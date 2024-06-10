Monday, June 10, 2024
Top 10 Players with Most Runs in T20 World Cup: In the Run Zone

Top 10 Players with Most Runs in T20 World Cup: In the Run Zone | KreedOn
Image Source: Fantasy Khiladi
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
4 mins read
Updated:
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has witnessed some of the greatest batting performances in the history of the mega event. From destructive openers to middle-order batsmen, the tournament has displayed the talent and skill of batters from around the world. In this article, we will take a closer look at the top run-scorers in the history of T20 World Cup.

Top 10 Players with Most Runs in T20 World Cup

Sr. No  Player  Innings  Runs 
1 Virat Kohli  27 1146
2 Rohit Sharma  38 1028
3 Mahela Jayawardene 31 1016
4 Chris Gayle  31 965
5 David Warner 36 901
6 Tillakaratne Dilshan 34 897
7 Jos Buttler  28 841
8 Shakib Al Hasan 37 750
9 AB de Villiers 29 717
10 Kane Williamson 25 708

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Most Runs in T20 World Cup
Image Source- Tezpuronline

Virat Kohli, the Indian batting sensation, who has been a regular performer in the T20 World Cup. His 1146 runs at an average of 71.62 makes him one of the top run getters in this tournament’s history having played 27 innings. His highest score was 89* which demonstrated his match winning abilities under pressure since then.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma - Highest Runs in T20 World Cup
Image Source – NDTV

Rohit Sharma, the Indian opener, is still one of the most consistent performers throughout ICC T20 World Cup matches. Playing forty matches he has proved he can bat well depending on his team thus making it to 1028 runs. His highest score of 79 not out portrays him as an aggressive and dependable batsman.

Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene
Image Source- The Indian Express

Mahela Jayawardene, the former Sri Lankan captain, has been a classy performer in the T20 World Cup. With 1016 runs in 31 matches at an average of 39.07, Jayawardene has been a reliable presence in the middle order. His highest score of 100 demonstrates his ability to anchor the innings and guide his team to a competitive total.

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle - T20 World Cup Runs
Image Source: Gulf News

In ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Chris Gayle has been a champion over the years. In just 33 matches, the West Indian opener managed 965 runs making him one of the most feared players around. It is in such a way that he earned his highest score of 117 and two hundreds in the tournament thus proving that it is possible for him to take over bowling opponents and cause victories alone.

David Warner

David Warner - Most Runs in T20 World Cup
Image Source: skysports

For the T20 World Cup David Warner has been a tough character. As a result, Warner scored 901 runs in 36 matches while batting first for Australia. Similarly, his highest score of 89 shows that he is capable of batting long and anchoring the team’s innings.

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Tillakaratne Dilshan
Image Source Cricket Country

He is known for his unconventional strokes and quick scoring rate hence having accumulated 897 runs over 35 matches. His highest score of 96 demonstrates his ability to play match-winning innings at the top of the order.

Jos Buttler 

Jos Buttler
credits: Sports Corner

In ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Jos Buttler has been an explosive player. This rapid scorer who can change the momentum of any game if given a chance, reached 841 runs from 28 appearances for England’s wicket keeper batsman during those tournaments. His highest score of 101 demonstrates his ability to play match-winning innings and guide his team to victory.

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh legend Shakib Al Hasan
Image Source: Hindustan Times

In T20 World Cups, Shakib-al-Hasan, a Bangladeshi all-rounder, has been a consistent performer. With 750 runs in 37 games, Shakib is an invaluable player for his team. His highest score of 84 and great bowling statistics show he can also contribute with the bat.

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers - T20 World Cup
Image Source: Sportskeeda

AB de Villiers was once one of South Africa’s best ever batsmen in One Day Internationals and Test cricket. He brings to the table his contributions to the T20 World Cup that are well-rounded. De Villiers has scored 717 runs in 30 matches which is quite impressive as he could play shots anywhere on the ground. His top score of 79% gives us a glimpse of his ability to innovate as well as score quickly.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson - T20 World Cup Runs
Image Source: Sportskeeda

During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain has been a classy performer. Having accumulated 708 runs in just 25 innings, scoring at a rate of nearly six per over. Williamson was a rock at number 3 for New Zealand during this tournament. His top score of 85 displays how he could stay for long periods at the crease and while adjusting innings to look out situations.

Conclusion

Thus far some finest batsmen from cricket history have used it as their podium by showcasing their skills and talent during ICC men’s Twenty20 World cup. From Virat Kohli’s consistency to Chris Gayle’s destructive power, some memorable performances have been witnessed in this tournament so far. These players have not only entertained fans with their batting prowess but have also inspired the next generation of cricketers to strive for excellence in the sport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which player has scored the most runs in T20 World Cup?

Virat Kohli has scored the just most number of runs in T20 World Cup. (1146)

What is the highest team total in a T20 World Cup match?

The highest team total in a T20 World Cup match is 260. Sri Lanka registered it against Kenya in 2007.

Who are some of the top performers in T20 World Cup 2024?

Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rishabh Pant are some of the top performers in T20 World Cup 2024.

How many runs has Chris Gayle scored in T20 World Cup?

Chris Gayle has scored 965 runs in the T20 World Cup.

Kanika Mahtoliya
Kanika Mahtoliya
