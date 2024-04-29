Top 10 Greatest Wrestlers to Grace WWE SmackDown: Reigning Royalty

- Advertisement -

Since its electrifying debut in 1999, WWE SmackDown has established itself as a cornerstone for wrestlers indulged in professional wrestling. The blue brand has witnessed countless iconic moments, championship reigns, and the rise of legendary Superstars. With more than 1,000 episodes broadcast, SmackDown has produced some noteworthy moments. Perhaps because Raw has been around for so long, the blue brand has always been associated with being behind Raw. Still, SmackDown has performed better than Raw in a few years. Edge, The Undertaker, and Chris Jericho were among the pioneers, particularly in 2009. Though “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns is currently making the blue brand the main event, SmackDown has featured better Superstars than The Big Dog to thrill fans over the years. This definitive list explores the 10 greatest Wrestlers who have etched their names into WWE SmackDown’s rich history.

Top 10 Greatest Wrestlers in WWE SmackDown’s History

Sr. No Top 10 Wrestlers in the history of WWE SmackDown 1 The Rock 2 The Undertaker 3 Eddie Guerrero 4 Triple H 5 John Cena 6 Rey Mysterio 7 Edge 8 Batista 9 Booker T 10 AJ Styles

The Rock: The People’s Champion

The Rock’s electrifying presence transcended both Raw and SmackDown. However, his early career on the blue brand solidified his status as a future megastar. His charismatic promos, innovative maneuvers like the “Rock Bottom,” and undeniable connection with the audience made him a fan favorite. The Rock’s rivalry with Triple H on SmackDown during the early 2000s was a defining chapter in both their careers. While his success transcended SmackDown, The Rock’s undeniable impact on the brand during its formative years earns him a rightful place on this list.

The Undertaker: The Phenom

The Undertaker’s aura of invincibility wasn’t confined to Raw. SmackDown witnessed several unforgettable chapters in the Deadman’s legendary career. His epic battles against Big Show, Brock Lesnar, and Rey Mysterio on the blue brand showcased his unmatched storytelling ability and in-ring dominance. The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness storyline, which primarily unfolded on SmackDown, remains a chilling and iconic moment in wrestling history.

Eddie Guerrero: Lie, Cheat, and Steal Your Heart

Eddie Guerrero’s infectious charisma and innovative in-ring style made him a beloved Superstar across all brands. However, his SmackDown run holds a special place in wrestling lore. His 2004 championship victory over Brock Lesnar, a culmination of his compelling “Viva La Raza” storyline, is an emotional highlight of SmackDown history. Eddie’s ability to blur the lines between hero and villain, coupled with his electrifying matches, cemented his legacy as a SmackDown legend.

Triple H: The King of Kings Reigns Supreme

Triple H’s ruthless aggression and leadership of D-Generation X were defining features of early SmackDown. His memorable rivalries with The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Kurt Angle established him as a main event force. Triple H’s iconic “Evolution” stable, featuring Batista, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair, thrived on SmackDown, showcasing his dominance and influence on the brand. Beyond his in-ring accomplishments, Triple H’s influence behind the scenes as a creative force solidified his place as a SmackDown icon.

John Cena: The Face that Runs the Place Anchors SmackDown

John Cena’s unwavering dedication to WWE extended to SmackDown. His arrival on the blue brand in 2005 marked a significant shift, establishing him as the face of the brand. Cena’s relentless work ethic, signature moves like the “Attitude Adjustment,” and ability to connect with fans of all ages resonated on SmackDown. His memorable rivalries with JBL, Edge, and King Booker are testaments to his adaptability and ability to carry the brand.

Rey Mysterio: The Master of the 619

Rey Mysterio’s high-flying maneuvers and underdog persona made him a fan favorite across all brands. However, his SmackDown run during the early 2000s was particularly captivating. His innovative offense, including the signature “619,” and his fast-paced matches redefined cruiserweight wrestling. Mysterio’s epic rivalry with Eddie Guerrero, particularly their thrilling ladder match at WrestleMania 21, cemented his place as a SmackDown legend.

Edge: The Rated-R Superstar

Edge’s cunning persona and ability to deliver compelling promos made him a standout on SmackDown. His edgy character, “The Rated-R Superstar,” resonated with a new generation of fans. Edge’s unforgettable rivalries with The Undertaker, Batista, and John Cena are cornerstones of SmackDown history. His brutal “Spear” and innovative finishing maneuvers made him a force to be reckoned with. Edge’s 2006 cash-in of the Money in the Bank briefcase to win the World Heavyweight Championship is an iconic SmackDown moment.

Batista: The Animal Unleashes His Power on SmackDown

Even though Batista was a member of Evolution and ran roughshod on Raw, everyone knew he was going to be a big star all by himself. Batista moved to SmackDown as the World Heavyweight Champion in June 2005. SmackDown’s viewership surged due to the huge success of Animal on the blue brand. Eddie Guerrero and Batista had a great in-ring chemistry, and their feud was refreshing. With The Undertaker, The Animal would surpass himself in 2007 when they delivered outstanding performances at WrestleMania 23 and inside Hell in a Cell at Survivor Series. SmackDown, the feud of the year, was easily won by the two of them. As the World Heavyweight Champion, Batista improved SmackDown and will always be regarded as one of the best.

Booker T: King Booker

It was some time before Booker T was truly involved in a major WWE plot. When he won the King of the Ring and was renamed King Booker on SmackDown in 2006, everything changed. Because of his cunning, Booker was constantly booed despite his excellent heel work. King Booker defeated Rey Mysterio to win the World Heavyweight Championship at The Great American Bash in 2006. For four months, Booker led SmackDown, but his feud with Batista was uninteresting. But in order to emerge victorious as the Champion of Champions, Booker defeated Big Show and John Cena. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer made SmackDown a heel world champion, and his tenure as King Booker is underappreciated.

AJ Styles: The Champ That Runs the Camp

In just four years as a WWE superstar, AJ Styles has left a lasting impression on SmackDown. For more than ten years, Styles was a pillar of TNA, and many people questioned whether he would ever leave. He was thankfully signed to the WWE in 2016 because he has a reputation for being involved in high-profile feuds. From November 2017 to November 2018, the WWE Champion, The Phenomenal One, ruled Smackdown for more than a year. Although his feud with Shinsuke

Nakamura did not live up to the hype surrounding it during their time in Japan, it was a novel experience for fans of the WWE. 2018 saw Styles reignite an intense rivalry with Samoa Joe that was off the charts, making SmackDown a thrilling show to watch.