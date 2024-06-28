Friday, June 28, 2024
Top 10 Players with Fastest Fifties in T20 World Cup: Unstoppable Innings

Top 10 Players with Fastest Fifties in T20 World Cup: Unstoppable Innings | KreedOn
Image Source: India Fantasy
Kanika Mahtoliya
Kanika Mahtoliya
5 mins read
Updated:
In the fast-paced world of Twenty20 cricket, the T20 World Cup has become a stage for some of the most electrifying batting displays. The tournament has witnessed numerous records being shattered as batters push the boundaries of what’s possible in the shortest format of the game. Let’s delve into the captivating stories behind the fastest fifty-plus scores in T20 Internationals (T20Is) at the T20 World Cup.

Fastest Fifties in T20 World Cup

Player Balls       Match Date
Yuvraj Singh   12  India vs England 19/09/2007
Stephan Myburgh  17  Netherlands vs Ireland 21/03/2014
Marcus Stoinis  17  Australia vs Sri Lanka 25/10/2022
Glenn Maxwell  18  Australia vs Pakistan 23/03/2014
KL Rahul  18  India vs Scotland  05/11/2021
Shoaib Malik  18  Pakistan vs Scotland 07/11/2021
Rohit Sharma  19  India vs Australia 24/06/2024
Mohammad Ashraful  20  Bangladesh vs West Indies 13/09/2007
Yuvraj Singh  20  India vs Australia 22/09/2007
Shadab Khan  20  Pakistan vs South Africa 03/11/2022

Yuvraj Singh (12-Ball Fifty)

Yuvraj Singh smashed a fifty off 12 balls | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

At the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh etched his name in the record books with a scintillating 12-ball fifty against England. This speedily scored fifty by Yuvraj is still the fastest half-century ever made in the history of the T20 World Cup. His attack on Stuart Broad of England where he hit six sixes off one over remains one of the most iconic moments in tournament’s history. Yuvraj’s fantastic knock was instrumental in India’s comprehensive win over England, and it also set up India for their ultimate victory.

Stephan Myburgh (17-Ball Fifty)

Stephan Myburgh celebrates after reaching his half-century, Ireland v Netherlands - Fastest Fifties in T20 World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source: ICC

The second-fastest half-century in Twenty20 world cup was made by Dutch opener SJ Myburgh who scored 50 runs from only 17 balls against Ireland in 2014. Myburgh’s destructive inning displayed how capable associate sides are as he fearlessly took apart an experienced Irish bowling attack.

Marcus Stoinis (17-Ball Fifty)

Marcus Stoinis' fifty gave Australia a NRR-lifting win, Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup - Fastest Fifty in T20 World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

It was in the year 2022 T20 World Cup when Australian all-rounder MP Stoinis made a 53 not out off just 17 balls against Sri Lanka and emerged as the third fastest fifty-scorer in the history of this competition. The innings played by Stoinis turned around the game in favour of Australia, leading to their victory with ease.

Glenn Maxwell (18-Ball Fifty)

Glenn Maxwell smacks a shot through the leg side, Australia v Pakistan, World T20, Group 2, Mirpur, March 23, 2014 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

This was a match between Australia and Pakistan in 2014 that ended up with Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scoring 50 runs from only 18 balls, which placed him at number four on the list of quickest fifties in Twenty20 World Cup history. Maxwell’s power-packed innings was a catalyst for Australia’s comprehensive win.

KL Rahul (18-Ball Fifty)

T20 World Cup - Fastest Fifties | KreedOn
Image Source: Sportskeeda

A quick fifty off just 18 deliveries, put Indian opener KL Rahul among those who claimed the fifth-fastest fifty honored to them during T20 World Cups, he got it against Scotland during the year 2021. Rahul’s rapid half-century helped India notch up another win, he showed his talent for increasing run rates quickly and snatching games away.

Shoaib Malik (18-Ball Fifty)

Shoaib Malik added some quick runs, Pakistan vs Scotland, T20 World Cup, Group 2, Sharjah, November 7, 2021 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

In Scotland during the same T20 World Cup held in 2021, Pakistani veteran Shoaib Malik achieved a similar feat as that of KL Rahul: he also scored 50 runs within eighteen balls. An unbeaten half century from Malik served as a stand-out performance indicating his adaptability and experience in shortest format cricket.

Rohit Sharma (19-Ball Fifty)

Fastest Fifty in T20 World Cup 2024 | KreedOn

Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored 50 off 19 balls against Australia in 2024, making him the seventh-fastest fifty-scorer in T20 World Cup history. Rohit’s innings showcased his talent and versatility, as he demonstrated his ability to accelerate the scoring rate and take the game away from his opponents. 

Mohammad Ashraful (20-Ball Fifty)

Mohammad Ashraful - T20 World cup | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Former Bangladeshi batsman Mohammad Ashraful blasted a half-century off just twenty balls against the West Indies in 2007, becoming one of the quickest fifty scorers in T20 World Cup history. His innings highlighted the skills and potential of his team on the global stage.

Yuvraj Singh (20-Ball Fifty)

Yuvraj Singh heaves one over the leg-side boundary, Australia v India, 2nd semi-final, ICC World Twenty20 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

His second entry on this list, Yuvraj Singh made an astonishing score of 70 runs out of 30 balls against Australia during the year 2007. Furthermore, this inning plus his world record breaking twelve ball fifty cemented his reputation as one of the most destructive batsmen in T- twenty cricket.

Shadab Khan (20-Ball Fifty)

Shadab Khan raced to a 20-ball fifty, Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney, November 3, 2022 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan scored fifty-five runs off just twenty-two balls against South Africa which made him the tenth fastest fifty-scorer in T20 World Cup history. It also depicted how well the Pakistani team is equipped with talented players who are able to play under pressure situations.

Conclusion 

These records showcase the incredible talent and skill of batters who have graced the T20 World Cup stage. Their ability to score runs at a supersonic speed has captivated audiences and left an indelible mark on the game. Not only have these scorching performances made people entertained, but they have also challenged the next generation of cricketers to surpass what is possible with the least time format.

World’s best cricketers get a chance to show their skills and make it one of their careers’ unforgettable episodes. The records for fast scoring batsmen are proof enough for this fact that T20 cricket can be very unpredictable and thrilling in just one inning that can change everything for any match and thus history of any tournament in particular.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which player has scored the fastest fifty in the history of T20 World Cup?

Yuvraj Singh has scored the fastest T20 World Cup half-century. He scored it against England in T20 WC 2007.

How many Indian batters feature amongst the list of top 10 fastest fifties in T20 World Cup?

Three players from Indian features amongst the list of top 10 fastest fifties: Yuvraj Singh (Twice), KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

Who scored the fastest fifty in T20 World Cup 2024?

Rohit Sharma has scored the fastest fifty in the T20 World Cup 2024. He registered his half-century in just 19 balls against Australia.

Against which team did KL Rahul scored 18 balls fifty in T20 World Cup?

KL Rahul scored 18 balls fifty against Scotland in T20 World Cup 2021.

