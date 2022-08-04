Top 10 Biggest Sports management companies in India

- Advertisement -

Sports Management is one of the sectors which has promised a lot for the future. Talking about India, the degree and courses for sports management had always always present, but there wasn’t much fame about it in the industry and amongst the students. However, with the invention of IPL and Neeraj Chopra’s golden throw at the Tokyo Olympics, a lot of money had flown into the game. Now sports has become a business for many people and that’s why after 2008 sports management companies have emerged tremendously. There is a misconception among the people that sports management falls under event management. Yes! Partially it is true, but sports management is far more than event management. Take a look at some of the best sports management companies in India.

Complete List of top 10 sports management company

Sports Management Companies in India Sports Management Company Name IMG-Reliance Sporty Solutionz Baseline Ventures Rhiti Sports Procam International JSW Sports Sportz Interactive GMR Sports Pvt Ltd DNA Mashal Sports

IMG-Reliance/Rise Worldwide

The famous Reliance Industries collaborated with IMG, i.e. International Management Group, and have formed IMG-Reliance, a sports management company. IMG is a New York-based company that takes responsibility for global sport, events, and talent management.

This collaboration took place in 2010 and their main work is all about the development, marketing, and managing sports and entertainment in India.

The brand name of IMG has helped this company to become one of the best and leading sports management companies in India.

Recently the company changed its name to Rise worldwide.

Sporty Solutionz

Sporty Solutionz Pvt. Ltd. (SSPL) is an organization that works for sports marketing. In recent years, with technological evolution, people’s increased tendency to consume digital content has turned the marketing sector upside down. Thus the digital marketing tool has become the most effective and efficient for any marketing campaign.

Along with India, Sporty Solutionz also has offices in the US, Singapore, Pakistan, UAE, and Bangladesh. Very few people know that the Indian Badminton League (IBL) is owned by Sporty Solutionz and it is the second biggest sports brand in India obviously after IPL.

Their services include Media Rights, Intellectual Property Creation, TV Production, Sponsorship, Sales, Marketing, Content Sales, Sports Event Management, Talent Representation, and Consultancy.

Baseline Ventures

Through the services like Talent Management, Event Management, Global Brand Partnerships, Sponsorships, Licensing, Negotiate, and Distribute Media Rights, Baseline Ventures have become one of the big players in sports marketing and management companies.

Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) and Baseline Ventures are the co-owners of Pro Volleyball League, which is a very new, but promising franchise league in Volleyball. Baseline Ventures is funded by a US-based corporate venture fund.

This is one of the newbies in the market but has been able to get success in a very quick time, to be precise in just 8 years.

Rhiti Sports

Rhiti Sports is perhaps a comparatively older company. This sports management agency was founded in 2007, which was just before the inaugural season of IPL, and thus must have reaped the benefits far more than any other sports and event management company.

Under the roof of Rhiti Sports, almost all types of people related to sports come together. The list includes industry experts, media distribution organizations, rights holders, athletes, events, original content, experiential zones, movie production, live entertainment, brands, and many more.

Rhiti Sports, in the year 2010 started a new venture under the name ‘Rhiti Charitable Foundation’, which focuses on the sporting development of children who are from tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

This is a noble initiative from them as these cities lack world-class facilities.

They provide services in the areas of sports consultancy, conceptualization, athlete representation, sports asset management & marketing, event management, media rights distribution, sponsorship, live entertainment, and original content production services.

Procam International

If you look at other companies’ founding dates, you will find Procam as the oldest and most experienced one. It might be one of the oldest, but it followed the same path as the new companies. Procam came into existence in 1988. It was founded by Anil Singh and Vivek Singh, when sports, especially cricket was shaping up as global sports.

The 1992 Cricket World Cup that was organized in Australia brought money, fame, TV rights, and colored clothes to this gentleman’s game. The money brought professionalism and then entered the corporate world. Procam International made the most of the healthy sports environment.

Tata Mumbai Marathon is the flagship event of Procam International. Other than cricket, they are experts in Tennis, Squash, Horse Racing, and PI Powerboat as well.

JSW Sports

JSW Sports is a project of JSW Group which is one of the largest conglomerates with a global presence across India, the USA, South America, Europe & Africa. This sports management company was founded in 2012. Well, in just 10 years, the company is roaring high.

During the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, the jerseys of all the Indian athletes have been sponsored by JSW.

Sports for Excellence (SEP) is a venture of JSW Sports where they support athletes in every way that they could.

Sportz Interactive

In this digital world, how can you forget Sportz Interactive? It is perhaps the best sports digital solutions company. The company was founded in 2002. Well in 2002, India was no way near the internet revolution, but with a long-term plan in mind, Sportz Interactive took a gamble, and now it has been paying them off in a big way.

You just name the sports tournament for which they haven’t worked! IFA, Bundesliga, STAR Sports, Pro Kabaddi, Indian Super League, FOX Sports Asia, ESPN Cricinfo, Procam International, The International Cricket Council, Yahoo!, PUMA, The Times of India, NDTV, Fairfax Australia, and European Professional Club Rugby; well these are all one of the biggest sporting leagues and it is a proud feeling for every Indian to see Indian sports start-up, in just 20 years working with these big names in the sporting industry.

Their work includes Data Analytics, Data Visualization, Gaming & Social Media Innovations, Web & Mobile products, Content Management and Video Solutions.

GMR Sports Pvt Ltd

Just like JSW, GMR Sports Private Limited is a project of GMR Group. Every one of us has seen the GMR logo on the Delhi Daredevils’ jersey. They were the sole owner of the team for 10 years and now the newly founded Delhi Capitals is a partnership between JSW Group and GMR Group.

Other than DC, they also have UP Yoddha, which is a Kabaddi team playing in a Pro Kabaddi League.

Just a few days ago, they became the owners of the Johannesburg Team in the SA GLOBAL T20 LEAGUE.

DNA

DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited is India’s leading event management company.

You see hoardings, digital banners, decorations, advertising triangles, lighting arrangements, sound arrangements and everything that is needed for the smooth conduct of the IPL has been all managed by DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited.

Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League are also part of DNA.

Mashal Sports

Pro Kabaddi became a super hit sports event right from the word go. Everything just clicked and since then the PKL has been considered one of the greatest success stories among the sporting leagues. Well, to everyone’s astonishment, PKL is the brainchild of Mashal Sports.

Mashal Sports was founded in 1994 by Anand Mahindra and Charu Sharma. Both of them have had huge success in individual life, however, Mashal Sports was falling short by a large margin. But with tenacity, they never ceased to work for Mashal Sports and finally, they got the breakthrough with the success of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Conclusion

These are a few of the best and most prominent sports management companies. India, on a sports field, has surely started its journey to becoming a powerhouse. The Olympic 2020 and ongoing Commonwealth Games are a perfect testament to it. These sports management companies, may it be an event management, athlete management, or marketing management company, all of them have worked tirelessly to make India a sporting country on a global level. With their efforts, India now has world-class facilities and coaches. Everyone should really appreciate their work in the sporting field. You can surely say it is one of the most thankless jobs.

