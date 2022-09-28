Top 10 players with most ducks in Cricket

- Advertisement -

Most ducks in international cricket | Whenever a batsman walks into the crease to bat, he comes in to score as many runs as possible. Putting on a high score is something that all batsmen ardently desire. However, that may not always be the case. Often than not, a batsman would get out before he could manage to score a single run. This is called being out on a ‘duck’; wherein a batsman scores zero runs in his innings, a feat that no one wishes to accomplish, but ends up doing so anyways.

Now, one would expect the lower order batsmen or the tailenders to score high in this criterion, which may be correct to a certain degree, but it is also seen that sometimes, even brilliant batsmen with stupendous technique and skills have also fallen victim to this. It is not uncommon to see certain bowlers wreak havoc on the opposition, thereby even managing to get even the best batsmen out on a duck.

Let us take a look at the top ten batsmen who have the most number of ducks to their name:

List of players with most ducks in cricket

Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50 0 M Muralidaran (SL) 1992-2011 495 328 1936 67 9.26 0 1 59 CA Walsh (WI) 1984-2001 337 264 1257 30* 7.39 0 0 54 ST Jayasuriya (SL) 1989-2011 586 651 21032 340 34.14 42 103 53 GD McGrath (AUS) 1993-2007 376 207 761 61 6.44 0 1 49 SCJ Broad (ENG) 2006-2022 336 326 4197 169 16.65 1 13 49 DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 1997-2015 652 725 25957 374 39.15 54 136 47 DL Vettori (NZ) 1997-2015 442 383 6989 140 23.53 6 27 46 Wasim Akram (PAK) 1984-2003 460 427 6615 257* 18.73 3 13 45 Z Khan (INDIA) 2000-2014 309 232 2036 75 11.90 0 3 44 SK Warne (AUS) 1992-2007 339 306 4172 99 16.04 0 13 44 Shahid Afridi (PAK) 1996-2018 524 508 11196 156 23.92 11 51 44

Shane Warne (44 ducks)

Starting off the list of most ducks in cricket, we have the legendary Australian wrist spinner – Shane Warne. The master of wrist spinning was well aware of the tricks of the trade and had helped Australia win a lot of matches; especially playing a pivotal role in helping his side win a lot of the Ashes series. In a career that spanned over 15 years, he has gotten out on ducks on quite a few occasions, though. In the 339 matches he played, he got to bat in 306 of them and got out on duck 44 times. He made 4172 international runs at an average of 16.04.

Zaheer Khan (44 ducks)

At number nine, we have the premier Indian left-arm opening fast bowler, Zaheer Khan. One of the finest and fastest bowlers to have ever been produced by India, Zaheer had a very important role to play in India’s victories, during the time he was active; the most notable being India winning the 2011 ICC Cricket World, where he finished as the joint highest wicket-taker (along with Shahid Afridi) with 21 scalps. He was as aggressive with the bat, as he was with the ball. Zaheer always preferred playing aggressively rather than holding the innings.

In his career of over 14 years, which was often marred by injuries, Zaheer played 309 matches, batting in 232 of them. A tail-ender in the truest of senses, Zaheer scored 2036 runs at an average of 11.90.

Wasim Akram (45 ducks)

Next up at number eight, we have the legendary Pakistani quickie, who managed to marvel at the cricketing world with his grasp over swing bowling. Once set, taking wickets seemed like child’s play for Akram. However, the same cannot be said for his performance with the willow. The southpaw, who helped Pakistan win the world cup, in his career of over 19 years played 460 matches batting in 427 of them. However, in 45 of them, he returned with a duck. He has managed to score 6615 international runs at an average of 18.73.

Daniel Vettori (46 ducks)

At number seven in the list of most ducks in cricket, we have one of the best Kiwi mainstays – Daniel Vittori. Leading the spin department of the New Zealand cricket team for an extended period, Vettori was also a handy batsman. He has scored centuries for his side batting down the order, showing he can handle the willow if and when required. Batting in 383 innings out of the 442 matches he has played for the Blackcaps in his career of over 18 years, Vettori has scored 6989 runs, averaging 23.53. he also has 6 centuries and 27 half-centuries under his belt.

Mahela Jayawardene (47 ducks)

It may raise a few eyebrows to see one of the best Sri Lankan batsmen to be featured in this list of most ducks in cricket, but such is the case when you bat up the order and the unpredictability that comes with it. He has served Sri Lankan cricket for well over 18 years, playing 652 matches and batting in 752 innings.

Though, it must be mentioned that he has managed to score 25957 runs at an average of 39.15, which is a huge accomplishment in itself. He also has 54 centuries and 136 half centuries to his name.

Stuart Broad (48 ducks)

The only currently active player to be featured in the list, English fast bowler Stuart Broad made it to his list owing to the 48 times he managed to get out on a duck. Although in recent times he has established himself as one of the best test bowlers, dominating with the red ball, the same cannot be said for his skills with the bat. Having been active in international cricket since 2006, Broad has played 336 matches and batted in 326 innings. Broad has, to date, scored 197 international runs at an average of 16.65. It may be worth mentioning here that he does have a century to his name.

Glenn McGrath (49 ducks)

At number four, we have the legendary Australian fast bowler, Glenn McGrath. Considered a wizard with the ball, he could make the ball move as per his wish and toy with the batsmen, often delivering the good length ball and nipping it away with ease. Countless victims he has managed to secure like that. But when it came to his batting, much innovation was not required to get him out. A typical tailender, McGrath batted at the number 11 position throughout the majority of his career. With an international average of 6.44 along with 761 runs, he rendered his services to the Australian team for 14 years.

Sanath Jayasuriya (53 ducks)

Another dynamic Sri Lankan batsman to feature in the list, it is perhaps easy to see why Sanath Jayasuriya made it here. A naturally aggressive batsman, Jayasuriya went for the ball straight away. The batsman, whose attacking approach made bowlers run for cover, was the same reason for his downfall. It is because of this approach that he had gotten out for most ducks in cricket – 53 times in his career. In a career that spanned well over 22 years, from the 586 matches played, he batted in 651 innings combined. Moreover, he also scored 21032 runs with an average of 34.14. This southpaw also has 103 fifties and 42 international centuries to his name.

Courtney Walsh (54 ducks)

At number two features the tall and lanky West Indian pacer, who when he was in his groove, would make batsmen tremble and would make taking wickets look like a walk in the park. His tall frame and ability to extract bounce helped him wreak havoc in the opposition’s batting order. But he hardly knew how to handle the bat. He was dismissed for duck a total of 54 times throughout his career, wherein he played 337 matches and batted in 264 of them. Shedding some light on his batting, he scored 1257 runs at an average of 7.39.

Most ducks in cricket – Muttiah Muralitharan (59 ducks)

At the topmost position, in the list of most ducks in cricket we have the legendary spinner from Sri Lanka, Muttiah Muralitharan. The man who tops the list for the most number of wickets taken in tests, unfortunately, also tops the list here. Being dismissed for zero a total of 59 times, he showed that while he may not be as skilled with the bat, with the ball, his skills remain unparalleled and unrivaled.

In the 495 matches he played, he batted for 328 innings; wherein he scored a total of 1936 runs at an average of 9.26. However, whenever the opportunity presented itself, he would go after the ball. His stats of 41 international sixes serve as a testament to that.

