Monday, June 24, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsTop 10 Tennis Movies You Need to Watch: Game, Set, Cinema
-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Tennis Movies You Need to Watch: Game, Set, Cinema

Top 10 Tennis Movies You Need To Watch | KreedOn
Image Source: Fiction Horizon
Ikshaku Kashyap
By Ikshaku Kashyap
6 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

While not everyone enjoys tennis, most, if not all, sports fans should be able to relate to the competitive appeal of the sport. Tennis demands mental toughness and physical conditioning that places the entire burden on the individual, in contrast to team sports like football where you can rely on others in the group. A tennis match is a one-on-one competition characterized by personality contrasts and attrition that has provided Hollywood with some fantastic thematic material. Even though biographical or documentary films make up a large portion of the best tennis movies, epic tales of rivalries and historical drama never fail to get the blood pumping.

-- Advertisement --

So, following are 10 tennis movies for all types of fans to watch and enjoy:

Top 10 Tennis Movies You Need to Watch

Sr. No Name of the Movies
1 King Richard
2 Borg vs McEnroe
3 Battle of the Sexes
4 Challengers
5 7 Days in Hell
6 Match Point
7 Citizen Ashe
8 Final Set
9 Wimbledon
10 The Royal Tenenbaums

King Richard (2021)

  • Duration: 144m
  • Genre: Drama, History
  • Stars: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Saniyya Sidney
  • Directed by: Reinaldo Marcus Green

The gifted actor portrays the stern but tender efforts of Richard Williams, the man who helped shape Venus and Serena into two of the greatest tennis players in history, in the most celebrated role of Will Smith’s career. For fans of the two greatest queens of the game, King Richard is a true delight and highlights the value of father-daughter relationships in a whole new way.

Also Read | Bollywood’s Sporting Transformation: How Bollywood Finally Woke up to the Sports Genre

Borg vs McEnroe (2017)

  • Duration: 108m
  • Genre: Drama, History
  • Stars: Sverrir Gudnason, Shia LaBeouf, Stellan Skarsgård
  • Directed by: Janus Metz

In the 1970s and 1980s, John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg are recognized for having contributed to the global sensation that was tennis. Their rivalry is still a universal representation of one-on-one competition. The portrayal of Sverrir Gudnason and Shia LaBeouf’s personal triumphs and struggles, as well as how they pushed each other to achieve greater heights than either man could have achieved alone, is masterfully done.

Battle of the Sexes (2017)

  • Duration: 121m
  • Genre: Drama, Comedy, History
  • Stars: Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Andrea Riseborough
  • Directed by: Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris

Gender activists are always debating the merits of having men and women compete in different leagues rather than against each other. The tennis match between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King in 1973 serves as the focal point of this contentious debate, and Battle of the Sexes takes viewers back to that moment. The two tennis icons are realistically and respectfully portrayed by Steve Carell and Emma Stone, but the narrative never loses sight of the humorous elements of the actual event and its prelude.

Challengers (2024)

  • Duration: 132m
  • Genre: Romance, Drama
  • Stars: Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor, Zendaya
  • Directed by: Luca Guadagnino

Challengers is currently the hottest tennis movie available. In the challenger circuit, Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, a former basketball star who fanning the homoerotic flames beneath the surface between her current husband and her ex-boyfriend. This chic and enjoyable romantic sports experience is directed by Call Me By Your Name star Luca Guadagnino!

best tennis player of all time- KreedOnAlso Read | Top 12 Greatest Tennis Players of All Time

7 Days in Hell (2015)

  • Duration: 43m
  • Genre: TV Movie, Comedy
  • Stars: Andy Samberg, Kit Harington, Jon Hamm
  • Directed by: Jake Szymanski

7 Days in Hell sends up that epic 11-hour Wimbledon match in 2010 between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut. Andy Samberg and Kit Harrington as two tennis players who have a seething-with-potent-nemesis rivalry with brilliant comic timing. Because, well, they’ve got to be with each other for a really, really long time, fighting on the court for a week. This movie, uniquely HBO, is laugh-aloud, scoffing at so much of the sport’s out-of-place, older rules.

