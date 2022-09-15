Top 10 Best Swimming Glasses | Protect Your Eyes & Improve Your Vision Underneath Water

- Advertisement -

Ponds, lakes, and rivers offer a beautiful opportunity for swimming, but once the Monsoon is over, they dry up pretty quickly and you become dependent on the chlorine-filled swimming pool. You will take a shower after swimming in a swimming pool to rinse the chlorine away from your body. But what about eyes? You cannot do that with eyes and that’s where the swimming glasses or swimming goggles come into the picture.

Why are swimming glasses necessary?

Swimming goggles are extremely useful to protect your eyes. They not only offer a clear view beneath the water but also keep your eyes from getting dry due to chlorine content. Many of you must have experienced stinging eyes after a short time underwater. This is not good for the eyes and that’s why everyone should wear swimming glasses, at least when doing swimming in a swimming pool. This article will give you all the information needed to buy the best swimming glasses.

Parameters should be considered while selecting the swimming glasses

There are thousands of swimming glasses available in the market. The most important aspect is the glasses should fit tightly around your eyes, so as not to allow water into that particular pocket. Other considerations depend on the color of the glasses. But in any situation, everybody’s primary concern should be to not allow water to enter your eyes.

Top 10 Swimming Glasses

Speedo Swedish goggles

These are used by professional swimmers and have positive reviews from users. You can get these either with a regular lens or with a mirrored lens. The best thing about them is that they have an anti-fog coating that provides a crystal clear vision beneath the water.

On the other hand, they need assembly and adjustments, so a beginner might find it very hard to get used to.

Pros Anti-fog coating Options for regular and mirrored lens Provides great visibility under the water

Cons Needs adjustments Difficult for beginners to get used to these glasses

Speedo Vanquisher 2.0 Swim Goggles

These are one of the best products in their price range. ‘Vanquisher’ as a product has its brand and fan following. They are leakproof and no adjustments are required which means you are ready to dive into the swimming pools as soon as you wear them.

Their anti-fog coating prevents the condensation of water and they do provide 4 interchangeable nose pieces for a precision fit. They can also protect the eyes from harmful UVA and UVB rays, which is a cool feature. There might be a problem with peripheral vision, but unless you are a professional swimmer, you can use them.

Pros Ready to use Various nose pieces for a better fit UVA and UVB protection Comparatively affordable

Cons Might not provide a great peripheral vision

TYR Socket Rocket Goggles

TYR Socket Rocket Goggles have used the best features of the Swedish and Vanquisher. Along with the best features, they also eliminate the problem of peripheral vision which was in the Vanquisher. These goggles are best for races, and you will find them very useful.

Pros A golden mean between Swedish and Vanquisher Best for races Good peripheral vision Ready to use

Cons Slightly on the higher side of the price

The Speedo Speed Socket 2.0 Swim Goggles

The most notable thing about these glasses is that they have been used by Caeleb Dressel and Michael Phelps during various swimming events. These swimmers’ names are enough to spread a positive brand image of them.

Coming to features, a rubberized gasket gives you a leak-proof fit. They are durable and can be used for daily practice.

Pros Used by Caeleb Dressel and Michael Phelps Leak Proof design Durable Relatively cheaper in price

Cons No Cons

FINIS Smart swimming glasses

As the name suggests, they are smart goggles and they do use high-end technology. Sports and technology nowadays go hand in hand, but still, the features of these glasses are surprising and quite incredible.

The goggles give you a heads-up display that tracks time, intervals, how much rest you have taken, the number of laps, splits (per lap and repetition), and more. Amazing, isn’t it?

Well, they are made for professional swimmers and not for recreational ones.

Pros Tracks swimming time Rest time The number of laps Heads-up display

Cons Very expensive

Solvic Antifog swimming glasses

If you are pretty new to swimming, these might be best for you. Because they are designed considering the needs of a recreational swimmer. The brand Solvic is new in the market but has been getting good traction since its arrival.

There are plenty of options when it comes to lens colors. Along with the color, you get an Anti-fog coating. They are extremely durable, so no need to worry about the strap and its life. However, shipment in India could be a problem. But who knows, in the future, they will think about it.

Pros Highly durable Specially designed for swimmer newbies Multiple nose bridges for a custom fit Multiple color options

Cons A brand is new to the market The problem of shipment in India resists the growth of the brand

Speedo FastSkin Hyper Elite Goggles

These are used by Michael Phelps in the 200m butterfly at the Beijing Olympics. They are designed for professional swimmers and have excellent reviews from users. One feature which is quite amazing is their specially designed shape for drag reduction.

You must have heard about specially designed cars and cycles for high-speed races, but goggles for swimming, it is completely another level of engineering.

Pros Designed for professional swimmers Drag reducing design Different color options

Cons Highly expensive

Arena Cobra Ultra Swipe Swimming Goggles

These are specially designed to eliminate the problem of fog. These goggles do give you a hydrodynamic edge with an extremely low profile.

Wipe or rinse the inside of the lens and the anti-fog coating will reactivate.

They also provide UV protection and are considered to be the most advanced anti-fog racing goggles. These goggles straps are quite durable.

Pros Specially designed anti-fog glasses UV protection Durable

Cons Very expensive The extremely low profile makes the eyelashes brush against the goggles.

MP Michael Phelps Xceed Swimming Goggles

This is the product of the legendary swimmer Michael Phelps. Before coming up with his own swimming glasses brand, he had used other brands. Being a professional, highly experienced, and extremely successful swimmer, he knows what are the challenges and problems when it comes to swimming glasses. Thus he came up with his own swimming glass brand.

These are engineered with Exo-core Technology, combining two materials for maximum performance. The gasket is very soft and perfectly watertight. They provide a great vision which is necessary if you are a professional swimmer.

Pros Michael Phelps is the owner of the brand Exo-core Technology Expanded field of vision

Cons Lesser color options Highly expensive

Aqua Sphere Kayenne swimming glasses

Aqua Sphere Kayenne Swim Goggles are not for professionals as they don’t have drag-reducing technology. However, they can be used by swimmers who swim in lakes or oceans.

When you swim in natural water sources, it is always important to be aware of your surroundings and these goggles provide great peripheral vision.

Pros Can be used in natural water resources 180° wide field of vision Ideal for overcast and low light conditions

Cons Expensive compared to similar brands

