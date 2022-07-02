Saturday, July 2, 2022
Top 10 Roller Skates: Fascinating Roller Skates to Roll with Flow

By KreedOn Network
Best Roller Skates - KreedOn
Image Source: PeakPx
The invention of roller skates has been traditionally ascribed to a Belgian, Joseph Merlin, in the 1760s but its popularity has seen a resurgence in recent times. Skating is a fun activity and an ideal piece of exercise.

The sport of skating is enjoyed by many across the world. Roller-skating sports consist of speed skating, figure skating, and dancing competitions similar to ice-skating sports. There are also different types of surfaces that skaters skate on and can perform their tricks. 

Skating is a fun and liberating activity. It’s a low-impact sport that can be done easily by people of all ages. However, roller skating can be expensive. The best skates are usually the latest ones with new technology but traditionally you may find that old roller skates are better.

To make roller skating accessible to the masses, we’ve created the Top 10 Roller Skates blog. Here are the top 10 skates and their associated pros and cons.

List of top 10 best Roller Skates in India

S. NoTop Ten Roller Skates
1Jaspo Marshal Trainers Adjustable Skates
2Nivia PRO Speed Skate
3Kamachi Adjustable Aluminium Body Inline Skates K906
4Cosco Sprint Skates
5Strauss Adjustable Skates
6JASPO Radar Hydra-MAX Adjustable Skates
7Jaspo Big Boss Adjustable Quad Skates
8Jaspo pro-10 Quad Shoe Skates
9Jonex Tenacity Skates
10LUCHILA Inline Skates

Jaspo Marshal Trainers Adjustable Roller Skates

best roller skates - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

These roller skates from Jaspo are perfect for beginners. These skates have an easy lace system that is highly adjustable. They also have toe stoppers for the best brake control.

The Jaspo Marshal trainers are lightweight and have high breathability due to soft inner lining and foam.

Furthermore, these roller skates are comfortable and provide good fitting.

Jaspo Marshal roller skates are perfect for beginners who want to learn roller skating.

ProsCons
Adjustable skatesA little expensive 
Perfect fittingNot very safe
Very comfortable 

Nivia PRO Speed Skate

best roller skates - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Nivia is one of the best sports manufacturers in the world. They produce both quad and inline skates. Nivia Pro Speed is a high-quality inline roller skate that provides adequate speed and comfort. They are available in two colors, yellow and black.

These skates are a little expensive but give you high control and stability. 

These roller skates are one of the best for men. You won’t regret buying these.

ProsCons
Highly comfortable A little expensive
Great controlNot very durable 
High stability 

Kamachi Adjustable Aluminium Body Inline Skates K906

best roller skates - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

The Kamachi adjustable roller skates are the third ones on this list and are undoubtedly some of the best in the market. They have numerous amazing features which placed them in a must-buy category.

These roller skates have an amazing soft padding, which makes them comfortable and breathable roller skates.

These skates are a great choice for beginner players.

ProsCons
DurableA little loose
Breathable and comfortableLow stability 
Great for beginners

Cosco Sprint Roller Skates

best roller skates - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Cosco is a very popular sports brand in India. These high-quality skates provide us with fine speed at affordable rates. These Cosco skates are easy to learn and control.

Their wheels have low resistance, which helps in effortless movement, and are incredibly stable. They are easy to control even when they are moving at high speed. 

These Cosco skates are a great option for intermediate skaters.

ProsCons
Very stableLow durability 
Easy to learnNot many cons
Nice speed

Strauss Adjustable Skates

best roller skates - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

The Strauss Tenacity roller skates are adjustable skates and perfect for 6-8 yrs old boys and girls. They are made using high-quality rubber and are extremely safe for kids. Furthermore, these roller skates come with additional laces for kids.

These skates offer moderate speed and have smooth-rolling wheels. They also have a quick breaks system which makes them safe for kids.

These features are enough to make these skates the best option for kids.

ProsCons
Smooth movement A little heavy
Highly safeNot very durable
Great for kids

JASPO Radar Hydra-MAX Adjustable Skates

Best roller skates - KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Jaspo is an Indian sports brand. The Jaspo Radar Hydra skates are wonderful skates that target the mid-tier price range. This product is available in two colors-blue and green

These roller skates are easy to turn and great for spinning because of the presence of three wheels instead of four. These amazing skates are highly comfortable as well as durable.

These roller skates are ideal for both indoors and outdoors.

ProsCons
Very comfortable Low speed
High durabilityA bit heavy
Affordable skates

Jaspo Big Boss Adjustable Quad Roller Skates

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

The seventh product on this list is another roller skate from Jaspo. The Jaspo Big Boss skates are highly suitable for roads and rinks. They are attractive, durable, breathable, and adjustable with a good lace system.

These roller skates are made of high-quality fiber that provides prime comfort and easy movement. These skates have a remarkable braking system that gives complete control to the user. 

They are a great choice for outdoor beginners. These skates are undoubtedly one of the best skates.

ProsCons
Durable roller skatesA little loose
Attractive designLow durability
High breathability 

Jaspo pro-10 Quad Shoe Skates

Image Source: Amazon

The pro-10 roller skates from Jaspo come with a speed strap which helps in high-speed skating.

These skates have leather boots which are incredibly soft and comfortable. Leather is used to make the upper material of these skates. They have lightweight nylon plates which provide control and balance.

These roller skates are available in various sizes and four different colors- orange, blue, yellow, and green.

This is one of the best skates on this list.

ProsCons
Nice designNot very durable
Lightweight and comfortable Not very safe 
Soft and stable

Jonex Tenacity Skates

KreedOn
Image Source: Amazon

Jonex is a well-known sports brand. They produce products such as shoes, racquets, roller skates, etc. The roller skates from Jonex are targeted at children over 6 years of age. The wheels used in these skates are made of high-quality materials and polyurethane rubber which allow smooth and easy movement. 

These roller skates are sturdy, strong, and durable. They are extremely safe and have a great braking mechanism. Not only are these skates comfortable, but they also have a great fitting.

These skates are a great choice for indoor skating and streets.

ProsCons
Sturdy and strong skatesA bit heavy
Comfortable and durableNot very attractive 
Great fitting

LUCHILA Inline Skates

LUCHILA Inline Skates
Image Source: Amazon

The last roller skates to be on this list are designed by Rollerblade. These Luchila Skates have good stability and balance and give you complete control. They provide great speed and smooth movement along with safety.

The boots are comfortable, durable, and supportive. They have 80 mm wheels which are suitable for all conditions. The size of these skates is adjustable, and it has a top buckle for a precise fit.

Ultimately, these roller skates are one of the best roller skates for beginners and also a fantastic choice for intermediate skaters.

ProsCons
Nice speedNo issue found
High durability 
Perfect for beginners

KreedOn Network
