Top 10 Best Submission Holds in WWE: Locking in Victory

WWE isn’t just about high-flying maneuvers and thunderous slams. A crucial element of professional wrestling lies in the art of submission holds. These maneuvers force opponents to tap out, acknowledging defeat due to excruciating pain or the threat of serious injury. While the theatrics of professional wrestling add to the experience, some submission holds are genuinely effective and have roots in real grappling disciplines. This list explores the top 10 submission holds used in WWE, highlighting their mechanics, history, and the iconic wrestlers who have made them famous. These 10 submission holds represent just a glimpse into the vast arsenal used in WWE. Each submission not only showcases the technical aspects of professional wrestling but also adds layers of storytelling and character development to a captivating spectacle.

Top 10 Best Submission Holds in WWE

Sr. No Submission Holds 1 The Sharpshooter 2 Hell’s Gate 3 STF 4 Ankle Lock 5 Kimaru Lock 6 Walls of Jericho 7 The Mandible Claw 8 Figure-Four Leglock 9 Dragon Sleeper 10 Dis-arm-Her

The Sharpshooter

This submission, made legendary by the “Hitman” Bret Hart, applies excruciating pressure to the lower back and legs. The wrestler locks their legs around the opponent’s torso and cranks back on the neck, forcing them to submit. The Sharpshooter’s simplicity and effectiveness made it a cornerstone of Bret Hart’s matches, leaving a lasting impact on WWE.

Hell’s Gate

Before The Undertaker unleashed the terrifying Hell’s Gate on a long list of unfortunate Superstars, he had already dominated the squared circle for more than ten years. The gogoplata is a highly dangerous variation of a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu chokehold that involves pulling an opponent to the ground and then savagely thrusting their throat against the shinbone. Vickie Guerrero temporarily banned the hold because it is so dangerous that many Superstars spit up blood when it is executed with The Deadman’s signature intensity.

STF

Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton are just a handful of the Superstars who have tapped into John Cena’s STF. The stepover toehold facelock, or STF for short, was created by the legendary grappler Lou Thesz. However, the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion never executed the move with the same level of intensity as John Cena. Reaching for an opponent’s back, knees, and neck simultaneously, the former WWE Champion truly pushed a man to his breaking point with this maneuver.

Ankle lock

The “Olympic Hero” Kurt Angle brought amateur wrestling legitimacy to WWE with his signature Ankle Lock. This submission hyper extends the opponent’s ankle by applying pressure with the legs. The excruciating pain can force even the toughest competitors to tap out. Kurt Angle’s technical mastery of the Ankle Lock made it a feared maneuver throughout his career.

Kimura Lock

The “Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka brought her Joshi Puroresu background to WWE with the Kimura Lock. This submission applies pressure to the opponent’s shoulder and arm using their own gi (jacket) or by utilizing the wrestler’s legs. Asuka’s technical proficiency and the Kimura Lock’s versatility make it a dangerous weapon in her arsenal.

Walls of Jericho

A variation of the Boston Crab, Chris Jericho’s Walls of Jericho applies pressure to the back and neck. The hold’s effectiveness and Jericho’s flamboyant character made it a signature maneuver throughout his illustrious career.

The Mandible Claw

This submission, associated with the deranged persona of Mick Foley, utilizes the thumb to apply pressure to the opponent’s jaw. While not a legitimate submission in real grappling, the Mandible Claw’s unique brutality and association with Mick Foley’s unpredictable character made it a memorable part of WWE history.

Figure-Four Leglock

The iconic “Nature Boy” Ric Flair used this submission to cement his legacy as a “16-time World Champion.” The Figure-Four applies pressure to the opponent’s quadriceps and lower back. While not the most technically complex submission, Ric Flair’s use of the Figure-Four and his signature theatrics made it a fan favorite.

Dragon Sleeper

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s signature submission involved applying a sleeper hold from behind, restricting blood flow to the opponent’s brain. While not a common submission in modern WWE due to safety concerns, the Dragon Sleeper’s effectiveness and association with Piper’s aggressive persona made it a memorable part of wrestling history.

Dis-arm-Her

This relatively new submission, popularized by “The Man” Becky Lynch, is a variation of the Fujiwara armbar. It targets the opponent’s arm by applying pressure on the triceps and shoulder joint. The Dis-arm-Her’s effectiveness and Becky Lynch’s dominant persona have made it a symbol of women’s empowerment in WWE.

