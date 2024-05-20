Top 10 Shortest WWE Wrestlers in Wrestling History: Small Stature, Big Impact

- Advertisement -

The world of professional wrestling is often dominated by giants, larger-than-life personalities who fill the ring with their presence. However, WWE has also seen its fair share of success stories from wrestlers who defy expectations with their height. These shorter superstars have proven that size isn’t everything, captivating audiences with their agility, technical prowess, and sheer determination.

Get ready to meet the shortest of the short, the high-flying heroes, and the technical wizards who have carved their names in WWE history, all despite their diminutive stature. This is a glimpse into the world of WWE’s shortest wrestlers, where incredible talent shines brightly regardless of height.

Top 10 Shortest WWE Wrestlers of All Time

Sr. No Top 10 Shortest WWE Wrestlers 1 Max Mini/Tzuki 2 Dink the Clown 3 Hornswoggle 4 El Torito 5 Drake Maverik 6 Lio Rush 7 Kalisto 8 Rey Mysterio 9 Funaki 10 Jamie Noble

Max Mini/Tzuki – 3’7”

Mexican wrestler Tzuki worked for WWF (now WWE) in the late 1990s and again in 2005–2006, competing as Max Mini. At just 3 feet 7 inches tall, he is the shortest WWE wrestler ever. He appeared frequently as a luchador in Raw and SmackDown while wearing a mask. He participated in Raw mini tag matches, made an appearance at the 1998 Royal Rumble, and wrestled in the junior divisions.

Dink The Clown – 4’

At four feet tall, Dink the Clown, who goes by the name Claude Giroux, is the second-shortest WWE wrestler ever. He is a Canadian-born dwarf wrestler. Dink, who was Doink the Clown’s sidekick from 1993 to 1994, was employed by WWE. On WWF Superstars of Wrestling, Dink was a gift from Santa Claus to Doink. Clowning around, he escorted Doink to the ring. Both of them competed in a tag match at WrestleMania X, and they faced off against Team Kings and Team Clowns at Survivor Series.

Hornswoggle – 4’4”

Dylan American professional wrestler Mark Postl is best known for being Hornswoggle in the WWE. At four feet five inches, he is the third shortest wrestler in the WWE. In a 2006 SmackDown episode, he made his WWE debut alongside Finlay. Finlay’s victory in the WWE United States Championship was aided by Hornswoggle. Over the years, Finlay had alliances and feuds with a number of the WWE’s most well-known stars. In addition, Hornswoggle took home the WWE Cruiserweight Title. In 2007 and 2008, he also appeared in a story as the illegitimate son of Vince McMahon. Hornswoggle was allies with Sheamus, DX, 3MB, and John Cena. He is widely considered to be amongst the WWE’s funniest wrestlers.

El Torito – 4’5”

Mexican professional wrestler Mascarita Dorada has wrestled for the WWE as El Torito. At 4 feet 5 inches tall, he is among the shortest wrestlers to ever enter the WWE ring. In 2013, he made his WWE debut as Los Matadores’ mascot, donning a bull mask. In 2014, he had also participated in the Royal Rumble Match. El Torito was at odds with the Dudley Boyz, 3MB, and hornswoggle. After that, he stopped competing in the ring and was only featured in the backstage parts. 2016 saw the release of him and other wrestlers from the WWE.

Drake Maverick – 5’4”

Drake Maverik is the most well-known ring persona of English professional wrestler James Michael Curtin in the WWE. His height of five feet four inches makes him one of the shortest wrestlers in the WWE. In 2017, Drake Maverik joined the WWE and assumed the role of General Manager for WWE 205 Live. In addition, he oversaw EC3 and Authors of Pain (AOP). His relentless pursuit of the Championship on Raw made him well-known. Drake, who has eight WWE 24/7 Championship victories under his belt, is currently a backstage creative team member.

Lio Rush – 5’6”

Professional wrestler Leonel Gerard Green, better known by his ring name Lio Rush, is an American. At 5 feet 6 inches tall, he is among the smaller wrestlers in the WWE. In 2017, he made his WWE debut working for NXT’s developmental division. He later joined 205 Live and won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. He eventually took over as Bobby Lashley’s manager and assisted him in winning the Intercontinental Championship. Lio Rush was dropped from the main roster for showing disrespect towards WWE Veterans. After winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and making a comeback to NXT, he eventually lost. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE later released him.

Kalisto – 5’6”

Mexican American professional wrestler Emanuel Alejandro Rodriguez is best known in the WWE as Kalisto. Being among the shortest wrestlers in the WWE, he is 5 feet 6 inches tall. Kalisto engages in mask-wearing luchador wrestling. In 2013, he signed a WWE contract as an NXT member, and he was well-known for his high-flying skills.

After that, Kalisto and Sin Cara created “The Lucha Dragons,” a stable, and in 2015, Kalisto was called up to make his Main roster debut. In 2015, Kalisto won the United States Championship, and in 2017, he won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. He then spent eight years working for WWE before being let go in 2021.

Rey Mysterio – 5’6”

Oscar Gutierrez, better known to the public as Rey Mysterio in professional wrestling. Rey is a masked luchador, a WWE Hall of Famer, and a former world champion. He is most likely the list’s shortest world champion. The height of Rey Mysterio is 5 feet 6 inches. After signing a contract with WWE in 2002, Rey debuted on the SmackDown roster. Along with Edge, he formed a Tag Team and went on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Rey Mysterio has won the World Heavyweight Championship twice, the WWE Cruiserweight Championship three times, the WWE United States Championship twice, the WWE Intercontinental Championship twice, the WWE Tag Team Championship four times, and the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship four times. He also won the The 2006 Royal Rumble was. After being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023, he is currently in charge of the SmackDown brand’s stable Lucha World Order (LWO).

Funaki – 5’7”

Color commentator and professional wrestler Shoichi “Sho” Funaki is of Japanese origin. Funaki wrestled for the WWE between 1998 and 2010. Funaki has one victory each in the WWE Cruiserweight and Hardcore championships. He is currently employed by WWE as a Japanese commentator.

Jamie Noble – 5’7”

Jamie Noble is the ring name of James Gibson, an American retired professional wrestler. At 5 feet 7 inches tall, he is among the shortest wrestlers in the WWE. In 2002, he made his WWE debut by attacking The Hurricane during a SmackDown episode.

He managed to capture the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Jamie Noble was in a situation where he was punished for disrespecting Vickie Guerrero by being easily defeated. 2009 saw his retirement from professional wrestling due to a back injury. Jamie Noble later went on to work as a producer for the WWE and is also known as J&J Security, having worked with Joey Mercury to provide security for Seth Rollins. As of right now, Jamie Noble is employed by WWE as a backstage producer.

