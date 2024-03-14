Thursday, March 14, 2024
Top 10 Most Lucrative UFC Pay-Per-View Events: From Knockouts to Cashouts

Top 10 Most Lucrative UFC Pay-Per-View Events | KreedOn
Image Source: Sports Talk Florida
Ikshaku Kashyap
5 mins read
Updated:
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has become a global phenomenon, captivating audiences with its electrifying mix of martial arts disciplines and the raw determination of its fighters. Pay-per-view (PPV) events are the pinnacle of the UFC experience, featuring championship clashes, legendary rivalries, and unforgettable moments that etch themselves into fight history. Here, we delve into the top 10 highest-grossing UFC PPV events of all time (as of October 26, 2023), highlighting the bouts that captured the world’s attention and generated staggering revenue.

Top 10 Highest Grossing UFC Pay-Per-View Events

Sr. No UFC Pay-Per-View (PPV) Events Pay-Per-View (PPV) Buys Gross Revenue
1 UFC 229: Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor 2,400,000 $180 million
2 UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 1,800,000 $120 million
3 UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor II 1,650,000 $90 million
4 UFC 257: McGregor v Poirier 2 1,600,000 $100 million
5 UFC 100: Lesnar vs. Mir II 1,600,000 $82 million
6 UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz 1,500,000 $80 million
7 UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone 1,353,429 $90 million
8 UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor 1,300,000 $83 million
9 UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal 1,300,000 $90 million
10 UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor 1,200,000 $80 million

UFC 229: Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor: 2,400,000 PPV Buys – $180 million

UFC 229 - UFC Pay-Per-View Events | KreedOn
Image Source: Orange County Register

Undoubtedly the most anticipated rematch in UFC history, UFC 229: Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor delivered on its hype, shattering numerous records. The bad blood between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, fueled by their prior altercation, reached a boiling point. Despite McGregor’s early fireworks, Khabib dominated the fight. He retained his lightweight championship and solidified his position as one of the greatest MMA fighters ever. The event generated a staggering estimated gross revenue of $180 million, a testament to the global appeal of the McGregor vs. Khabib rivalry.

