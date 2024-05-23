Top 10 Shortest WWE Title Reigns: From Champion to Chump

The WWE Championship, or the World Heavyweight Championship, are the pinnacle of achievement in professional wrestling. Superstars dedicate their careers to reaching this coveted position. However, for a select few unfortunate souls, their championship glory was fleeting, measured in mere minutes or even seconds. This piece dives into the bizarre world of the shortest WWE Title reigns in history, highlighting the unexpected twists and turns that can occur in the unpredictable world of professional wrestling.

Top 10 Shortest WWE Title Reigns

Sr. No Wrestler Duration 1 The Big Show 45 Seconds 2 Andre The Giant 1 minute 45 seconds 3 Seth Rollins 2 minutes 4 Yokuzuna 2 minutes 20 seconds 5 John Cena 3 minute 15 seconds 6 Jeff Hardy 5 minutes 7 Roman Reigns 5 Minutes 15 seconds 8 Daniel Bryan 5 Minutes 25 seconds 9 Drew McIntyre 5 Minutes 45 seconds 10 Randy Orton 25 minutes

The Big Show (45 seconds)

2011 saw Big Show compete against Mark Henry in a Chairs Match for the World Heavyweight Championship at the TLC pay-per-view. Big Show won the World Heavyweight Championship by landing a “knockout punch” on the World Strongest Man. Following the match, Mark Henry used a chair to attack Big Show and applied a DDT to the chairs. In less than 45 seconds, Daniel Bryan, accompanied by a referee, ran out to the ring, cashed in his Money in The Bank Contract, and pinned Big Show.

Andre The Giant (1 minute 45 seconds)

Andre the Giant defeated Hulk Hogan in a contentious match in February 1988 to win the title. The referee failed to notice that Hogan’s shoulder was off the mat for the third count. But in one minute and forty-five seconds, Ted DiBiase, aka The Million Dollar Man, defeated Andre the Giant to win the title.

Seth Rollins (2 minutes)

Following his knee injury recovery, Seth Rollins faced Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship title at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, which he successfully defended. Not long after winning, Dean Ambrose used the Money in the Bank Briefcase to ambush Seth Rollins from behind and cash in his Money in the Bank contract, which he had won that same day. After that, he used “Dirty Deeds” to take out Seth Rollins and win the WWE Championship in less than two minutes.

Yokuzuna (2 minutes 20 seconds)

With Mr. Fuji’s assistance, Yokozuna defeated Bret Hart to win the WWE Title at WrestleMania 9. Hulk Hogan interrupted his victory celebrations shortly after and issued a challenge for a title fight. After a leg drop, Hulk Hogan defeated Yokozuna to win the WWE Title in just two minutes and twenty seconds.

John Cena (3 minutes 15 seconds)

After a fierce battle with five other Raw superstars, John Cena emerged victorious in the Elimination Chamber Match pay-per-view in 2010 and captured the WWE Championship. Cena could hardly even stand after the victory. Vince McMahon, the chairman of the WWE, congratulated Cena on his win and immediately announced a matchup with Batista. In three minutes and fifteen seconds, Batista ended Cena’s championship reign by hitting him with a spear and a powerbomb.

Jeff Hardy (5 minutes)

In a ladder match in 2009 at Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Edge lost to Jeff Hardy for the World Heavyweight Championship. Following a thrilling match against Edge, Jeff Hardy captured the WWE Championship for the first time. Following the match, CM Punk hurried to the ring with a referee, cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, and stole Jeff Hardy’s championship. In five minutes, Jeff Hardy’s first World Championship Title reign came to an end.

Roman Reigns (5 Minutes 15 seconds)

At SummerSlam 2015, Roman Reigns defeated Dean Ambrose to win the WWE Championship. Triple-H visited the ring shortly after Roman Reigns emerged victorious to wish him luck. However, Sheamus attacked Roman Reigns with a brogue kick and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Championship, while Roman struck Triple-H with a spear. The match ended in 5 minutes and 15 seconds for Roman Reigns.

Daniel Bryan (5 minutes 25 seconds)

With Triple-H serving as a special guest referee, Daniel Bryan defeated John Cena to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2013. Following Daniel Bryan’s victory, Randy Orton entered the ring carrying his Money in the Bank briefcase. Triple-H gave Randy Orton the opportunity to cash in on his Money in the Bank contract and hit Daniel Bryan with a pedigree. The title was lost by Daniel Bryan in 5 minutes and 25 seconds.

Drew McIntyre (5 minutes 45 seconds)

At WrestleMania 40, night 2, Drew defeated Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight title. However, the Scottish Warrior’s title reign was short-lived, as minutes later Damien Priest used his Money in the Bank contract to wrest the title away from him.

Randy Orton (25 minutes)

It was stated that John Cena will defend the WWE Championship in a Last Man Standing match against Randy Orton at No Mercy 2007. However, Randy Orton won the WWE Championship without ever having to fight, and John Cena suffered an injury. But on the same day, Triple-H challenged Randy Orton and defeated him to win the WWE Championship. The championship reign of Randy Orton lasted a mere twenty-five minutes.

