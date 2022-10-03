Top 10 Players With Most Ducks in IPL

- Advertisement -

Getting out on a duck is something that no batsman ever desires. Getting out without scoring a single run is referred to as a duck. What is more frustrating or even embarrassing than going out on a duck is getting out on a ‘golden duck’. A golden duck is when a batsman loses his wicket on the very first delivery that he faces. Every batsman would not want his name to feature in the list of most ducks. A general deduction or belief is that the bowlers or rather the tail-enders would feature on the list but on the contrary, it is the batsmen, opening or middle order who make their appearance more prominently.

A simple or legitimate reason for that might be because of the way twenty-twenty matches are structured. This format of the game is pretty demanding. The batsmen, for instance, do not get much time to settle in and have an understanding of the cricket pitch. It is expected of them to get a wind of the things as quickly as possible and start piling up runs, which is quite difficult, to say the least. The batsmen have no idea how the pitch might be behaving, the bounce or the swing it may be offering, and to charge at the ball without knowing all of these prove quite costly at times. Lack of firsthand knowledge about all these often leaves the batsmen vulnerable to getting out.

Now the Indian Premier League (IPL) is, perhaps, the most celebrated T20 league tournament across the globe. An extravaganza of unparalleled scale, this league has seen the rise of some of the greatest players in the game. A spectacle that has seen many records being made as well as broken. Here we have a list of the players with the most ducks in IPL history.

Most Ducks in IPL History

Rank Player Ducks 1 Mandeep Singh 14 2 Rohit Sharma 14 3 Piyush Chawla 13 4 Harbhajan Singh 13 5 Parthiv Patel 13 6 Ajinkya Rahane 13 7 Ambati Rayudu 13 8 Dinesh Karthik 13 9 Rashid Khan 12 10 Sunil Narine 12

-- Advertisement --

Sunil Narine

Starting off the list, we have the much acclaimed ‘mystery spinner’ from the Caribbean. Initially starting as an off-spinner who bamboozled the opposition’s batsmen, he soon took to bat. On getting the opportunity with the willow, he tried to hit every ball out of the park. An attacking batsman by nature, he went after the ball right from the get-go. This led to him getting out on duck on 12 occasions. With the experience of 148 matches, Narine boasts of an impressive strike rate of 162.69.

Rashid Khan

-- Advertisement --

The new kid on the block who has taken the cricketing world by storm. He too is similar to the previous entrant on the list in certain ways. Primarily starting as a bowler, Rashid also showed that when needed, he could wield the cricket bat. Having made his debut in 2017, he has played 92 matches to date and has managed to get out on duck on 12 occasions. However, he too has a remarkable strike rate of 151.94.

Read Also | Top 10 players with most ducks in Cricket

Dinesh Karthik

-- Advertisement --

At number 8, we have Dinesh Karthik. The wicketkeeper-batsman from Tamil Nadu has shown that he has the skill and the potential to be the batsman that can rescue the team if and when required. Playing the role of the lower order finisher, Karthik has played for several teams such as the Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Daredevils to name a few. A veteran of 229 IPL matches, he has recorded 13 ducks in his IPL career.

Ambati Rayudu

Coming in at number seven, we have the steadfast middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu. Debuting way back in 2010, he has 188 matches under his belt. Though he is known to take his time to settle in, he also possesses the ability to convert it into big scores. Throughout his career, he has been out on duck on 13 occasions.

-- Advertisement --

Ajinkya Rahane

A tenured batsman who is known for his calm and composed demeanor, Ajinkya Rahane is one such batsman who the team could rely upon. With brilliant stroke play at his disposal, Rahane could keep the scoreboard ticking. However, he too has fallen victim to the bowlers on 13 occasions.

Also Read | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads

Parthiv Patel

At number five, we have the former wicket keeper of the Indian National squad. Having made his debut in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League back in 2008, Parthiv Patel has donned the jerseys of several teams such as Chennai Super Kings, Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians, Kochi Tuskers Kerala et cetera. Generally opening the innings, Patel has been out on duck on 13 occasions.

Harbhajan Singh

Next up, we have the legendary Harbhajan Singh. The ‘Turbanator’ was known for his spectacular off-break bowling and also his pinch-hitting abilities. A veteran of 163 IPL matches, Bhajji has batted in 90 of those innings and has scored 833 runs at a strike rate of 137.91. However, he has also been sent back to the pavilion on a duck on 13 occasions.

Piyush Chawla

At number two, we have the leg break bowler Piyush Chawla. Debuting in 2008, he has rendered his services to the teams of Kolkata, Punjab, Chennai, and Mumbai. A handy left-handed batsman, he has often rescued his team from tricky spots. In the 165 matches that he has played, Piyush has also been sent back to the pavilion on a duck on 13 times.

Read Also | Top 10 Cricket Helmet for best protection & at most safety

Rohit Sharma

It may be surprising to see Rohit Sharma’s name on the list, but it is there, nonetheless. Starting as an off-spinner and lower-order batsman, Rohit made his IPL debut in 2008 with the Deccan Chargers. The ‘Hitman’ has, since then, turned the tables around and has established himself as an IPL batting legend having scored 5879 runs at an average of 30.30. Nevertheless, Rohit has recorded 14 ducks in his IPL career.

Mandeep Singh

At the number one position, we have Mandeep Singh. The dynamic and explosive batsman has played for teams such as Delhi, Kolkata, Punjab, etc. Out of the 108 matches, Mandeep has played, he batted in 95 of them, scoring a total of 1692 runs. He joins the list of most ducks in IPL as he has recorded 14 ducks throughout his career, the same number as the previous entrant Rohit Sharma.

Read Also | Best Apps to watch live cricket – Watch Indian Cricket Team in Action

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport