Top 10 Players to Hit Most Sixes in the History of ICC T20 World Cup: The Big Hitters

- Advertisement -

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a tournament where power reigns supreme. Batsmen unleash their brute force, launching deliveries over the ropes in a spectacular display of six-hitting prowess. Sixes are the lifeblood of T20 cricket, often turning the tide of a match and igniting the crowd’s passion. Let’s delve into the record books and celebrate the players who have rained sixes in T20 World Cup history.

-- Advertisement --

Top 10 Players to Hit Most Sixes in T20 World Cup

Player Span Mat Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s Chris Gayle (WI) 2007-2021 33 965 117 34.46 142.75 2 7 78 63 Rohit Sharma (IND) 2007-2022 39 963 79* 34.39 127.88 0 9 91 35 Jos Buttler (ENG) 2012-2022 27 799 101* 42.05 144.48 1 4 69 33 Yuvraj Singh (IND) 2007-2016 31 593 70 23.72 128.91 0 4 38 33 Shane Watson (AUS) 2007-2016 24 537 81 28.26 140.94 0 5 41 31 David Warner (AUS) 2009-2022 34 806 89* 25.18 133.22 0 6 86 31 AB de Villiers (SA) 2007-2016 30 717 79* 29.87 143.40 0 5 51 30 Virat Kohli (IND) 2012-2022 27 1141 89* 81.50 131.30 0 14 103 28 Dwayne Bravo (WI) 2007-2021 34 530 66* 21.20 126.79 0 2 35 25 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 2007-2014 31 1016 100 39.07 134.74 1 6 111 25

Chris Gayle

Undisputedly, the name synonymous with six-hitting in T20 cricket is Chris Gayle. The “Universe Boss” holds the record for the most sixes in T20 World Cup history, a staggering 63. His ability to muscle the ball over the ropes with effortless power has left bowlers around the world bewildered. His brutal assault on bowlers during the 2016 World Cup, where he smashed eight sixes in an over against England, remains an iconic moment in T20 history.

Also Read | Analyzing the Mind-Blowing T20 World Cup Records

Rohit Sharma

Following closely behind Gayle is the Indian batting maestro, Rohit Sharma, with an impressive 35 sixes to his name in the T20 World Cup. Nicknamed the “Hitman,” Rohit is known for his elegant yet powerful stroke-making. He has a knack for finding the boundary with regularity, often dismantling bowling attacks with his six-hitting prowess. His ability to adapt to different situations and score quickly makes him a vital cog in the Indian batting line-up.

Jos Buttler

When it comes to six-hitting in the T20 World Cup, England’s Jos Buttler reigns supreme. With a staggering 33 sixes to his name across his T20 World Cup career, he sits atop the leaderboard, leaving a trail of soaring cricket balls in his wake.

Buttler’s explosive batting style translates perfectly to the fast-paced format of T20 cricket. He possesses the power to find the boundary with brutal ease, turning the tide of a match in a single over. His six-hitting prowess has been on display throughout his T20 World Cup journey, leaving bowlers bewildered and fans exhilarated.

Yuvraj Singh

One cannot talk about six-hitting in T20 World Cups without mentioning the legendary Yuvraj Singh. While his playing days are behind him, his exploits in the 2007 edition remain etched in cricketing folklore. Yuvraj’s unforgettable six sixes in an over against England not only sealed a crucial victory for India but also announced the arrival of a new six-hitting phenomenon. He finished the tournament with a total of 33 sixes, showcasing his power-hitting prowess on the biggest stage.

Shane Watson

Shane Watson. The Australian all-rounder reigns supreme with a staggering 31 sixes smashed across his T20 World Cup career.

Watson, known for his aggressive batting style, used his power and experience to consistently clear the ropes in the biggest cricketing spectacle. His ability to find the boundary against the best bowlers in the world cemented his place as a T20 World Cup legend.

David Warner

David Warner, the Australian opener, has carved a reputation as a destructive batsman in the shortest format of the game. This dominance extends to the ICC T20 World Cup, where he holds the distinction of hitting the most sixes in the tournament’s history. Warner’s aggressive batting style, characterized by powerful strokeplay and a penchant for finding the boundary, translates seamlessly into the T20 arena. His ability to dispatch deliveries over the ropes with brute force has been a key factor in Australia’s T20 World Cup campaigns. He has hit a total of 31 sixes in the tournament.

Also Read | Top 10 Players to Play Most Matches in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

AB de Villiers

While AB de Villiers, the South African batting maestro, is renowned for his audacious stroke-making and fearlessness against pace, he narrowly misses out on the top spot for most sixes hit in the ICC T20 World Cup. De Villiers, a true entertainer of the game, smashed a remarkable 30 sixes in his T20 World Cup career, showcasing his power-hitting prowess across various editions from 2007 to 2015.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the run-machine of Indian cricket, has carved his name in T20 World Cup history not just for his prolific scoring, but also for his thunderous sixes. Across his T20 World Cup career, Kohli has amassed a significant number of sixes, showcasing his power-hitting capabilities on the biggest stage. His six-hitting not only entertains fans but also propels India’s scoreboard forward, creating pressure on the opposition. He has hit 28 sixes in the tournament.

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo, the flamboyant West Indian all-rounder, is a legend not just in T20 cricket but also in the T20 World Cup. While his tally of 25 sixes in 34 matches might not place him at the top of the leaderboard, his impact goes beyond mere statistics.

Bravo’s power-hitting and ability to find the boundary at crucial junctures have earned him the reputation of a finisher extraordinaire. His fearlessness against pace and spin made him a nightmare for bowlers, particularly during the death overs.

Beyond the sixes, Bravo’s contribution to the West Indies’ T20 World Cup victories in 2012 and 2016 cannot be understated. His crafty medium pace bowling often provided crucial breakthroughs, and his experience and leadership in the field were invaluable assets.

Mahela Jayawardene

The T20 World Cup stage is a platform for explosive batsmen to showcase their power-hitting abilities. While names like Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh often dominate the headlines for their six-hitting exploits, another legend quietly holds a significant record – Mahela Jayawardene.

Renowned for his elegant strokes and technical brilliance, Jayawardene, the former Sri Lankan captain, might not be the first name that comes to mind when discussing T20 power-hitting. However, his statistics paint a different picture. With a total of 25 sixes across his T20 WC career (2007-2014), Jayawardene sits comfortably at number three on the list of players with the most sixes in the tournament’s history.

Also Read | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Power Up Your Protection