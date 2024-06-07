Friday, June 7, 2024
Top 10 Players with Most Catches in ICC T20 World Cup: Fielding Phenoms

Most Catches in T20 World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images
By Ikshaku Kashyap
4 mins read
Updated:
In the whirlwind of power hitting and audacious strokeplay that defines the T20 World Cup, a different kind of hero emerges – the fielder with exceptional reflexes and a knack for snagging crucial catches. These “safe hands” can turn the tide of a match by dismissing key batsmen and putting pressure on the opposition. This article delves into the top 10 players with the most catches in ICC T20 World Cup history, celebrating their exceptional fielding skills and contributions to their respective teams.

Top 10 Players with Most Catches in ICC T20 World Cup

Player Span Matches Innings Catches
AB de Villiers (SA) 2007-2016 30 25 23
David Warner (AUS) 2009-2024 35 35 22
Martin Guptill (NZ) 2009-2021 28 28 19
Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 2012-2024 25 25 17
Rohit Sharma (IND) 2007-2024 40 40 16
Kane Williamson (NZ) 2012-2022 25 25 15
Dwayne Bravo (WI) 2007-2021 34 34 15
Steven Smith (AUS) 2010-2022 19 19 14
Ross Taylor (NZ) 2007-2016 28 28 14
Nathan McCullum (NZ) 2007-2016 22 22 13

AB de Villiers (South Africa) – 23 Catches

AB de Villiers takes a catch | KreedOn
Image Source: ESPNcricinfo.com

Widely regarded as one of the most complete cricketers of all time, AB de Villiers wasn’t just a prolific batsman; he was a phenomenal fielder as well. His athleticism, agility, and anticipation skills allowed him to pouch a staggering 23 catches across six T20 World Cup appearances. De Villiers’ acrobatic catches in the outfield and his safe hands in the ring were a constant threat to opposing batsmen.

David Warner (Australia) – 22 Catches

David Warner of Australia takes the catch of Babar Azam of Pakistan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

The Australian opener, David Warner, is renowned for his aggressive batting. However, his fielding shouldn’t be overlooked. Warner has taken 22 catches in his T20 World Cup career, showcasing his sharp reflexes and ability to anticipate the batsman’s strokes. His presence at the top of the order, both with the bat and in the field, makes him a valuable asset for Australia.

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) – 21 Catches

Martin Guptill of New Zealand catches out Lahiru Thirimanne of Sri Lanka during the ICC World Twenty20 Bangladesh 2014 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

The explosive New Zealand opener, Martin Guptill, is known for his six-hitting prowess. But his fielding deserves recognition as well. With 21 catches in five T20 World Cups, Guptill has displayed a safe pair of hands in the outfield and a knack for taking sharp catches in the slips. His all-around abilities make him a vital cog in the New Zealand batting and fielding line-up.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) – 16 Catches

Glenn Maxwell of Australia takes the catch to dismiss Gareth Delany of Ireland during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

The Australian all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, brings a unique skillset to the team. His exceptional fielding, with 16 catches in four T20 World Cups, complements his explosive batting. Maxwell’s athleticism and his ability to take spectacular catches in the deep make him a nightmare for batsmen looking to clear the boundary.

Rohit Sharma (India) – 16 Catches

Rohit Sharma of India catches David Warner of Australia during the ICC World Twenty20 Bangladesh 2014 - Most Catches | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, is a prolific run-scorer. However, his leadership extends beyond batting. Sharma has taken 16 catches across eight T20 World Cups, demonstrating his awareness in the field and his ability to position himself strategically. His experience and calm demeanor under pressure make him a valuable asset in the Indian fielding unit.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)- 15 catches

Kane Williamson of New Zealand claims to have caught Jos Buttler but he had put the catch down during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

While renowned for his elegant batting, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also excels in the field. He ranks highly amongst the top grabbers in T20 World Cup history, snagging an impressive 15 catches. His sure hands in the slips and sharp reflexes in the outfield make him a valuable asset for the Black Caps. Williamson’s ability to anticipate the batsman’s strokes and position himself strategically contributes significantly to New Zealand’s fielding prowess.

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies)- 15 catches

Dwayne Bravo takes a diving catch in the outfield to dismiss James Faulkner of Australia during the T20 World Cup - Most catches | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Dwayne Bravo, the Caribbean batting and bowling all-rounder, wasn’t just a master of deception with the ball; he was also a magician in the field. While his fiery yorkers and clever variations struck fear in batsmen, his safe hands and athleticism in the field made him a nightmare to score against. Bravo boasts a respectable tally of 15. His ability to judge catches accurately, take sharp grabs in the deep, and celebrate them with his trademark “champion” pose made him a fan favorite and a vital cog in the West Indies’ fielding unit.

Steve Smith (Australia)- 14 catches

Steve Smith of Australia catches Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan out during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

While Steve Smith is widely regarded as one of the best Test batsmen of his generation, his contributions to the Australian T20 World Cup team go beyond scoring runs. Despite not being a primary fielder, Smith has managed to pouch 14 catches. His sharp reflexes and ability to anticipate the batsman’s stroke, honed through years of fielding in other formats, have proven valuable assets in crucial moments.

Ross Taylor (New Zealand) – 14 catches

Ross Taylor of New Zealand takes a catch to | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

While renowned for his elegant batting, New Zealand’s Ross Taylor also boasts impressive credentials in the field during T20 World Cups. He may not top the charts, but with 14 catches, Taylor has proven himself to be a reliable fielder throughout his T20 World Cup career. His ability to judge catches accurately and secure them with safe hands has contributed significantly to New Zealand’s fielding efforts on the biggest stage.

Nathan McCullum (New Zealand) – 13 catches

Nathan McCullum of New Zealand appeals and gets the the wicket of Yuvraj Singh of India after catching him out | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

New Zealand’s Nathan McCullum deserves recognition for his contributions in the field during T20 World Cups. Across his appearances in the mega-event, McCullum has snagged a respectable 13 catches. His athleticism and ability to anticipate the batsman’s strokes made him a valuable asset in the New Zealand fielding unit. Complementing his bowling skills, these sharp reflexes helped create pressure situations and restrict opposition scoring.

Ikshaku Kashyap
Ikshaku Kashyap
