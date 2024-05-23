Thursday, May 23, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsFootballTop 10 Teams with the Most FA Cup Title Wins: FA Cup...
-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Teams with the Most FA Cup Title Wins: FA Cup Glory

Top 10 Teams with the Most FA Cup Title Wins: FA Cup Glory | KreedOn
Image Source: givemesport.com
Harshal Barot
By Harshal Barot
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The FA Cup (Football Association Challenge Cup), founded during the 1871-1872 season, happens to be the oldest national football competition in the world. Winning the FA Cup is considered a prestigious achievement due to its long history and the open nature of the competition, which allows lower-league and amateur teams the chance to compete against top-flight teams. The tournament is open for participation to all eligible clubs down to Level 10 of the English football league system, which includes teams from the Premier League down to lower-tier amateur teams.

-- Advertisement --

The winner of this knockout tournament directly qualifies for the UEFA Europa League, unless they have already qualified for European competition through their league position. One of the most exciting aspects of the FA Cup is the potential for “giant killings,” where lower-league teams defeat top-tier teams against the odds.

The cup in discussion has been won by a variety of clubs in recent years. Traditional powerhouses like Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal frequently make appearances in the final. As far as the finals are concerned, iconic matches like the “Matthews Final” in 1953, named after Sir Stanley Matthews, and Wimbledon’s shock win over Liverpool in 1988 are etched in football history. If you didn’t know already, it was Wanderers FC, an amateur team, that won the first FA Cup in 1872. But the question remains, who has won the most FA Cup titles in the tournament’s 150-year-long history? Let’s find that out!

-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Teams with the Most FA Cup Title Wins

Sr. No FA Cup Winners No. of FA Cup titles
1 Arsenal 14
2 Manchester United 12
3 Tottenham Hotspur 8
4 Liverpool 8
5 Chelsea 8
6 Aston Villa 7
7 Manchester City 7
8 Blackburn Rovers 6
9 Newcastle United 6
10 West Bromwich Albion 5

Arsenal

Top 10 Teams with the Most FA Cup Title Wins: FA Cup Glory | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Finals: 21 | FA Cup Titles: 14 | Runners-up: 7

Arsenal holds the record for the most FA Cup titles, with a total of 14 victories. Their first triumph came in 1930 with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town. The Gunners added six more titles before the end of the 20th century, winning in 1936, 1950, 1971, 1979, 1993, and 1998. Arsenal’s dominance in the FA Cup surged after 2000, as they claimed seven more titles over 18 years. They celebrated victories in 2002, 2003, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2017, and most recently in 2020. This impressive run has solidified their status as the most successful club in the history of the competition.

How To Become a Professional Football Coach In India? - KreedOnAlso Read | How To Become a Professional Football Coach In India? Leading the Team to Victory

Manchester United

Most FA Cup Title Winners | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Finals: 21 | FA Cup Titles: 12 | Runners-up: 9

Manchester United, the second most successful team in the FA Cup’s history, has won the competition 12 times. The Red Devils first claimed the trophy in 1909 with a 1-0 victory over Bristol City. They went on to secure nine more titles between 1940 and 2000, triumphing in 1948, 1963, 1977, 1983, 1985, 1990, 1994, 1996, and 1999, setting a record for the most wins by any team at that point. In the 21st century, ManU lifted the FA Cup two more times. They defeated Millwall in 2004 and Crystal Palace 2-1 after extra time in 2016.

Tottenham Hotspur

Top 10 Teams with the Most FA Cup Title Wins: FA Cup Glory | KreedOn
Image Source: Tottenham Hotspur

Finals: 9 | FA Cup Titles: 8 | Runners-up: 1

Tottenham Hotspur, once dubbed the “Kings of the FA Cup,” have won the trophy eight times out of the nine finals they played. Their first win was in 1901, and they added titles in 1921, 1961, 1962, 1967, 1981, 1982, and 1991. Despite recent struggles, their FA Cup history remains a proud part of the club’s heritage.

