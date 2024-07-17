Thursday, July 18, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketTop 10 Teams with Most 200+ Totals in T20Is: High Scoring Teams
-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Teams with Most 200+ Totals in T20Is: High Scoring Teams

Top 10 Teams with Most 200+ Totals in T20Is: High Scoring Teams | KreedOn
Image Source: Times India
Sumit Gupta
By Sumit Gupta
4 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

High-scoring games have become a norm in T20 International cricket and teams are often crossing 200. This format is all about fast pace and big hits and many teams have established themselves as big scorers. Here in this article, we will go through Teams with most 200+ totals in T20Is.

-- Advertisement --

Teams with Most 200+ Totals in T20Is

Sr. No Teams Number of 200+ Totals in T20Is
1 India 34
2 Australia 23
3 South Africa 22
4 New Zealand 21
5 England 20
6 West Indies 18
7 Pakistan 11
8 Nepal 11
9 Sri Lanka 11
10 Ireland 9

India – 34 Times

USA vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source – Cricket Addictior

India is on the top with a total of 34 times knocking the rivals over 200 runs in T20Is. This is a side with a reputation of possessing one of the most destructive batting orders and out of these 34 matches, India has emerged victorious 27 times. Their highest performance of 260/5 was against Sri Lanka in the year 2017 in Indore thereby proving their authority on this version of the game.

Top 8 Highest IPL Run Chases | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 8 Highest Run Chase in IPL History | Record-Breaking Pursuits

Australia – 23 Times

Teams with most 200+ Totals in T20Is | KreedOn
Image Source: ESPNcricinfo

Australia, the current T20 World Campions, has most frequently gone past the 200-score line in T20Is, 23 times. From these 23 matches, they have won 18 of them They have a distinguished record in the matches that have been played so far. Their best performance is 263/3 against Sri Lanka in the year 2016 to showcase their batting potential. Australia was also able to chase a total of over 240 for the fall of wickets against New Zealand.

South Africa – 22 times

South Africa | KreedOn
Image Source: Pro Batsman

To date, in T20I cricket, the South Africa team has aggregated 22 totals of 200 plus. They have demonstrated that they are capable of setting and chasing large scores; they have 14 wins under their belt. Their highest successful chase of 259/4 in March 2023 was against West Indies in Centurion.

New Zealand – 21 Times

Most 200+ Totals In T20I Cricket | KreedOn
Image Source: Mint

The pioneers of T20I cricket, New Zealand have scored 200+ 21 times. They have 17 wins in those games. Their highest score of 254/5 against Scotland in July 2022 shows they can post big totals consistently.

England – 20 Times

England batters | KreedOn
Image Source: cricket.rediff

Two-time T20 World Cup winners England have scored 200+ 20 times in T20 Internationals. They have 15 wins and their highest score of 267/3 against West Indies in 2023. They have also chased 220+ 3 times.

West Indies – 18 Times

Most 200+ Totals in T20I Cricket | KreedOn
Image Source: Twenty20 Wiki

In T20I cricket, West Indies are known for their skill and power and have scored 200+ 18 times. They have won 10 of those games and their highest score of 258/5 against South Africa. They have won only once while chasing a total of more than 200.

Best ipl team | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 5 IPL Teams with the Most Wins | Bow Down to the Kings

Pakistan – 11 Times

Most 200+ Totals in T20I Cricket | KreedOn
Image Source: India Today

Pakistan has scored 200+ 11 times in T20 Internationals and has won all 11 of those games. Their highest score of 232/6 against England in 2021 shows they can post big totals. They have also chased 200+ successfully and won by 10 wickets.

Nepal – 11 Times

Nepal Team | KreedOn
Image Source: cricnepal

Nepal, a rising force in associate cricket, has scored 200+ 11 times in T20Is. They have won 10 of those games and their highest score of 314/3 against Mongolia is the highest team total in T20Is. Nepal’s ability to achieve that shows how fast they are progressing in international cricket.

Sri Lanka – 11 Times

Most 200+ Totals in T20I Cricket | KreedOn
Image Source: OneCricket

Sri Lanka, the T20 World Cup 2014 winners, have scored 200+ 11 times in T20 Internationals. They have shown their batting prowess with a highest score of 260/6 against Kenya in 2007, a record that stood for a long time. Despite their achievements, Sri Lanka has lost 3 games after scoring 200+ in T20 internationals.

Ireland – 9 Times 

Image Source: AajTak

Ireland has been a consistent team in T20 Internationals, scoring 200+ 9 times. They have won 6 of those games and their highest score of 226/4 against Austria shows they can do it. They have lost to stronger teams like Afghanistan and India, but their performances show they are competitive in T20 cricket.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these teams have been able to achieve so many 200+ totals in their T20I cricket and can also be argued to have shown consideration of this fast knock-out format of cricket. It may also be considered that such records contributed by the leading teams are relevant when more innovations arise in the T20 format of cricket.

Cricket Ball Throwers | KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Cricket Ball Throwers | Throwing Thunder

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which team has scored more than 200 for the most number of times in T20Is?

Team India has scored 200+ totals for the most number of times. (34)

How many times has Australia scored more than 200 in T20Is?

Australia has scored more than 200 in T20 Internationals 23 times.

Which team has scored the highest total in the history of T20Is?

Nepal has scored the highest T20I total. They registered 314 runs against Mongolia in 2023.

Has India ever scored more than 250 in T20 Internationals?

Yes, India has scored more than 250 once. They registered a total of 260 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

How many times has Pakistan registered a score of 200 plus in T20Is?

Pakistan has scored more than 200 in T20Is 11 Times.

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Sumit Gupta
Sumit Gupta
Previous article
Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra Achieve Top Seedings for India at Paris 2024 Olympics Table Tennis
Next article
Bhajan Kaur Biography: Family | Career | Education | Awards – All Details

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra Achieve Top Seedings for India at Paris 2024 Olympics Table Tennis

Saiman Das -
Sreeja Akula, seeded 16th, and Manika Batra, seeded 18th, are the top-seeded Indian players in the table tennis tournament...
News

AIFF Receives Assurance of Government Support from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Saiman Das -
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has pledged government support "within...
News

Indian Tennis Star Sumit Nagal Starts with a Win at Nordea Open in Bastad

Saiman Das -
India's leading singles player of Tennis, Sumit Nagal, achieved a significant win against Elias Ymer at the Nordea Open...
Cricket

Watch: Mohammed Shami Resumes Bowling in Nets Post Injury Break

Saiman Das -
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup due to...
Cricket

The Complete Guide to Strength Training for Cricketers: Elevate Your Game

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Strength training is not an optional part for cricketers. While some cricketers have reached the highest levels of the...
Cricket

Top 5 Bowlers Who Never Bowled a No Ball in Their Entire Career: Unbeatable Precision

Astik Ghosh -
Cricket is a game of skills and excellence. Your fitness and technique decide, how far you will reach in...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019