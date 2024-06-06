Top 10 Players with Most Wickets in T20 World Cup: Bowling Masterclass

The T20 World Cup, a biennial cricketing extravaganza, has captured the imagination of fans worldwide. It’s a tournament where power hitters and skillful bowlers leave their mark on the biggest stage. In this cauldron of pressure and glory, bowlers who consistently take wickets emerge as true match-winners. This article explores the top 10 bowlers with the most wickets in T20 World Cup history, highlighting their exceptional skills and contributions to their respective teams.

Top 10 Players with Most Wickets in T20 World Cups

Sr. No Players with Most T20 World Cup Wickets Number of Wickets 1 Shakib Al Hasan 47 2 Shahid Afridi 39 3 Lasith Malinga 38 4 Saeed Ajmal 36 5 Ajantha Mendis 35 6 Umar Gul 35 7 Wanindu Hasaranga 32 8 Ravichandran Ashwin 32 9 Dale Steyn 30 10 Stuart Broad 30

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 47 wickets

Thе world’s prеmiеr all-roundеr, Shakib Al Hasan, has bееn a pillar for Bangladеsh in T20 World Cups. His lеft-arm spin and ability to control thе run flow havе rеsultеd in 47 wickеts across sеvеn tournamеnts. Shakib’s еxpеriеncе and tactical nous makе him a valuablе assеt, oftеn taking wickеts at crucial momеnts to rеstrict thе opposition.

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) – 39 wickets

The iconic Pakistani all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, was a force to be reckoned with in T20 cricket. His aggressive leg-spin and knack for picking up crucial wickets at vital junctures earned him 39 wickets across six World Cups. Afridi’s unpredictable bowling style and ability to take wickets in clusters often turned the tide of matches in Pakistan’s favor.

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)- 38 wickets

The name Lasith Malinga is synonymous with toe-crushing yorkers and pinpoint accuracy. The Sri Lankan slinga dominated the early T20 World Cup stages, taking a staggering 38 wickets across six tournaments. His ability to swing the new ball and bowl lethal yorkers at the death made him a nightmare for batsmen. Malinga’s fiery spells were instrumental in Sri Lanka’s journey in all of the editions of the world cup.

Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan) – 36 wickets

The T20 World Cup stage has witnessed some of the most prolific wicket-takers in cricket history. Among them stands the enigmatic figure of Saeed Ajmal, the Pakistani off-spinner who bamboozled batsmen with his doosra and variations. Ajmal’s rise to prominence coincided with the early years of the T20 World Cup. His stock delivery, the off-break, was deceptive enough. However, it was his doosra, a ball delivered with an off-spinner’s action but spinning away from the right-handed batsman, that truly set him apart. Batsmen struggled to pick his deliveries, leading to a flurry of wickets and a reputation as a match-winner. Ajmal’s impact on the T20 World Cup stage was undeniable. In just five tournaments, between 2009 and 2014, he scalped a staggering 36 wickets.

Ajanta Mendis (Sri Lanka) – 35 wickets

The brief but impactful career of Ajantha Mendis in international cricket is a testament to the power of deception and variation. Ajantha Mendis burst onto the international scene in 2008, mesmerizing batsmen with his unorthodox bowling action and a puzzling delivery known as the “carrom ball.” Mendis’ quick rise to prominence coincided with the 2009 T20 World Cup, where he was set to make his mark on the biggest stage. The 2009 T20 World Cup in England proved to be Ajantha Mendis’ coming-of-age tournament. His ability to spin a web of mystery bamboozled even the best batsmen. In just seven matches, he scalped a staggering 12 wickets at an exceptional average of 11.91 and an economy rate of just over 5 runs per over. Mendis’ unplayable spells were instrumental in Sri Lanka’s journey to the finals, where they fell short against Pakistan.

Umar Gul (Pakistan) – 35 wickets

Gul possessed a lethal yorker, a delivery that landed precisely on the base of the stumps, making it almost unplayable for batsmen. His pinpoint accuracy and ability to bowl yorkers consistently under pressure made him a true match-winner for Pakistan. Umar Gul’s defining moments came in the 2007 and 2009 T20 World Cups. In 2007, he emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan, claiming 13 wickets in just 7 matches at an exceptional average of 11.92 and an economy rate of just above 5. His ability to hold his nerve and execute yorkers under pressure was crucial in Pakistan’s journey to the final that year. Two years later, in 2009, Gul once again led the Pakistani bowling attack, taking 13 wickets in 6 matches. His consistent performances throughout these tournaments cemented his reputation as a world-class death bowler.

Wanindu Hasranga (Sri Lanka) – 32 wickets

The T20 World Cup has witnessed some of the most phenomenal bowling performances in cricket history. Among these, the Sri Lankan wrist-spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, has carved a niche for himself in recent years. Wanindu Hasaranga’s debut in the T20 World Cup came in 2014, but it was in the 2021 edition that he truly announced himself on the global stage. He claimed a staggering 16 wickets in just 8 matches, showcasing his exceptional leg-spin and googly variations. Also, he was the player to bag the most number of wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 32 wickets

Ashwin’s journey in the T20 World Cup began in the 2012 edition. Initially seen as a Test specialist, he gradually carved a niche for himself in the shorter format, becoming India’s leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history. His ability to control the run flow, deceive batsmen with variations, and pick up crucial wickets in the middle overs proved invaluable. While Ashwin’s consistency throughout the tournament is his hallmark, some of his performances stand out. In the 2014 edition, his spell of 4/11 against Australia remains etched in memory.

Dale Steyn (South Africa) – 30 wickets

The “Fast and Furious” Dale Steyn, with his raw pace and aggressive spells, was a nightmare for batsmen in all formats. In four T20 World Cups, he bagged 29 wickets, leaving a trail of destruction with his searing deliveries. Steyn’s ability to take early wickets and dismantle batting lineups often put South Africa in a commanding position.

Stuart Broad (England) – 30 wickets

While Stuart Broad is a legendary figure in English cricket, particularly known for his exploits in Test matches, he hasn’t been a part of England’s T20 World Cup campaigns. Even so, he has managed to take 30 wickets across the 2007 to 2014 editions of the world cup for his country.