Liverpool

Liverpool with trophy of FA Cup 2022 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Finals: 15 | FA Cup Titles: 8 | Runners-up: 7

Liverpool, England’s most successful club across tournaments, also boasts eight FA Cup wins. Their first FA Cup title came in 1965, with subsequent victories in 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006, and 2022. Known for their dramatic finals and memorable moments, Liverpool’s FA Cup legacy is well-established.

Chelsea

FA Cup most titles | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Finals: 16 | FA Cup Titles: 8 | Runners-up: 8

Chelsea’s FA Cup journey began in 1970, and they have since claimed eight titles. Major successes came post-2003 under Roman Abramovich’s ownership, with victories in 2007, 2009, 2010, and 2012, largely thanks to standout performances from players like Didier Drogba. Their latest triumph was in 2018.

Aston Villa

Football 1957 FA Cup Fina - Aston Villa captain Johnny Dixon lifts the trophy | KreedOn
Image Source; Getty Images

Finals: 11 | FA Cup Titles: 7 | Runners-up: 4

Aston Villa, with seven FA Cup titles, first won in 1887. They added titles in 1895, 1897, 1905, 1913, 1920, and most recently in 1957. Their rich history includes numerous close contests and notable victories over teams like Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion.

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite?

Manchester City

Manchester City players celebrate with the trophy during the Emirates FA Cup Final | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Finals: 12 | FA Cup Titles: 7 | Runners-up: 5

Manchester City has seven FA Cup titles in their trophy cabinet. Their first came in 1904, followed by a long wait until 1956 for their second. Recent years have seen a resurgence, with their latest win in 2023 contributing to their historic treble. The club’s modern era has been marked by significant success.

Blackburn Rovers

FA Cup Winners | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Finals: 8 | FA Cup Titles: 6 | Runners-up: 2

Blackburn Rovers hold six FA Cup titles, with their early dominance marked by three consecutive wins from 1884 to 1886. Their later victories in 1890, 1891, and 1928 cemented their place in FA Cup history. Though they have not lifted the trophy since 1928, their early successes are still celebrated.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United Football Club captain Jimmy Scoular holds up the Cup | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Finals: 13 | FA Cup Titles: 6 | Runners-up: 7

Newcastle United, despite a long trophy drought, boasts six FA Cup wins. Their victories came in 1910, 1924, 1932, 1951, 1952, and 1955. Their most recent final appearance was in 1999 when they lost to Manchester United. Nevertheless, their past successes remain a proud part of the club’s history.

West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Finals: 10 | FA Cup Titles: 5 | Runners-up: 5

While it might seem surprising to many, West Bromwich Albion clinches the tenth spot with five titles. Despite their current position in the Championship, they have a storied FA Cup history, making it to ten finals in the first nine decades of the tournament. They won their titles in 1888, 1892, 1931, 1954, and 1968, defeating teams like Preston North End, Birmingham City, and Everton.

copa mundial kreedonAlso Read | Top 13 Best football shoes | Buy Today for a whole new experience

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Harshal Barot
Harshal Barot
Previous article
SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

Star Sports’ T20 World Cup 2024 Promo: Celebrating India’s Cricket Obsession

Saiman Das -
As the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 approaches, Star Sports, the tournament's official broadcaster, has unveiled an inspiring promo...
Cricket

Virat Kohli becomes first player to reach 8000 IPL runs: Record shattered

Saiman Das -
In yet another game, Virat Kohli delivered a record-breaking performance. During a high-stakes Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals (RR),...
Hockey

FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Secure Dramatic 5-4 Shootout Win Against Argentina

Saiman Das -
The Indian men's hockey team experienced a few tense moments but ultimately triumphed over Argentina with a 5-4 shootout...
Sports

Top 10 Shortest WWE Title Reigns: From Champion to Chump

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The WWE Championship, or the World Heavyweight Championship, are the pinnacle of achievement in professional wrestling. Superstars dedicate their...
Cricket

5 Indian Players Who Could Steal the Show in the T20 World Cup 2024: The Ones to Watch

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Looking forward to the biennial ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, cricket fans across the world are about to...
Football

Top 10 Longest Penalty Shootouts in Football History: Thrilling Showdowns

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Football, also known as soccer, is a sport brimming with drama, passion, and moments that leave fans breathless. One...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019