Top 10 Teams with Most 200+ Totals in T20Is: High Scoring Teams

High-scoring games have become a norm in T20 International cricket and teams are often crossing 200. This format is all about fast pace and big hits and many teams have established themselves as big scorers. Here in this article, we will go through Teams with most 200+ totals in T20Is.

Teams with Most 200+ Totals in T20Is

Sr. No Teams Number of 200+ Totals in T20Is 1 India 34 2 Australia 23 3 South Africa 22 4 New Zealand 21 5 England 20 6 West Indies 18 7 Pakistan 11 8 Nepal 11 9 Sri Lanka 11 10 Ireland 9

India – 34 Times

India is on the top with a total of 34 times knocking the rivals over 200 runs in T20Is. This is a side with a reputation of possessing one of the most destructive batting orders and out of these 34 matches, India has emerged victorious 27 times. Their highest performance of 260/5 was against Sri Lanka in the year 2017 in Indore thereby proving their authority on this version of the game.

Australia – 23 Times

Australia, the current T20 World Campions, has most frequently gone past the 200-score line in T20Is, 23 times. From these 23 matches, they have won 18 of them They have a distinguished record in the matches that have been played so far. Their best performance is 263/3 against Sri Lanka in the year 2016 to showcase their batting potential. Australia was also able to chase a total of over 240 for the fall of wickets against New Zealand.

South Africa – 22 times

To date, in T20I cricket, the South Africa team has aggregated 22 totals of 200 plus. They have demonstrated that they are capable of setting and chasing large scores; they have 14 wins under their belt. Their highest successful chase of 259/4 in March 2023 was against West Indies in Centurion.

New Zealand – 21 Times

The pioneers of T20I cricket, New Zealand have scored 200+ 21 times. They have 17 wins in those games. Their highest score of 254/5 against Scotland in July 2022 shows they can post big totals consistently.

England – 20 Times

Two-time T20 World Cup winners England have scored 200+ 20 times in T20 Internationals. They have 15 wins and their highest score of 267/3 against West Indies in 2023. They have also chased 220+ 3 times.

West Indies – 18 Times

In T20I cricket, West Indies are known for their skill and power and have scored 200+ 18 times. They have won 10 of those games and their highest score of 258/5 against South Africa. They have won only once while chasing a total of more than 200.

Pakistan – 11 Times

Pakistan has scored 200+ 11 times in T20 Internationals and has won all 11 of those games. Their highest score of 232/6 against England in 2021 shows they can post big totals. They have also chased 200+ successfully and won by 10 wickets.

Nepal – 11 Times

Nepal, a rising force in associate cricket, has scored 200+ 11 times in T20Is. They have won 10 of those games and their highest score of 314/3 against Mongolia is the highest team total in T20Is. Nepal’s ability to achieve that shows how fast they are progressing in international cricket.

Sri Lanka – 11 Times

Sri Lanka, the T20 World Cup 2014 winners, have scored 200+ 11 times in T20 Internationals. They have shown their batting prowess with a highest score of 260/6 against Kenya in 2007, a record that stood for a long time. Despite their achievements, Sri Lanka has lost 3 games after scoring 200+ in T20 internationals.

Ireland – 9 Times

Ireland has been a consistent team in T20 Internationals, scoring 200+ 9 times. They have won 6 of those games and their highest score of 226/4 against Austria shows they can do it. They have lost to stronger teams like Afghanistan and India, but their performances show they are competitive in T20 cricket.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these teams have been able to achieve so many 200+ totals in their T20I cricket and can also be argued to have shown consideration of this fast knock-out format of cricket. It may also be considered that such records contributed by the leading teams are relevant when more innovations arise in the T20 format of cricket.

