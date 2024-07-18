Thursday, July 18, 2024
Top 12 Best Football Stadiums in the World: From Old Classics to Modern Marvels

Top 12 Best Football Stadiums in the World: From Old Classics to Modern Marvels
Image Source: Sportycious
Ranjeet Kumar
By Ranjeet Kumar
7 mins read
Updated:
In today’s era football stadiums have evolved far beyond simple grass fields and stands, transforming into grand coliseums in many cities worldwide. So, consider reading the article as we present you the top 12 best football stadiums in the World.

The pull of a football stadium is subjective, as the stadium’s design, atmosphere and stand layout play a key role. Over the years, stadium exteriors have become increasingly impressive, with each new construction aiming to outdo its predecessor.

Here are our top picks from around the world.

Best Football Stadiums in the World

Sr. No Stadium Location
1 Spotify Camp Nou Barcelona, Spain
2 Santiago Bernabéu Madrid, Spain
3 Wembley London, UK
4 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London, UK
5 La Bombonera Buenos Aires, Argentina
6 San Siro Milan, Italy
7 Allianz Arena Munich, Germany
8 Wanda Metropolitano Madrid, Spain
9 Signal Iduna Park Dortmund Germany
10 Maracanã Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
11 Old Trafford Manchester, UK
12 Estadio Azteca Mexico City, Mexico

Spotify Camp Nou

Spotify Camp Nou Barcelona - Top 12 Best Football Stadiums in the World | KreedOn
Image Source: Get Your Guide
  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Team: Barcelona
  • Capacity: 99,354
  • First opened: 1957

Currently undergoing its renovation, Barcelona is striving to match the advancements of its arch-rivals, Real Madrid, by uplifting its iconic stadium. The display of “Mes Que Un Club” on its seats signifies the rich heritage of this iconic football club. During the 1982 World Cup finals, Camp Nou boasted a capacity of over 120,000. However, due to some regulatory changes, this number had to be reduced. Known for hosting some of the most beautiful football ever played, Camp Nou holds a special place in the hearts of football fans worldwide.

Santiago Bernabéu

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium - Best Football Stadiums in the World | KreedOn
Image Source: Wallpaper Cave
  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Team: Real Madrid
  • Capacity: 83,186
  • First opened: 1947

This might seem a case of recent bias but, the revamped Bernabeu stands head and shoulders above the rest, which is exactly what Real Madrid aimed for with such a significant investment. The renovation costs for the home of Los Blancos are reported to exceed £1 billion. The standout feature is undoubtedly the roof. Not only is it visually stunning, but its retractable design is a key highlight. Additionally, the hospitality terrace is sure to get your heart racing. It’s only fitting that the world’s most iconic football club has a stadium to match its stature.

Wembley

Wembley Stadium | KreedOn
Image Source: Virgin Experience Days
  • Location: London, UK
  • Team: England national team
  • Capacity: 90,000
  • First opened: 2007

Wembley Stadium is an incredible venue for experiencing football at every level. No matter where you sit, the views are breathtaking. The ease of access, spacious concourses, and the sheer size of the stadium all contribute to an exceptional experience. The initial debate over whether to include a fully retractable roof or the iconic static arch seems trivial now, as the 133-meter arch majestically supports the northern part of the roof. Wembley feels like the true home of football and a global icon in the world of football.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | KreedOn
Image Source: Populous
  • Location: London, UK
  • Team: Tottenham Hotspur
  • Capacity: 62,303
  • First opened: 2019

The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium offers a unique blend of features from various top stadiums, making it a complete package. It includes a wide selection of hospitality boxes and corporate suites suitable for global events. The stadium has a retractable pitch that slides out to expose an artificial NFL playing turf. It also has spacious concourses and modern amenities. Most notably, the noise-amplifying roof and a stand reminiscent of Dortmund, bring fans close to the action. There is no room for complaints as every aspect of the stadium ensures satisfaction for all attendees.

La Bombonera

La Bombonera - Best Football Stadiums in the World | KreedOn
Image Source: Goal
  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Team: Boca Juniors
  • Capacity: 49,000
  • First opened: 1940

Even though it is the smallest on this list, La Bombonera certainly leaves a strong impression in the world of football. In this suburb of Buenos Aires, one side of the stadium is compact and vertical, whereas the other three sides curve around like an artist’s brushstroke. With its rugged concrete blocks and wooden seats, it offers a simple yet memorable experience. The home ground of Boca Juniors is more like a living entity than just a stadium for the fans as it shakes when fans start to bounce in joy of celebration.

