Top 10 Teams with the Most FA Cup Title Wins: FA Cup Glory

The FA Cup (Football Association Challenge Cup), founded during the 1871-1872 season, happens to be the oldest national football competition in the world. Winning the FA Cup is considered a prestigious achievement due to its long history and the open nature of the competition, which allows lower-league and amateur teams the chance to compete against top-flight teams. The tournament is open for participation to all eligible clubs down to Level 10 of the English football league system, which includes teams from the Premier League down to lower-tier amateur teams.

The winner of this knockout tournament directly qualifies for the UEFA Europa League, unless they have already qualified for European competition through their league position. One of the most exciting aspects of the FA Cup is the potential for “giant killings,” where lower-league teams defeat top-tier teams against the odds.

The cup in discussion has been won by a variety of clubs in recent years. Traditional powerhouses like Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal frequently make appearances in the final. As far as the finals are concerned, iconic matches like the “Matthews Final” in 1953, named after Sir Stanley Matthews, and Wimbledon’s shock win over Liverpool in 1988 are etched in football history. If you didn’t know already, it was Wanderers FC, an amateur team, that won the first FA Cup in 1872. But the question remains, who has won the most FA Cup titles in the tournament’s 150-year-long history? Let’s find that out!

Top 10 Teams with the Most FA Cup Title Wins

Sr. No FA Cup Winners No. of FA Cup titles 1 Arsenal 14 2 Manchester United 12 3 Tottenham Hotspur 8 4 Liverpool 8 5 Chelsea 8 6 Aston Villa 7 7 Manchester City 7 8 Blackburn Rovers 6 9 Newcastle United 6 10 West Bromwich Albion 5

Arsenal

Finals: 21 | FA Cup Titles: 14 | Runners-up: 7

Arsenal holds the record for the most FA Cup titles, with a total of 14 victories. Their first triumph came in 1930 with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town. The Gunners added six more titles before the end of the 20th century, winning in 1936, 1950, 1971, 1979, 1993, and 1998. Arsenal’s dominance in the FA Cup surged after 2000, as they claimed seven more titles over 18 years. They celebrated victories in 2002, 2003, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2017, and most recently in 2020. This impressive run has solidified their status as the most successful club in the history of the competition.

Manchester United

Finals: 21 | FA Cup Titles: 12 | Runners-up: 9

Manchester United, the second most successful team in the FA Cup’s history, has won the competition 12 times. The Red Devils first claimed the trophy in 1909 with a 1-0 victory over Bristol City. They went on to secure nine more titles between 1940 and 2000, triumphing in 1948, 1963, 1977, 1983, 1985, 1990, 1994, 1996, and 1999, setting a record for the most wins by any team at that point. In the 21st century, ManU lifted the FA Cup two more times. They defeated Millwall in 2004 and Crystal Palace 2-1 after extra time in 2016.

Tottenham Hotspur

Finals: 9 | FA Cup Titles: 8 | Runners-up: 1

Tottenham Hotspur, once dubbed the “Kings of the FA Cup,” have won the trophy eight times out of the nine finals they played. Their first win was in 1901, and they added titles in 1921, 1961, 1962, 1967, 1981, 1982, and 1991. Despite recent struggles, their FA Cup history remains a proud part of the club’s heritage.

Liverpool

Finals: 15 | FA Cup Titles: 8 | Runners-up: 7

Liverpool, England’s most successful club across tournaments, also boasts eight FA Cup wins. Their first FA Cup title came in 1965, with subsequent victories in 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006, and 2022. Known for their dramatic finals and memorable moments, Liverpool’s FA Cup legacy is well-established.

Chelsea

Finals: 16 | FA Cup Titles: 8 | Runners-up: 8

Chelsea’s FA Cup journey began in 1970, and they have since claimed eight titles. Major successes came post-2003 under Roman Abramovich’s ownership, with victories in 2007, 2009, 2010, and 2012, largely thanks to standout performances from players like Didier Drogba. Their latest triumph was in 2018.

Aston Villa

Finals: 11 | FA Cup Titles: 7 | Runners-up: 4

Aston Villa, with seven FA Cup titles, first won in 1887. They added titles in 1895, 1897, 1905, 1913, 1920, and most recently in 1957. Their rich history includes numerous close contests and notable victories over teams like Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion.

Manchester City

Finals: 12 | FA Cup Titles: 7 | Runners-up: 5

Manchester City has seven FA Cup titles in their trophy cabinet. Their first came in 1904, followed by a long wait until 1956 for their second. Recent years have seen a resurgence, with their latest win in 2023 contributing to their historic treble. The club’s modern era has been marked by significant success.

Blackburn Rovers

Finals: 8 | FA Cup Titles: 6 | Runners-up: 2

Blackburn Rovers hold six FA Cup titles, with their early dominance marked by three consecutive wins from 1884 to 1886. Their later victories in 1890, 1891, and 1928 cemented their place in FA Cup history. Though they have not lifted the trophy since 1928, their early successes are still celebrated.

Newcastle United

Finals: 13 | FA Cup Titles: 6 | Runners-up: 7

Newcastle United, despite a long trophy drought, boasts six FA Cup wins. Their victories came in 1910, 1924, 1932, 1951, 1952, and 1955. Their most recent final appearance was in 1999 when they lost to Manchester United. Nevertheless, their past successes remain a proud part of the club’s history.

West Bromwich Albion

Finals: 10 | FA Cup Titles: 5 | Runners-up: 5

While it might seem surprising to many, West Bromwich Albion clinches the tenth spot with five titles. Despite their current position in the Championship, they have a storied FA Cup history, making it to ten finals in the first nine decades of the tournament. They won their titles in 1888, 1892, 1931, 1954, and 1968, defeating teams like Preston North End, Birmingham City, and Everton.

