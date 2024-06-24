Top 10 Tennis Movies You Need to Watch: Game, Set, Cinema

- Advertisement -

While not everyone enjoys tennis, most, if not all, sports fans should be able to relate to the competitive appeal of the sport. Tennis demands mental toughness and physical conditioning that places the entire burden on the individual, in contrast to team sports like football where you can rely on others in the group. A tennis match is a one-on-one competition characterized by personality contrasts and attrition that has provided Hollywood with some fantastic thematic material. Even though biographical or documentary films make up a large portion of the best tennis movies, epic tales of rivalries and historical drama never fail to get the blood pumping.

So, following are 10 tennis movies for all types of fans to watch and enjoy:

Top 10 Tennis Movies You Need to Watch

King Richard (2021)

Duration : 144m

: 144m Genre : Drama, History

: Drama, History Stars : Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Saniyya Sidney

: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Saniyya Sidney Directed by: Reinaldo Marcus Green

The gifted actor portrays the stern but tender efforts of Richard Williams, the man who helped shape Venus and Serena into two of the greatest tennis players in history, in the most celebrated role of Will Smith’s career. For fans of the two greatest queens of the game, King Richard is a true delight and highlights the value of father-daughter relationships in a whole new way.

Borg vs McEnroe (2017)

Duration : 108m

: 108m Genre : Drama, History

: Drama, History Stars : Sverrir Gudnason, Shia LaBeouf, Stellan Skarsgård

: Sverrir Gudnason, Shia LaBeouf, Stellan Skarsgård Directed by: Janus Metz

In the 1970s and 1980s, John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg are recognized for having contributed to the global sensation that was tennis. Their rivalry is still a universal representation of one-on-one competition. The portrayal of Sverrir Gudnason and Shia LaBeouf’s personal triumphs and struggles, as well as how they pushed each other to achieve greater heights than either man could have achieved alone, is masterfully done.

Battle of the Sexes (2017)

Duration: 121m

121m Genre : Drama, Comedy, History

: Drama, Comedy, History Stars : Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Andrea Riseborough

: Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Andrea Riseborough Directed by: Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris

Gender activists are always debating the merits of having men and women compete in different leagues rather than against each other. The tennis match between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King in 1973 serves as the focal point of this contentious debate, and Battle of the Sexes takes viewers back to that moment. The two tennis icons are realistically and respectfully portrayed by Steve Carell and Emma Stone, but the narrative never loses sight of the humorous elements of the actual event and its prelude.

Challengers (2024)

Duration : 132m

: 132m Genre : Romance, Drama

: Romance, Drama Stars : Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor, Zendaya

: Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor, Zendaya Directed by: Luca Guadagnino

Challengers is currently the hottest tennis movie available. In the challenger circuit, Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, a former basketball star who fanning the homoerotic flames beneath the surface between her current husband and her ex-boyfriend. This chic and enjoyable romantic sports experience is directed by Call Me By Your Name star Luca Guadagnino!

7 Days in Hell (2015)

Duration : 43m

: 43m Genre : TV Movie, Comedy

: TV Movie, Comedy Stars : Andy Samberg, Kit Harington, Jon Hamm

: Andy Samberg, Kit Harington, Jon Hamm Directed by: Jake Szymanski

7 Days in Hell sends up that epic 11-hour Wimbledon match in 2010 between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut. Andy Samberg and Kit Harrington as two tennis players who have a seething-with-potent-nemesis rivalry with brilliant comic timing. Because, well, they’ve got to be with each other for a really, really long time, fighting on the court for a week. This movie, uniquely HBO, is laugh-aloud, scoffing at so much of the sport’s out-of-place, older rules.

Match Point (2005)

Duration : 124m

: 124m Genre : Drama, Thriller, Crime, Romance

: Drama, Thriller, Crime, Romance Stars : Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Scarlett Johansson, Emily Mortimer

: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Scarlett Johansson, Emily Mortimer Directed by: Woody Allen

With the process at the helm by one of the greatest directors of all time and the lead role occupied by one of this generation’s biggest actresses, Match Point has it all. The romantic drama of infidelity, affairs, and deceit is draped with tennis in the background, though most of the action takes place in the unlikeable rich protagonists’ homes.

Citizen Ashe (2021)

Duration : 95m

: 95m Genre : Documentary

: Documentary Stars : Billie Jean King, Jeanne Moutousammy-Ashe, Johnnie Ashe

: Billie Jean King, Jeanne Moutousammy-Ashe, Johnnie Ashe Directed by: Rex Miller, Sam Pollard

For tennis fans who admire Arthur Ashe and non-sports fans who wish to learn more about one of the game’s most significant barrier breakers, Citizen Ashe is an essential watch. Although Ashe was a three-time Grand Slam winner and a superstar on the court, it was his fearless activism during the 1980s HIV epidemic that inspired other athletes, like Magic Johnson. Even though the movie is far more instructional than entertaining, it is still a very well-made movie!

Final Set (2021)

Duration : 113m

: 113m Genre : Drama

: Drama Stars : Alex Lutz, Ana Girardot, Kristin Scott Thomas

: Alex Lutz, Ana Girardot, Kristin Scott Thomas Directed by: Quentin Reynaud

Tennis is a sport for the young, in contrast to other sports like golf or bowling where players can compete at the highest level well into their 50s. In Final Set, a player who is almost forty years old attempts to qualify for the French Open, challenging the notion that people who are approaching middle age cannot play professional tennis. The film delves into the specifics of tennis players’ motivations and offers as a motivational reminder that age is just a number.

Wimbledon (2004)

Duration : 98m

: 98m Genre : Comedy, Romance

: Comedy, Romance Stars : Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany, Sam Neill

: Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany, Sam Neill Directed by: Richard Loncraine

Wimbledon is a lively, spicy romantic comedy movie that uses tennis as a plot device for the love and affection between the two leads, which keeps viewers interested. The story is set in the most well-known tennis location. As two tennis players attempting to overcome their individual challenges in the game, Kirsten Dunst and Paul Bettany have a great rapport. However, their infatuation with one another both helps and hinders their endeavors. Seeing both actors in Marvel films before they became well-known is also entertaining.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Duration : 110m

: 110m Genre : Comedy, Drama

: Comedy, Drama Stars : Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Ben Stiller

: Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Ben Stiller Directed by: Wes Anderson

Though The Royal Tenenbaums isn’t a tennis movie by name or theme, it is the best film ever made with a tennis-related plot point. The dysfunctional family comedy-drama by Wes Anderson depicts the Tenenbaum family’s multiple points of view as they grow up under the shadow of their father, an exotic and distant figure. One of the most beloved scenes in the movie is Richie Tenenbaum’s outrageous outburst during a tennis match, which perfectly captures the spoiled lifestyle of the family.