Match Point (2005)

  • Duration: 124m
  • Genre: Drama, Thriller, Crime, Romance
  • Stars: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Scarlett Johansson, Emily Mortimer
  • Directed by: Woody Allen

With the process at the helm by one of the greatest directors of all time and the lead role occupied by one of this generation’s biggest actresses, Match Point has it all. The romantic drama of infidelity, affairs, and deceit is draped with tennis in the background, though most of the action takes place in the unlikeable rich protagonists’ homes.

Citizen Ashe (2021)

  • Duration: 95m
  • Genre: Documentary
  • Stars: Billie Jean King, Jeanne Moutousammy-Ashe, Johnnie Ashe
  • Directed by: Rex Miller, Sam Pollard

For tennis fans who admire Arthur Ashe and non-sports fans who wish to learn more about one of the game’s most significant barrier breakers, Citizen Ashe is an essential watch. Although Ashe was a three-time Grand Slam winner and a superstar on the court, it was his fearless activism during the 1980s HIV epidemic that inspired other athletes, like Magic Johnson. Even though the movie is far more instructional than entertaining, it is still a very well-made movie!

Top 5 Tennis Academies in India with World Class facilities - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 5 Tennis Academies in India with World Class Facilities

Final Set (2021)

  • Duration: 113m
  • Genre: Drama
  • Stars: Alex Lutz, Ana Girardot, Kristin Scott Thomas
  • Directed by: Quentin Reynaud

Tennis is a sport for the young, in contrast to other sports like golf or bowling where players can compete at the highest level well into their 50s. In Final Set, a player who is almost forty years old attempts to qualify for the French Open, challenging the notion that people who are approaching middle age cannot play professional tennis. The film delves into the specifics of tennis players’ motivations and offers as a motivational reminder that age is just a number.

Wimbledon (2004)

  • Duration: 98m
  • Genre: Comedy, Romance
  • Stars: Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany, Sam Neill
  • Directed by: Richard Loncraine

Wimbledon is a lively, spicy romantic comedy movie that uses tennis as a plot device for the love and affection between the two leads, which keeps viewers interested. The story is set in the most well-known tennis location. As two tennis players attempting to overcome their individual challenges in the game, Kirsten Dunst and Paul Bettany have a great rapport. However, their infatuation with one another both helps and hinders their endeavors. Seeing both actors in Marvel films before they became well-known is also entertaining.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

  • Duration: 110m
  • Genre: Comedy, Drama
  • Stars: Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Ben Stiller
  • Directed by: Wes Anderson

Though The Royal Tenenbaums isn’t a tennis movie by name or theme, it is the best film ever made with a tennis-related plot point. The dysfunctional family comedy-drama by Wes Anderson depicts the Tenenbaum family’s multiple points of view as they grow up under the shadow of their father, an exotic and distant figure. One of the most beloved scenes in the movie is Richie Tenenbaum’s outrageous outburst during a tennis match, which perfectly captures the spoiled lifestyle of the family.

Best Tennis Rackets - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 20 Best Tennis Rackets to Buy in 2024 

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Ikshaku Kashyap
Ikshaku Kashyap
Previous article
AUS vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report
Next article
Top 10 Reflective Running Gears of 2024: Stay Safe and Stylish

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

AFG vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: The final Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2024 will be contested between Afghanistan...
Cricket

AUS vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia is going to be a thriller, and both the giant teams...
News

Qosanov Memorial 2024 Highlights: Nayana James and Sarvesh Kushare Take Top Honors in Almaty

Saiman Das -
Indian athletes Nayana James and Sarvesh Anil Kushare claimed victories in the women’s long jump and men’s high jump...
Badminton

Indian Para Team Bags 14 Medals at International Badminton Event: Glory in Glasgow

Saiman Das -
The Indian Para Badminton team delivered an outstanding performance at the 4 Nations Para Badminton International Level 1 tournament...
News

Sreeja Akula Makes History: First Indian to Win WTT Contender Singles Title!

Saiman Das -
Indian paddler Sreeja Akula is poised to become a table tennis star unlike any the country has seen before....
Cricket

USA vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | United States vs England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: The United States will take on England in the 49th match of the T20...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019