havoc for opponents between 2009 and 2015, but it was never enough to spur them to a triumph. He joined the Toffees in 2007 and soon he became a fan favorite at Godison Park. He spent most of his career with Everton before retiring from the sport in 2020 without a single trophy to his name.

Matt Le Tissier

Matt Le Tissier indeed left an indelible mark on football. His impressive list of personal achievements includes the PFA Young Player of the Year award, being named Southampton’s Player of the Year three times, leading in assists during a Premier League season, winning Goal of the Season, and earning a spot in the PFA Team of the Year.

Yildiray Basturk

Basturk was associated with the “Bayer Neverkusen” curse. The midfielder faced Real Madrid in the 2002 Champions League final while playing for the German club, but unfortunately, he couldn’t prevent Zinedine Zidane from delivering a masterclass performance. Despite spells at Bochum, Hertha, and Stuttgart in Germany, Basturk remained trophyless.

During the early 2000s, Basturk was a key part of the Turkish national team, which emerged as a dark horse in major tournaments. He represented Turkey in the 2002 World Cup. Although Turkey was a team to watch that year, they narrowly missed out, losing to eventual champions Brazil in the semi-final.

Rob Lee

Rob Lee indeed had a great career, but unfortunately, he never won any major trophies. Although Lee won the First Division with Newcastle United, it falls short of being considered a major honor. His near misses include finishing second in the Premier League twice and being a losing finalist in the FA Cup twice. Notably, he earned a spot in the 1995/96 PFA Team of the Year.

On the international stage, Lee represented England 21 times and was part of the squad for the 1998 World Cup. Despite a strong group stage performance, England faced a challenging match against Argentina in the round of 16. As is often the case with England, they experienced heartbreak through a penalty shootout.

Stan Collymore

Stan Collymore was once the most exciting prospect in English football, but he finished his career without a major trophy to his name – that’s despite 28 goals in 64 league games for Liverpool. He did help Nottingham Forest earn promotion to the Premier League earlier in his career with a second-placed finish. He then led Forest to third place in the topflight, which saw him become one of the hottest topics in the country.

Collymore did play for a club during a time when they won a trophy. However, he was cup-tied for Leicester’s League Cup triumph in 2000 and failed to get a medal. He also only managed three appearances for England and was never named in a squad for a major tournament.

Luigi Di Biagio

The Italian professional football manager and former player indeed faced a series of near misses in his career. His career was marked by talent, heartbreak, and a remarkable consistency that unfortunately didn’t translate into silverware.

Di Biagio played for several Italian clubs during his career, including Roma (1995–99) and International (1999–2003). While at Roma, he helped the squad achieve a fourth-place finish in the 1997–98 Serie A season. Additionally, he reached the quarterfinals of the 1998–99 UEFA Cup and the 1997–98 Coppa Italia. At International, he became a regular first-team member and continued to perform at a high standard1.

Di Biagio represented Italy 31 times between 1998 and 2002.He played in the 1998 and 2002 World Cups and Euro 2000, where Italy reached the final. Despite his consistent performances, major trophies eluded him. He was runner-up in Serie A (2002–03), Coppa Italia (1999–00), Supercoppa (2000), European Championship (2000) and Semi-finalist in the Champions League and UEFA Cup1.

Joseba Etxeberria

Etxeberria’s career indeed stands out, especially considering his extensive appearances for Athletic Bilbao and the Spanish national team. He played 400 times for Athletic Bilbao, scoring 96 goals for the club. However, he never secured a major trophy during his time with Bilbao.

Representing Spain on 53 occasions, Etxeberria was part of the national team during significant tournaments. In the 1998 World Cup in France, Spain was eliminated in the group stage. He also participated in Euro 2000 and Euro 2004, but Spain didn’t clinch the title in either tournament. Finally, he retired from international duty in 2004 without adding a major trophy to his name.

Steve Bull

Steve Bull’s loyalty to Wolverhampton Wanderers indeed left an indelible mark on the club, but it also limited his chances of winning major trophies. Despite scoring four goals for England in 13 matches, his commitment to Wolves prevented him from accumulating many honors.

During his tenure with the Midlands side, Bull’s remarkable 300+ goals contributed to their victories in the Third Division, Fourth Division, and the Football League Trophy. While he remains a beloved figure among Wolves fans, his lower-division successes don’t carry the same weight as major titles.

Cristiano Doni

Doni, a well-known player in Italian football, spent most of his career at Atalanta. Although he didn’t secure major trophies, he did win a Serie C1 title with Bologna and three Serie B titles with Bologna, Brescia, and Atalanta. However, these achievements are often overlooked.

On the international stage, Doni was capped seven times by Italy between 2001 and 2002. His most notable inclusion was in the squad for the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan. Despite having a talented team, Italy faced a shocking exit against South Korea in the round of 16—a game that remains one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Jonny Haynes

Jonny Haynes, a legendary figure in football history, left an indelible mark despite the absence of major trophies. He played for Fulham from 1952 to 1970, scoring nearly 150 league goals. However, unfortunately, his goal-scoring prowess didn’t translate into silverware for Fulham. Representing England, he earned 56 caps and captained the national team 22 times Haynes played his final match for England in 1962, four years before the Three Lions’ historic World Cup victory in 1966. He made history by becoming the first player to earn £100 a week. His exceptional performances led to a third-place finish in the Ballon d’Or rankings in 1961.

Socrates

Socrates, undoubtedly one of the greatest players in Brazilian history, had an illustrious career, yet he never had major trophies. He represented Brazil in two World Cups (1982 and 1986). As captain of the 1982 squad, he led a talented team that played beautiful, attacking football. Despite their skill, they faced a heartbreaking defeat against Italy in the group stage, preventing them from going further in the tournament.

Socrates played for several Brazilian clubs, including Botafogo, Corinthians, and Flamengo. While he won regional titles with these clubs, there was no notable major trophies. However, there is no doubt that he left an indelible mark on football with his skills and leadership.

Harry Kane

Kane, who is regarded as one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, has always faced heartbreak in his quest for trophies. He finished as a runner-up in two League Cup finals, a Champions League final, and a European Championships.

Following his move to Bayern Munich, many expected Kane’s fortunes to change. However, the German giants struggled last season in Bundesliga as they lost the league to Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen. Additionally, Thomas Tuchel’s side suffered a surprising defeat to FC Saarbrücken in the German Cup and exited the Champions League to current champion Real Madrid.

Read More | Top 10 Best Football Club Jerseys | Support Your Favorite Club With All Your Might