Friday, July 5, 2024
Top 10 Leading Run Scorers of ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Run Frenzy

Top 10 Leading Run Scorers of ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Run Frenzy
Image Source: Getty Images
Harshal Barot
Updated:
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 has come to a conclusion with the world witnessing an unbeaten Indian side lifting the most-coveted trophy after 17 long years. Through the last month or so, the world has seen some nail-biting and heart-pumping performances from teams, irrespective of their international stature. The level of competition showcased in this year’s marquee event stands undisputed.

There have been plenty of upsets, most notably co-hosts the USA slaying Asian giants Pakistan in the super over. Let’s not forget the rise and rise of Afghanistan, as they beat New Zealand as well as the mighty Australians, along with Bangladesh, to secure a spot in the final four. Amid all the thrill, we have seen some exceptional batting performances.

As the curtains close on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, let’s take a look at the top 10 leading run scorers who have made a significant impact in the tournament.

Top 10 Leading Run Scorers in T20 World Cup 2024

Sno  Player  Team  Runs 
1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz AFGHANISTAN  281
2 Rohit Sharma India  257
3 Travis Head Australia  255
4 Quinton de Kock South Africa  243
5 Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan  231
6 Nicholas Pooran West Indies  228
7 Andries Gous USA 219
8 Jos Buttler England  214
9 Suryakumar Yadav India  199
10 Heinrich Klaasen South Africa  190

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - T20 World Cup 2024 Runs | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been a standout performer for Afghanistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, amassing 281 runs in 8 matches at an impressive average of 35.12 with a strike rate of 124.33. His three half-centuries have been crucial in setting up strong starts for his team. Time and time again, he has showcased his ability to accelerate the innings effectively, whenever his team required it. Gurbaz’s consistency at the top of the order has been instrumental in Afghanistan’s campaign, helping them to make it to the semis for the first time in their cricket history.

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Rohit Sharma - Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Rohit Sharma, the experienced campaigner for India, has been in sublime form in the T20 World Cup, scoring 257 runs in 8 matches at an average of 36.71 at a blistering strike rate of 156.70. His three half-centuries have been pivotal in India’s victories. Sharma has not only played aggressively in the powerplay overs but also anchored the innings with his commanding presence at the crease whenever the team was under pressure. The Hitman (as his fans call him) has been one of the crucial pillars that has enabled Team India to end their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought.

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head - Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Travis Head has been a linchpin in Australia’s batting lineup in recent times. And his great form continued throughout this year’s T20 World Cup. The Aussie star has accumulated 255 runs in 7 matches at an impressive average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 158.38. His two half-centuries have played a pivotal role in steering Australia’s fate in the recently concluded world championship. Even in the last match against India, Head was playing brilliantly, haunting Indian fans on the way, who were reminded of that cruel ton he scored in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023, at the ICC Cricket World Cup Final against the hosts.

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Quinton de Kock has scored 243 runs in 9 matches at an average of 27.00 at an impressive strike rate of 140.46. His two half-centuries have provided stability to South Africa’s top order, despite some challenging conditions. De Kock’s aggressive stroke play and ability to capitalize on powerplay overs have been instrumental in setting up competitive totals for his team, enabling the proteas to reach the finals unbeaten, where they succumbed to another unbeaten team, India.

Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)

Ibrahim Zadran | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Ibrahim Zadran has been a key contributor to Afghanistan’s fairy tale in the T20 World Cup 2024, scoring 231 runs in 8 matches at an average of 28.87 and a strike rate of 107.44. His two half-centuries have been crucial in bolstering Afghanistan’s middle order and stabilizing the innings during crucial phases. Zadran’s ability to rotate strike and find boundaries under pressure has been essential in Afghanistan’s campaign, helping them secure their first-ever semi-final qualification.

Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Nicholas Pooran - Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Nicholas Pooran has been a standout performer for the West Indies. His hard-hitting sensation has amassed 228 runs in 7 matches at an average of 38.00 at a strike rate of 146.15. His aggressive batting style and ability to clear the boundaries have been instrumental in setting up explosive finishes for the West Indies, although his team couldn’t make it beyond the Super Eight stage.

Andries Gous (USA)

Andries Gous | KreeeOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Surprised to see an American player making it to the top 10 run scorer list? Well, you shouldn’t be. After all, the co-hosts made it to the Super Eight stage at their tournament debut. That speaks volumes about their collaborative performance, doesn’t it? Gous has been a revelation for the USA team, scoring 219 runs in just 6 matches at an outstanding average of 43.80 and a strike rate of 151.03. Gous has shown his ability to build innings and accelerate when needed and the results are here to validate his intent with the bat.

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler - T20 World Cup 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: Associated Press

Jos Buttler has been a vital cog in England’s batting lineup, accumulating 214 runs in 8 matches at an impressive average of 42.80. His incredible strike rate of 158.51 speaks volumes about his ability to lead from the front. His aggressive batting at the top of the order has ensured that the 2022 T20 World champions could make it to the last four, where they were beaten by a formidable Indian team.

Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

Suryakumar Yadav | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Suryakumar Yadav has been consistent with the bat throughout the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The Mumbai lad has scored 199 runs in 8 matches at an average of 28.42 and a strike rate of 135.37. SKY has played a crucial role in stabilizing India’s middle order and providing impetus in crucial moments. And who can forget that breathtaking catch in the final against South Africa? Yadav’s performance under pressure has solidified his status as a future star in international cricket.

Heinrich Klaasen (SA)

Heinrich Klaasen | KreedOn
Image Source: Associated Press

Heinrich Klaasen continued his IPL form even in the South African colors. He accumulated 190 runs in 9 matches at an average of 31.66, although his strike rate (126.66) was on the lower side. His composed batting in the middle order has been pivotal in steering South Africa’s innings during challenging phases. In fact, Klaasen had almost won the World Cup for the Proteas had Hardik Pandya did not claim his wicket. In the final, he was batting at a strike rate of 192, which is enough to justify his inclusion in the top 10 run scorer list.

Harshal Barot
