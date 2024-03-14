Top 10 Most Lucrative UFC Pay-Per-View Events: From Knockouts to Cashouts

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has become a global phenomenon, captivating audiences with its electrifying mix of martial arts disciplines and the raw determination of its fighters. Pay-per-view (PPV) events are the pinnacle of the UFC experience, featuring championship clashes, legendary rivalries, and unforgettable moments that etch themselves into fight history. Here, we delve into the top 10 highest-grossing UFC PPV events of all time (as of October 26, 2023), highlighting the bouts that captured the world’s attention and generated staggering revenue.

Undoubtedly the most anticipated rematch in UFC history, UFC 229: Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor delivered on its hype, shattering numerous records. The bad blood between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, fueled by their prior altercation, reached a boiling point. Despite McGregor’s early fireworks, Khabib dominated the fight. He retained his lightweight championship and solidified his position as one of the greatest MMA fighters ever. The event generated a staggering estimated gross revenue of $180 million, a testament to the global appeal of the McGregor vs. Khabib rivalry.

Also Read | Ranking the Top 10 Female UFC Fighters of All-Time: The Queens of the Octagon

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3: 1,800,000 PPV Buys – $120 million

The highly anticipated trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor lived up to the billing, delivering a thrilling back-and-forth battle. After a controversial ending to their second fight, both fighters entered the octagon with a point to prove. The fight culminated in a devastating doctor’s stoppage TKO victory for Poirier after a gruesome leg injury to McGregor. Despite the unfortunate ending, UFC 264 generated an estimated gross revenue of $120 million, showcasing the enduring popularity of the “Notorious” McGregor.

UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor II: 1,650,000 PPV Buys – $90 million

This was one of the biggest rematches in company history. The event was a highly anticipated one, as in their first encounter, McGregor had suffered a shocking defeat. But he was able to return to his winning ways in the second bout. A third outing is still expected, with Diaz yet to return to UFC following his duel with Jake Paul in the boxing ring.

UFC 257: McGregor v Poirier 2: 1,600,000 PPV Buys – $100 million

The much-anticipated rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor delivered a shocking upset. After a dominant first-round performance by McGregor, Poirier capitalized on a Mcgregor leg kick, securing a stunning second-round knockout victory. This fight marked a turning point in the McGregor vs. Poirier rivalry and solidified Poirier’s status as a top lightweight contender. UFC 257 generated an estimated gross revenue of $100 million, further amplifying the excitement surrounding the trilogy fight.

UFC 100: Lesnar vs. Mir II: 1,600,000 PPV Buys – $82 million

UFC 100 saw the Beast Brock Lesnar take on Frank Mir in an attempt to avenge his loss in their first encounter. The star did not fail this time around as Lesnar was able to secure his win with a second-round knockout.

Lesnar was indeed a huge star when he arrived in the UFC, and his rivalry with Frank Fir drew much attention to the heavyweight division.

UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz: 1,500,000 PPV Buys – $80 million

UFC 196 saw Conor move up the chain to welterweight division to take on Nate Diaz, just a few months after his encounter with Aldo. A ton load of people tuned in to watch what would unfold, owing to the popularity of the Irishman. However, it was a tough day for the Notorious one as for the first time ever he tasted defeat, with Diaz picking up a win by submission, leaving the audience stunned.

Also Read | Top 10 Best UFC Fighters of All Time | The Gladiators of the Octagon

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone: 1,353,429 PPV Buys – $90 million

Following his loss to Nurmagomedov, Conor made a much-anticipated comeback. He had also recently had a boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather, so everyone was deeply interested to see how he would fare on his supposed comeback.

Needless to say, that he was able to secure a convincing victory over Cerrone, but it was a stern enough test for the turbulent period to come after this event.

UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor: 1,300,000 PPV Buys – $83 million

UFC 205 witnessed history as Conor McGregor achieved the unprecedented feat of becoming a two-division champion. In a dazzling display of striking prowess, McGregor knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the second round to capture the lightweight championship, adding it to his featherweight title. This historic victory cemented McGregor’s superstar status and propelled the UFC to even greater heights. UFC 205 generated an estimated gross revenue of $83 million, solidifying McGregor’s pay-per-view drawing power.

UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal: 1,300,000 PPV Buys – $90 million

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal met for the first time at the clash in UFC 251. In their clash, the Nigerian showcased his dominance in the welterweight division. He closed the show by bombardment of a huge barrage of shots in the second round, thereby preventing Masvidal from gaining the title.

The PPV was a huge success, with both the fighters showing that they possess the potential for a huge pay per view event. Fans clamored for a rematch. However, the second bout was not much of a success as the first, given the one-sided nature of the event, with Usman again getting the better of his opponent.

UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor: 1,200,000 PPV Buys – $80 million

Conor McGregor‘s meteoric rise continued at UFC 194. In just 13 seconds, McGregor knocked out the seemingly invincible Jose Aldo, capturing the UFC featherweight championship and ushering in a new era in the promotion. This shocking upset ignited the “McGregor phenomenon,” captivating audiences worldwide with his fighting style and brash persona. UFC 194 generated an estimated gross revenue of $80 million, marking a turning point in the UFC’s financial success.