San Siro

San Siro - Top 12 Best Football Stadiums in the World | KreedOn
Image Source: The Offside
  • Location: Milan, Italy
  • Team: Internazionale, AC Milan
  • Capacity: 80,018
  • First opened: 1926

No true football enthusiast can claim to have fully experienced the sport without visiting the iconic San Siro, officially known as Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Known for hosting AC Milan and Internazionale, this legendary stadium is one of the most esteemed venues in the football world. The best part of the stadium is that its design and architecture ensure perfect visibility for every spectator, regardless of their seat. It’s pleasing to know that the fan experience was a priority in the creation of one of the most recognizable stadiums on the planet.

Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena - Best Football Stadium in the World | KreedOn
Image Source: Wallpaper Bat
  • Location: Munich, Germany
  • Team: Bayern Munich
  • Capacity: 75,024
  • First opened: 2005

Despite being relatively new, the exterior design of Allianz Arena was revolutionary and remains unmatched by many modern stadiums. Resembling a blazing spaceship, it is a spectacular sight both day and night. The vibrant array of colours illuminating its front makes for an amazing sight. The stadium is spacious and airy from the inside, offering fans plenty of room to move around the concourses. Moreover, its seating arrangement ensures that every seat provides an excellent view of the action.

Wanda Metropolitano

Wanda Metropolitano - Top 12 Best Football Stadiums in the World | KreedOn
Image Source: Goal
  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Team: Atletico Madrid
  • Capacity: 68,456
  • First opened: 2017

The home ground of Atletico Madrid, the La Liga giants, is often referred to as the “noisy neighbours” in the capital city of Spain. Due to their recent successes, Atletico has risen as one of the top clubs in the football world and their stadium is a fitting reflection of this distinction. Designed with fans in mind, it provides open views from every seat. The partially covered roof enhances the atmosphere, keeping a feel of lightness and airiness.

Signal Iduna Park

Signal Iduna Park - Best Football Stadiums in the World | KreedOn
Image Source: Bundesliga
  • Location: Dortmund, Germany
  • Team: Borussia Dortmund
  • Capacity: 81,365
  • First opened: 1974

With its largest single stand in Europe, this massive stadium attracts millions of fans globally every year. The true marvel lies in the South Stand, which accommodates 25,000 standing fans. Imagine twenty-five thousand supporters packed behind one end of the pitch. The atmosphere is electric, a continuous wave of shoulder-to-shoulder excitement from the back left to the front right. If you ever visit the home ground of Borussia Dortmund, the football experience will undoubtedly be unique and unforgettable.

Maracanã

Marcana Stadium - Top 12 Best Football Stadiums in the World | KreedOn
Image Source: Blogspot
  • Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Team: Flamengo, Fluminense
  • Capacity: 78,838
  • First opened: 1950

The Maracanã’s record attendance of little less than 200,000 fans, speaks volumes about its legendary status in the world of sports. The gigantic stadium which is located in Rio de Janeiro, is often revered as a sacred site in a country which loves football. Its design features two concentric rings, forming a perfect circle. Even though this creates some distance between the fans and the pitch, the electric atmosphere remains undiminished.

Old Trafford

Old Trafford | KreedOn
Image Source: Wallpaper Safari
  • Location: Manchester, UK
  • Team: Manchester United
  • Capacity: 74,879
  • First opened: 1910

The largest club stadium in the UK, often called “The Theatre of Dreams,” has earned its nickname for good reason. Since its inception, the stadium has undergone multiple restorations, but the intimidating atmosphere has been maintained throughout. Unlike many stadiums worldwide that have running tracks or big spaces between the stands and the pitch, Old Trafford combines its enormous size with a relatively near-pitch layout.

Estadio Azteca

Estadio Azteca | KreedOn
Image Source: MX City
  • Location: Mexico City, Mexico
  • Team: Club America, Cruz Azul, Mexico national team
  • Capacity: 87,523
  • First opened: 1966

This gigantic stadium underwent substantial renovations in 2016, which included the addition of new hospitality suites and media facilities, resulting in a reduced seating capacity. Previously, it could host over 105,000 spectators. Despite this modification, Azteca remains one of the scariest football stadiums in the world due to its imposing size and reputation, combined with the fervent energy of its fans.

